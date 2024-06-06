Rafmaster/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW), one of the oldest country-specific ETFs around (a listing history of close to three decades), and $2bn in AUM, is a financial product that offers focused access to 43 Mexican stocks. This year, at a time when global stocks have eked out steady returns of close to double-digits, EWW has turned out to be something of a beacon of volatility, eventually losing close to 9% of its value on a YTD basis.

Admittedly, the recent underperformance has certainly made the reward-to-risk equation on EWW's weekly charts look a lot better now.

Do note that EWW’s price patterns since the pandemic lows have occurred within an ascending channel (the two black lines), and typically, when the price has dropped closer to the lower boundary, we’ve managed to see a bounce in the following weeks. Under ordinary circumstances, we would have recommended considering a long position in EWW at these levels, but we think there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty in Mexico going forward, and we don’t feel it would be too prudent to deploy resources now.

A Few Concerns

In recent days, EWW has witnessed a lot of turbulence on account of the elections linked to the Presidency and the houses of Congress, and the eventual outcome doesn’t necessarily bode well for Mexican stocks.

Whilst it is heartening to see Claudia Sheinbaum become the first-ever woman President, it looks like some of the unfavorable reverberations from the Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) reign could well linger, with the ruling Morena party also gaining a two-third super majority in the house, potentially resulting in fewer checks and balances.

A lot has been said about Mexico’s potential to gain from nearshoring momentum, but this is easier said than done, given the high incidences of crime and corruption (homicides are at record highs, whilst 95% of crimes go unsolved) that characterize the landscape. A recent Bank of Mexico survey carried out with the private sector reiterated these challenges (see image below).

AMLO was notorious for employing a “hugs not bullets” policy with regard to the Mexican cartels, and Sheinbaum has implied that she is unlikely to undo the status quo. This stance is hardly going to re-stimulate fresh FDI into the country. For context, Post 2021, the country no doubt saw a spike in the announcement of nearshoring-based projects to the tune of $40bn, but around 40% of those projects are yet to begin construction or production. Crucially, note that last year we saw the pace of FDI come to a halt, with the appetite for new investments coming off quite significantly (much of the FDI is being driven by reinvestments).

The other concerning thing to note is that Sheinbaum and the Morena party are likely to shift away from a market-friendly stance and press the pedal on populist programs (increasing pensions, education scholarships, etc.) which will only put pressure on Mexico’s public finances. In fact, the expectation for this year is that the Mexican budget deficit could well hit 5-6% of GDP (Deloitte believes it could be 5%, Reuters has it at 5.9%), its highest level in 30 years!

It is also questionable how the government is going to finance those welfare programs when the growth outlook for Mexico appears to be on a downward trend. Last year GDP growth came in at 2.5%, but this year the pace will slow to 1.9% (these are IMF forecasts, and the Bank of Mexico believes it could be a lot worse at 1.5%), followed by another drop to 1.8% in FY25.

There are some suggestions that Mexico may undergo tax reform to boost its finances, and increase its tax take which is believed to be only around 17% of GDP, well below the OECD average of 34%. That is all very well, but if that is to come to fruition, the market will want to see those additional funds being deployed towards infrastructure spending, capital formation, and more productive avenues, not subsidizing the poor. Higher taxes are also likely to disincentivize private producers from investing in Mexico.

Closing Thoughts- Valuations and Relative Strength

Besides the hazy political and economic outlook, investors also ought to ponder if they are getting great value from Mexican stocks at this juncture. For instance, Morningstar data suggests that Mexican stocks as well as a diversified portfolio of 40 Latam stocks are poised to deliver roughly the same cadence of long-term earnings growth. Yet, EWW is priced at a much superior premium of 56% on a P/E basis.

Separately the chart below also suggests that rotational specialists who are looking for beaten down options within the Latam space, are unlikely to gravitate to Mexican stocks, as its current relative strength ratio (RS) versus Latam, is almost at record highs (in 2016 it had hit similar levels and collapsed), and almost 50% higher than its long-term average. Given the steep RS, there’s a good chance investors rotate out of Mexican stocks into other regions offering better value.