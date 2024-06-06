Nvidia: Another Strong Quarter Reaffirms Investment Case

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.3K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's strong growth continues, supported by supply constraints in the market, largely derisking the investment case.
  • Earnings results and outlook exceeded expectations, driven by growth in the data center segment.
  • Intel and AMD's competitive offerings pose minimal financial implications for Nvidia in the near- to medium-term.

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Even a year after the strong growth began for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), it still seems to continue at quite a pace. Meanwhile, the stock’s valuation is at least matched by the company’s growth. Given the reports regarding

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.3K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News