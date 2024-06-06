Guardant: Double-Digit Sales Projections Come At A Cost

Jun. 06, 2024 9:50 AM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH) Stock
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • Guardant Health's stock has curled up from lows in the last six months.
  • The FDA panel approved GH's Shield blood test, resulting in a positive announcement drift to the upside.
  • Q1 2024 earnings showed strong growth, revised guidance, and increased average sales price for the Guardant360 test.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

Following my last publication on Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) The stock has drifted sideways and it looks like “hold“ was the right call.

In that report, I noted several factors that I believed would keep GH shares compressed. In particular, price-implied

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.67K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News