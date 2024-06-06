EuToch

Investment Thesis

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), the semiconductor company specializing in electronic components for data centers, consumer electronics, and other applications, has seen its share price jump premarket by more than 5%. Why?

Because its near-term growth rates are expected to be narrowly less negative than analysts previously assumed.

But once we move past that excitement, investors are having to embrace a mountain of debt, and not enough free cash flow to service this debt.

All considered, I can't issue a bullish rating on this stock. Not at this juncture, as I believe this quarter's results have already been priced in some time earlier in 2024.

Rapid Recap

A year ago, I said in a bullish article,

[...] the stock was being priced at 1x forward sales, a fraction of the multiple it held a few years ago. With investors' expectations so low, anything that wasn't further bad news would have seen shorts being forced to run for cover.

Author's work on SMTC

This insight saw SMTC's share price nicely outperform the S&P500. Although, I have to admit that its share price has been extremely volatile, and holding these shares would have required real gumption.

In other words, it's easy to talk in hindsight. But in reality, this would have been quite a different story. But as I now appraise SMTC's potential, I am struggling to find the upside here.

Semtech's Near-Term Prospects

Semtech designs and sells advanced semiconductor products that are used in various technologies. They create components for infrastructure, such as data centers and AI applications, as well as for high-end consumer electronics. They also produce industrial products, including IoT systems and solutions for 5G and smart city applications. Semtech's products help improve connectivity, efficiency, and performance in these applications.

Semtech noted during its earnings call that the infrastructure market, particularly in data centers, showed growth, with sales increasing 42% sequentially and 44% year-over-year, driven by trends in AI and the adoption of advanced technologies like active copper cables and optical modules. The high-end consumer market also performed well, with sales up 8% sequentially and 60% year-over-year, supported by design wins in various consumer electronics segments.

However, Semtech faces notable challenges related to its high debt levels and the need for strategic debt reduction. The company's debt stands at $1.4 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 5.86%, posing a significant burden.

Managing this debt while maintaining compliance with covenants is critical, as reflected in their net interest expense of $20.5 million. While the company aims to improve cash flows and EBITDA growth to enhance leverage metrics, the path to substantial debt reduction includes exploring capital structure alternatives, such as potential asset sales.

Moreover, the industrial segment experienced a 5% sequential sales decline, highlighting the tough environment in this area. Despite signs of recovery and a strong outlook for the second half of FY '25, achieving a stable growth trajectory while addressing its debt constraints remains a key challenge.

Given this backdrop, let's now discuss its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Leave Much to be Desired

SMTC revenue growth rates

Semtech delivered a beat on the topline and this allowed the new management team to shine. Needless to say, this a very positive situation. But once we get past this consideration, we are faced with the slightly more troublesome question that this business' revenue growth rates leave a lot to be desired.

More specifically, fiscal Q2 2025 points to negative 10% y/y revenue growth rates. There's no denying that this is slightly better than analysts had expected prior to the formal guidance being issued (at approximately negative 12%), yet I question whether this sort of growth rate is truly enough to get anyone, myself included, enthused.

Yes, I recognize that Semtech has chopped a lot of wood to get to this. But beyond that? What's the appeal now?

SMTCH Stock Valuation -- A Tough Call

The problem with investing is that it's really difficult. You always, and I mean always, have to forget the price you paid and think only about what the next investors looking at your stock next year will think?

Given this context, let me be quick to highlight the bull case. Semtech's non-GAAP gross margins have clearly been improving once again since fiscal Q4 2024's low (the prior quarter). Of that there's no doubt:

FQ1 2024: 48.5%

FQ2 2024: 49.6%

FQ3 2024: 51.3%

FQ4 2024: 48.9%

FQ1 2025: 49.8%

FQ2 2025: expected 50.0%

Not only did fiscal Q1 2025 come in 130 basis points higher than the same period a year ago but also the outlook for fiscal Q2 2025 points towards 50.0%, a 40 basis y/y improvement. Hence, we can be confident that management is making the right moves to focus on its profitable growth.

But the problem here is that Semtech has slightly more than $1.3 billion of net debt. And with its free cash flows around breakeven to $50 million (best case), this means that Semtech's prospects of paying back that debt any time soon are essentially non-existent.

Let me give readers some more context. I generally describe to my followers that you don't want to back a company whose balance sheet has more than 3x net debt to free cash flow. It just causes too much headache. What's Semtech's net debt to covenant-based EBITDA? 9.5x. And as you know, the covenant-based EBITDA is often extremely generous.

All in all, I struggle to support this journey any further.

The Bottom Line

Given the current circumstances, I'm moving to the sidelines on Semtech stock. While the company has shown impressive near-term growth in key markets and managed to improve its gross margins, the excitement over these positive developments is now overshadowed by the significant financial challenges it faces. Semtech's substantial debt load of $1.4 billion and insufficient free cash flow to service this debt are critical concerns to me.

Despite management's efforts to stabilize and grow the business, the negative revenue growth rates make it hard for me to remain optimistic here. I know there are better opportunities elsewhere, so I'll deploy my capital to them instead.