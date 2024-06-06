Buy Alert: 2 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In June

Jun. 06, 2024 9:58 AM ETIBM, AVGO, DELL, ORCL, MSFT, LRCX, ADI, EXR, PSA, CUBE, NEE, WEC1 Comment
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Selling in May and going away doesn't work.
  • But if you're buying in June and want a trip to the moon...
  • Then you need to be aware of this historical trend and what it means for tech.
  • I give a solid game plan and highlight 2 top dividend stocks which provide great entry points in the current environment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Freedom Tribe get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Rocket launching into outer space

John M Lund Photography Inc

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In a recent article of mine, I explained that the "Sell In May and go away" narrative, while cute, wasn't actually indicative of the past 75 years of data which we

We'll make sure you have enough to retire rich on dividends forever and ever.
That's what will happen if you join the Dividend Freedom Tribe!

We help you pick the best dividend stocks at the right prices so that you can buy low, sell high, and get paid to wait.

Mr market will try and trick you out of your hard earned money. We'll make sure you invest it right,. Click here to get a free trial.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
42.94K Followers

We're a father & son team who take pride in providing some of the very best dividend research for investors like you.

We work hard, we leverage our skills and expertise to get an edge, and more importantly, we figure out how to get an edge on the big boys.

You won't get any white-shoe, silk gloved advice which is catered only to institutional investors.

Our dividend investing method simply works.

"Buy Low, Sell High, Get Paid To Wait" is our investing motto.

Together we lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where we help investors achieve their retirement dreams of financial independence.

We cover a universe of 120 top dividend . Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat.

Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM AVGO ORCL EXFR CUBE NEE WEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM--
International Business Machines Corporation
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
DELL--
Dell Technologies Inc.
ORCL--
Oracle Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News