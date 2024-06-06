bjeayes/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In our last article on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in February this year, we continued our Buy stance based on favorable supply and demand dynamics.

The share price has gone up by 20% since February and if we look at the return since the 10th of November 2023, which was our earlier Buy call, it is up 44%.

Investors have optimism about the future for SBLK and many other shipping companies. Even the containership sector, which should be grappling with a large influx of newbuildings, is, at least for now, being “saved” by the Houthis. Such is the world. Some people paradoxically benefit from crises and wars.

We revisit the SBLK's thesis after the Q1 results.

First Quarter Financial Results

The net EPS in Q1 was $0.87 against an EPS of $0.73 in Q4 last year.

More important than earnings are free cash flow from operation. In the first quarter this year, SBLK had $114 million of free cash flow from operation and 113.81 million shares outstanding. As such, the FCF/share was $1.00.

From this, we can see that their dividend of $0.75 per share is well covered. Their dividend payout ratio improved as it has gone from 62% in Q4 to 86% in Q1. We should look at dividend history over a longer period.

Here is their dividend history for the last five years.

SBLK's dividend history (SA)

In February this year, the dividend yield was 6.17% on a TTM basis. It is now 6.86% based on the closing price of $26.52 per share on 4th June 2024.

In our opinion, a yield close to 7% would have been quite attractive when the fixed money market offered less than one percent on short-term deposits.

But now that a 2-year U.S. Treasury offers 4.8%, the ERP of 2% is somewhat low when we bear in mind that the dividend consistency, as can be seen from the above chart, is poor. SA has a dividend consistency grade of F for SBLK.

To SBLK’s defense, we should also consider that the company focused mainly on reducing debt and paying back shares in the past.

Since 2021, the company has reduced leverage by 43%. That is a lot.

Over the period 2022 and 2023, they also bought back $423 million worth of their common shares.

Now, SBLK has a solid balance sheet and market-leading low operating cost per vessel. This enables them to make money in much lower market conditions than what we have now. There is safety in that.

Their average Opex cost per vessel is $4,962, and the G&A expenses are $1,223 per vessel per day. As such, break-even before finance cost is $6,185 per vessel per day.

The financing cost per day per vessel is $1,395.

If rates on average or their entire fleet goes below $7,580 they start to lose money. It has happened before, but the likelihood is low.

Ultramax & Supramax Champions

With the merger of SBLK and Eagle Bulk, SBLK has become a major player in the Ultramax & Supramax sector, as their fleet of these versatile vessels has grown to 75 vessels.

SBLK's Ultramax and Supramax vessels (SBLK's Q1 Presentation)

As we stated in our previous article:

We like the transactions as we are quite optimistic about the Supramax size ships. If we look at the last year, they have often outperformed the larger vessels”

SBLK also seems to find alpha from clever chartering strategies, as their average TCE is well above the estimated market rates that are quoted by shipbrokers.

To illustrate this, we looked at the Baltic Supramax Index, or BSI, over the first quarter of this year. SBLK managed to earn an average of $17,655 per day over the quarter. That is considerably higher than the index.

SBLK Q1 TCE for Ultra/Supramax versus BSI (Data from Shipbrokers. Graph by author)

The index is for Supramax vessels, and the majority of SBLK’s fleet are larger Ultramax vessels. Such vessels, due to larger cargo capacity, should earn a premium of approximately $1,500 per day.

Even if we do take this into account, SBLK still outperformed the market.

Iron ore and Bauxite shipments from West Africa

Lately, some articles have circulated in the press alluding to the need for 170 more Capesize ships to transport all the iron ore from Simandou in West Africa.

In September last year, Singapore’s shipowner Winning International Group signed a contract to build 2 X 325,000 dwt. Very Large Ore Carriers at a yard from China State Shipbuilding Corporation. These are super-economical and will be built to accommodate dual fuel, including methanol.

Winningmax - Very Large Ore Carriers (Winning International)

It is the bauxite and iron ore trade from West Africa to China they are going to be built for. They have ambitions of increasing this order to more than just two vessels. Winning does have a fleet of a fleet of 38 Capesize vessels and 1 Post-Panamax. We would not be surprised if they will build up this fleet further before the shipments from Simandou start in 2025.

The 3 large owners of the mines and infrastructure in Simandou are Rio Tinto (RIO), Alumimum Corporation of China, and Winning International.

As such, for other shipowners, we are not saying that they will not get any business from there, we are just trying to pour some cold water over their over-enthusiastic thinking that there is going to be a big deficit in vessel supply in a couple of years.

Valuation

Although the share price has risen 44% since medio November last year, the EPS also increased substantially from $0.34 in Q3 of 2023 to $0.87 in the last quarter.

Five analysts’ consensus EPS estimate for 2024 is $3.95 and increasing to $4.33 in 2025.

This leaves us with a P/E of 6.6 which is attractive, in our opinion.

We have already shared our view about their dividend yield.

In our assessments of valuations, we often use the ratio of the share price to net tangible asset value for assets such as real estate and financials. For shipping companies, we rely less on this ratio.

Seeking Alpha offers a multitude of data for us to use to assess valuations. According to their valuation, SBLK’s Price/Book on both a TTM and a FWD basis is as follows:

SBLK's Price/Book and Price/Cash Flow (SA)

SBLK's P/Book is attractive compared to the sector median. However, as we earlier stated, we do not look at this ratio as the most important ratio. It is, in our opinion, far more important to use P/E, P/Cash Flow, and the dividend yield

Risks and Conclusion

The main risk to the thesis is the reduced import of iron ore to China in the near future, as a result of lower steel demand from the construction and manufacturing industries.

We are long SBLK and would like to add more to our position.

However, as with all other companies we have in the portfolio, we only add if the price is right. At the present price level, we think the share is just fair value, and not great value as what it was when we bought it.

The share price could continue to go up. We have no crystal ball. At some point, the peak in the price will come. The safety margin has now become smaller.

Since we are not buying, the only sensible thing to do is to downgrade SBLK from a Buy to that of a Hold stance.