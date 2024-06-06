Buy Alert: 2 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In June

John M Lund Photography Inc

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In a recent article of mine, I explained that the "Sell In May and go away" narrative, while cute, wasn't actually indicative of the past 75 years of data which we have experienced.

LPL Financial

In the Stock Trader's Almanac, the book which modernized and made the "Sell in May" strategy popular, they employ a "best 6 months" approach, which suggests selling on the first of May and moving into fixed income, and moving back into stocks on the first of November.

The reason this works is that it avoids some of the historically worst months of September, August, and June, while including the historically best months of April, November and December.

Stock Trader's Almanac

Furthermore, if you look at the LPL Financial chart I published above, it should be noted that in the past 5 and 10 years, the trend has been quite different.

June has been quite a good month, and July a stellar one.

Tech: Time for caution?

It should be noted that the NASDAQ has followed a different trend to the overall market, and that Mr. Kirsch, author of the Stock Trader's Almanac, recognizes this and that the pattern is for the NASDAQ to do really well in all but 3 months: July, August, September.

The astute investor might note that in indices that are very tech-heavy (now including the S&P 500), we will likely continue to see good performance in June, likely in July also, but that we should be seeking to take gains of overvalued positions in high-flying sectors.

Most notably, many tech stocks seem overdue for a correction, and investors should be looking to take gains there.

We have been proactively taking gains from many of our tech stocks in the past months, and have managed to sell some shares at levels which are now quite well above the current prices.

Notable calls have been to sell IBM (IBM) over $190. The stock is currently at $165.

IBM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Or Broadcom (AVGO) where we took some more shares off the market at $1400, scaling out of what was our largest position in 2023.

AVGO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

There are already a few cracks starting to show in the AI thesis, with certain stocks which were pumped up as AI beneficiaries not living up to expectations.

Dell (DELL) was a notable example, which tanked upon declaring earnings.

DELL DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Oracle (ORCL) which was pumped up this year as an AI beneficiary, has had trouble breaking above the level it topped out at last year.

ORCL DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Of course, Nvidia (NVDA) is still going higher, as is Microsoft (MSFT), although the latter is now at valuations relative to its dividend similar to the levels of late 2021 before it corrected in 2022.

MSFT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I definitely feel like June-September is going to be a danger zone for the S&P 500 because of its over exposure to tech.

While the S&P 500 is classified officially as 31.76% tech, if we add back Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), which are not considered tech (although I believe they are) the number is closer to 40%.

SPY Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Even Analog semiconductors are becoming historically overvalued relative to the dividend despite the fact that they are still undergoing a decline in deliveries which is hurting their revenues.

This is the case of Lam Research (LRCX) and Analog Devices (ADI) as you can see below.

LRCX DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe) ADI DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This is not to say there isn't any more money to be made in tech this cycle, markets can always surprise you by going higher.

Rather the astute dividend investor wants to look at sectors that are trending, and that could go higher, all while still providing value

Sector performance sorted 1 year (SeekingAlpha) Sector performance sorted 1 month (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the sector rankings sorted by a 1-year table, and a 1-month table, a clear trend emerges: utilities, healthcare, and real estate have been gaining traction.

If we believe that rate cuts are coming, and that is clearly what the market is pricing this time around, just as it did in the last few months of 2023, then it is likely that rate cuts will be beneficial to both real estate stocks and utilities.

Below are two picks which I believe offer great management teams, great valuations, brilliant businesses, and can increase dramatically if these sectors truly take off.

June Pick #1

Self storage units have had one hell of a run in the past 30 years. 4x more American households are utilizing self storage now than they were in 1988.

EXR Investor Presentation

Simply put, Americans like stuff. The more stuff they have, the more space they need. Storage units offer a convenient solution to the problem. Forget about Marie Kondo, just get more storage!

Hey, I'm not pointing any fingers. I have a fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment worth of stuff that has been sitting in storage in France for 4 years, another storage unit with all the stuff I accumulated in Indonesia, I just paid a 1-year contract. I'm as bad as anyone. If you've seen those documentaries about people living "minimalist" lifestyles, consider I'm the opposite: a maximalist.

People like me abound, and we've contributed to strong returns in the self-storage industry for a long time.

EXR Investor Relations

But while people who lack space are a growing share of self-storage customers, the largest proportion remains people who are moving.

EXR Investor Presentation

Yet, with rates higher than ever, I have reason to believe that many people who would have moved are not. In particular, older Americans who would have previously used their homes as ATMs and downsized, are not finding it affordable to do so. Not only are housing prices high, and smaller is not necessarily cheaper if the houses are new, but many older people still have mortgages.

In fact, 41% of homeowners between 65 and 79 still have a mortgage. In all likelihood, these folks have mortgages locked in at rates way lower than the current mortgage rates, as the distribution of mortgage rates suggests in the chart below.

