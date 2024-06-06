4 Reasons A New Record High Could Be Coming For Meta Platforms

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.39K Followers

Summary

  • The Meta stock has surged towards new heights this year before recently paring gains, as investors consider the impact of a raised capex guidance to facilitate AI developments.
  • Yet Meta's prescient AI strategy has played a key role in not only restoring its competitive advantage in social media advertising, but also reinforcing its self-sufficiency in the AI-first era.
  • The company also remains well-positioned for upcoming cyclical tailwinds that should further narrow its valuation gap from comparable megacap peers at current levels.

Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

Meta Platform’s (NASDAQ:META) upsurge this year has led the stock to a near-40% premium over its previous peak set in 2021 before paring some gains following its 1Q24 earnings release. The Meta stock emerged as the

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.39K Followers
Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve. Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News