As with a lot of other former SPACs, Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) now trades at all-time lows while the business model is full-speed ahead. The future air taxi service is busy manufacturing eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) and working on final FAA certification. My investment thesis remains ultra-bullish on the stock, with the company heading toward a big 2025.

Final Hurdles

The major eVTOL players went public via SPACs back in the 2020/21 time frame, and the companies had a long path to a possible FAA certification. Joby Aviation is now approaching the final hurdles, while Archer Aviation (ACHR) just announced FAA certification of Archer Air, allowing the company to launch a commercial service with certified aircraft.

Joby Aviation has already delivered an aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, just completed a second production prototype, and is busy manufacturing 3 additional aircraft for testing purposes. The company started May with the following progress in certifying their Midnight aircraft now heavily into Stage 4 testing.

Joby Aviation Q1'24 Shareholder Letter

The company is quickly headed towards a production rate of one aircraft per month, yet the market still sees Joby Aviation as a startup business. The company even has plans for the manufacturing facility in Dayton, OH to reach a goal of producing 500 eVTOLs annually, with additional capacity being built at the HQ in California to expand initial production to 25 annually.

Joby Aviation is making so much progress, the company bought an autonomous flight development company, Xwing Inc. The ultimate goal has been for the company to eventually move toward pilotless flights to add a passenger to each trip while reducing the costs of the pilot.

Xwing has already completed fully autonomous flights and received official project designation for the certification of a large unmanned aerial system from the FAA in April 2023. Based on the progress with self-driving cars, Joby Aviation is probably still on a path for autonomous flights towards the end of the decade, if that soon.

Major Commercial Progress

Joby Aviation now has multiple paths to commercial launch, including the U.S., deployment with the DoD, and launch in Dubai. The company even seems to suggest a launch in Dubai with 4 targeted vertiport locations might provide a quicker path to offering air taxi services with the potential of launching operations towards the end of 2025.

Either way, the company now has multiple paths to launching air taxi services or monetizing aircraft. Joby Aviation is expected to deliver another aircraft this year to Edwards Air Force Base in California plus 2 aircraft next year to MacDill Air Force base to further monetize the $131 million DoD contract, which produced $25K in Q1 '24 revenues.

The company hasn't provided any updated financial targets for flight operations, but our prior research highlighted initial plans for $2.2 million in annual revenues per aircraft. Due to inflation since the original targets, Joby Aviation might produce additional revenues per aircraft and easily top the $32 million consensus revenue target for 2025 and far above the 2026 target of only $122 million, or the equivalent of only 55 aircraft operating air taxi services.

The company ended Q1 with $924 million in cash and is on track with a full-year cash spending outlook of $440 million to $470 million. After spending $108 million in Q1, Joby Aviation plans to spend another $330 +million in cash this year, leading to a year-end cash balance just below $600 million.

The market cap sits at ~$3.5 billion for a company with revenues that will ramp significantly starting in 2025 and heading into 2026. By the 3rd year of operations, Joby Aviation forecasts producing $2.05 billion in revenues from nearly 1,000 aircraft in operations while producing $1.25 billion in revenues from new aircraft sales.

The key here is that sales will quickly scale into the billions, providing the opportunity for the stock to see considerable growth over time. Just the air taxi service alone would produce $2.2 billion in annual revenue once the company gets 1,000 in operation.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock trades near the lows despite the company quickly ramping up towards full production and the launch of an air taxi service. Joby Aviation is in the final stages of FAA certification and investors are less willing to pay $10+ for the stock than when the company announced the SPAC and a lengthy and questioned process towards FAA certification and the production of an unproved aircraft.

Investors still face a volatile period until the official launch of the air taxi service, but Joby Aviation faces far less risk now, providing a great opportunity to invest in the eVTOL company on dips.