Indiana Business Review

With mortgage rates above 7%, it is not economical for these people to move out of their homes, and therefore make use of storage units.

This could truly be a double whammy for storage companies, when interest rates do come down, as we could see a sizable increase in pent-up demand from households that postponed moves, as well as the increase in profitability from lower rates on their balance sheets.

Extra Storage Space (EXR) is the largest storage company in the US, after its merger with Life Storage.

The firm has consistently generated superior revenue growth to the sector average. 2009, 2020, and 2023 have been lone exceptions.

EXR Investor Presentation

In the first quarter of 2024, same store growth for EXR has outperformed its peers Public Storage (PSA), CubeSmart (CUBE), and National Storage Affiliates (NSA).

EXR Investor relations

This can be easily understood by the integration of LSI's stores. Since the acquisition, EXR has brought these stores up to occupancy which has matched its existing locations, in what has been quite an impressive turnaround.

EXR Investor Presentation

Unsurprisingly, management has increased its estimates of synergies from the acquisition.

EXR Investor Relation

With the stock yielding 4.38%, nearly a full percent more than its 10-year median of 3.48%, and having clearly marked a bottom in October 2023, I see upside up to $190-$200 in the next run-up.

EXR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

EXR's dividend is currently about 80% of forward FFO, which, while quite high, is still very manageable, and I believe we'll likely see a token increase towards the end of the year. EXR's dividend increase history has been erratic, and I would prefer to see a more consistent year in year out increase, rather than bold increases followed by periods of stagnation, but nonetheless, the firm has averaged an impressive 15% CAGR over the past decade, and I believe we'll probably get a safe and steady 5-7% increase over the next decade.

Lower interest rates in upcoming years will increase margins. Increased demand should mean that pricing will recover, and lower deliveries in upcoming years should ease the excess competition that has challenged certain of EXR's locations in past years.

The 30% upside in the next year makes it an enticing REIT to purchase.

June Pick #2

Utilities have been winners in the past year, with the Utility sector fund (XLU) up nearly 15% year to date. This has been led by market leader NextEra Energy (NEE) which we suggested as a buy in February at $57, highlighting that Utilities usually do very well in periods that start after the last rate hike until 3 months after the first rate cut.

XLU (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

NEE is up 35% since then and has returned to its 10-year median yield in the process.

NEE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

While the rally might be far from over, and is likely to extend to the end of the year (assuming a September rate cut), NEE has now moved to our watch/hold list.

On the chart below, NEE is the green line, XLU is the black line. The others are the remaining utilities in our coverage.

One stands out as a clear underperformer: WEC Energy (WEC), the red line.

WEC vs Peers (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I do not understand this bout of underperformance, as WEC has been one of the steadiest, best run utilities in the country.

Sure, it doesn't have as many renewables as NEE, still runs coal plants, and so might not have the sex appeal. But during the past 20 years, EPS has grown at an 8.7% CAGR.

WEC Investor presentation

And with the firm planning its largest investment program ever over the next 5 years, its asset base will grow at an 8.1% CAGR between now and 2028.

WEC Investor Presentation

Management says this will lead to 6.5% to 7% EPS growth over that period of time, but I know that likely means 7-8%, in line with the growth in assets.

Why? Over the past 20 years, WEC has established a history of always exceeding EPS guidance. They use it as a marketing point: The only utility to beat guidance every year for 20 years running.

Underpromise and overdeliver is the only way to achieve this. So I know they are once again underpromising.

WEC Investor relations

Yet despite the good growth, despite a constructive recent rate review in Wisconsin, WEC hasn't participated in the utility rally.

WEC DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This is in part because the big winners have been the renewable energy companies that have been viewed as AI beneficiaries.

But at the current price of $81, WEC yields 4.2%. It has grown the dividend at an 8% CAGR over the past decade, and I expect 7% dividend growth going forward.

The combination of a 4.2% yield and 7% growth provides ample income over upcoming years, as the chart below shows, simulating the income received each year from a $10K investment, assuming dividends are reinvested at the same yield.

WEC Income simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

10 years from now, you'd expect to receive $1,088 in annual dividend income, or 10% of your original investment, a very attractive level of income.

As such, dividend investors should be quite content in buying WEC, as the recent bullishness in utilities (with the index dominated at 15% by NEE) should lift all stocks if the trend extends.

Conclusions

Calendar variations in stock market performance can give us a good indication of what's yet to come. As August and September have historically been the trouble months for tech stocks, and therefore for the market at wide, buying undervalued defensive stocks at this period of the year is a good idea.

These two, if linked to a rate cut in September, could provide investors with an extremely timely entry if they want to buy low, sell high, and get paid to wait.