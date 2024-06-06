FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) operates medical schools in Brazil. The company has adjacent businesses in graduate medical schooling and medical software.

This article covers the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call. The company results were good with top-line growth of 13%, half of it driven by price increases above inflation. At the income level, adjusted EBITDA leveraged to increase 20%, and net income grew by 77%. The company also acquired a 300-seat medical school, increasing the total approved seats to 2,500.

I have covered Afya since December 2021, commending the company's quality characteristics (brand equity potential, low competition category, non-discretionary education demand, etc.) with a Hold rating based on its valuation. Only recently, in March 2024, I turned bullish with a Buy rating based on the company's valuation. I believe the company's fundamentals have improved, but the stock now trades almost 26% lower than where it traded in March, and therefore, I maintain my opinion on the stock and increase the rating to Strong Buy.

Good 1Q24 results

Afya's 1Q24 results were very good in most business lines.

Aggregate revenues grew 13%, with the undergraduate medical segment (75% of revenues) growing 15.5%. Part of this was explained by an increase in the number of undergraduate medical students (8.6%) and an increase in the tuition price to BRL 9 thousand per month (6.4%, above the Brazilian inflation of 4.6% in 2023).

Other undergraduate categories (11% of revenues) grew in student count by 14% but did not grow in revenues. This signals that pricing is much less powerful in less-demanded careers compared to the highly-demanded medical careers. The Graduate Education and Medical Service Solutions (digital products for doctors), which together account for 12% of revenues, grew 12.5% and 9%, respectively.

Another positive development was the operational leverage shown by the company, with adjusted EBITDA growing 20% and net income growing 77%. At the adjusted EBITDA level, the improvement came from higher gross margins thanks to higher tuitions and relatively fixed SG&A (growing only 3.5% YoY). The net income leverage came from 23% lower net interest expenses, thanks to lower interest rates in Brazil, plus a lower effective tax rate.

Organic and inorganic growth

In the quarter, Afya received authorization for another 40 seats on one campus. This signals the organic growth potential, given that this campus has almost doubled its capacity (from 60 to 100 seats).

Management made no comments on the call regarding the Mais Medicos program, which can potentially expand Afya's offering to 23 new campuses. However, according to the schedule released in 4Q23, the company should post proposals in July 2024.

On the inorganic growth front, Afya announced the acquisitions of two faculties in Salvador, State of Bahia, with a combined 300 seats. Out of these 300 seats, 175 are contingent on a Supreme Court definition. The price for the 300 seats was BRL 660 million, BRL 350 million in cash, and BRL 312 million in 10 yearly installments at the CDI rate (inter-bank deposit rate). If the 175 contingent seats were not granted by the Supreme Court, the debt portion would be cancelled. The price per seat was about BRL 2.2 million per seat, which aligns with my previous calculations.

Valuation is more attractive

I proposed several ways to approach the valuation of Afya in my March 2024 article. The company's fundamentals have improved (more students, better pricing, higher operational leverage), but the stock price has decreased, so I believe the valuation has become more attractive.

The company's current market cap is $1.45 billion. In addition, Afya posted a net debt of BRL 1.6 billion for 1Q23. After the acquisitions mentioned above are reflected, net debt should grow by BRL 660 million to BRL 2.26 billion, or $426 million, at an exchange rate of BRL 5.3 per $1. That means Afya's EV is about $1.87 billion.

Based on their guidance for FY24, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA of about BRL 1.35 billion (compared with an adjusted EBITDA of BRL 400 million in 1Q24 and low seasonality; this guidance sounds conservative). From there, we can remove D&A of about BRL 320 million and reach an approximate EBIT of BRL 1 billion. After effective taxes of about 10% (thanks to tax exceptions to university activities and scholarships under the PROUNI program), that becomes a NOPAT of BRL 900 million for the year. That represents $170 million in NOPAT.

This means that based only on their guidance for FY24, the company trades at an EV/NOPAT ratio of 11x, which seems very attractive given its quality characteristics, namely its non-discretionary category, high pricing power, and high brand-building power (discussed in more detail in my initiation coverage article from 2021). Further, the company has many opportunities to grow, not embedded in that guidance. This includes the new organic seats, the potential seats from Mais Medicos, and the 300 seats recently acquired. It also includes pricing power above inflation.

Risks

The main risk I see is financial leverage. After the latest acquisition, Afya will have close to BRL 2.3 billion in net debt. This debt has an average maturity of 2.1 years and pays a variable rate tied to the Brazilian interbank rate (CDI).

I generally do not like companies with financial leverage, but Afya's case is a little less risky because the company's revenue sources are non-discretionary. Net debt to guided EBITDA is less than 2x, signaling a relatively low level of leverage.

A second risk is the value of Afya's business in dollars after a BRL depreciation. Brazil's inflation rate does not follow its depreciation rate, so that if a big depreciation movement were to occur, Afya's profitability would remain similar in Brazilian reais, but the dollar value would shrink. I do not believe Brazil is facing a significant depreciation risk, given that the currency price is low compared to historical levels and Brazil has a significant trade surplus.

I believe this latter risk might be behind Afya's recent underperformance. As we can see below, there is a correlation between the BRLUSD exchange rate going down and Brazilian equities in general going down (here represented by the MSCI Brazil ETF EWZ).