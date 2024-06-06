Afya's Results Are Improving And The Market Is Undervaluing It

Jun. 06, 2024
Summary

  • Afya Limited reports strong 1Q24 results with revenue up 13%, adjusted EBITDA up 20%, and net income up 77%.
  • The company increases its total approved seats to 2,500 through acquisitions and organic growth.
  • Afya's valuation becomes more attractive as the stock price decreases, trading at an EV/NOPAT ratio of 11x.

Clase de Educación Médica

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) operates medical schools in Brazil. The company has adjacent businesses in graduate medical schooling and medical software.

This article covers the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call. The company results were good

