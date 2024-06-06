Is The U.S. Bond Market Poised For Recovery?

Jun. 06, 2024 10:00 AM ETBKLN, FLRN, JNK, SJNK, SHV, STIP, VCSH, TIP, SHY, VCIT, IEI, IEF, VCLT, TLH, TLT, BND
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.46K Followers

Summary

  • The sharp drop in Treasury yields in recent days has revived chatter that the worst for the bond market may be over.
  • The performance profile for a wide range of US bond market niches has certainly improved lately, based on 2024 returns.
  • A key factor driving yields lower is renewed concern that US economic activity is slowing, which has revived expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

$1000 denomination US Savings Bonds

richcano

The sharp drop in Treasury yields in recent days has revived chatter that the worst for the bond market may be over. It's still early to confidently forecast that scenario, but the odds for recovery are looking better these days after

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.46K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKLN--
Invesco Senior Loan ETF
FLRN--
SPDR® Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
JNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
SJNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
SHV--
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News