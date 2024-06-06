jetcityimage

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) announced the registration of more than 1 million customers to its fast-charging network, a move indicating growth in demand and "a 400% increase since April 2020." EVgo went public in November 2020 and has since dropped 78.05% owing to supply concerns post-COVID, high installation costs, and compatibility issues that affect the thermodynamics of the charging infrastructure. However, since the invention of superchargers by big players such as Tesla, it remains vital to bridge the gap between battery EVs and the growth in chargers. In this article, I will explain why EVgo is on hold due to its strategic partnerships with automotive companies that are set to grow its client and revenue base in the long run.

EVgo’s partnership with OEMs

The idea of offering custom solutions to vehicle manufacturers has been a hallmark of EVgo’s success with the company highlighting a series of partnerships over the years. EVgo has partnered with among others, “Nissan, GM, Subaru, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Kia, and Hyundai” (referred to as original equipment manufacturers- OEMs). For example, Nissan EV customers acquire EVgo charging upon purchase or lease of the vehicle. Back in 2022, Subaru announced that it had selected EVgo as its preferred EV charging destination. Among the outstanding features were 100% renewable electricity, daily/ reliable customer service, and shorter lead times for fast charging. Benefits such as tax incentives attributed to rebates and tax credits given towards free or affordable charging have appealed to EV buyers.

With Toyota in North America, EVgo announced a deal back in 2022 that saw “Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV customers get complimentary charging at its public fast charging stations for a year.” By Q1 2022, EVgo had already established itself in about 35 states in the US. The only problem here is that the bZ4X SUV (2024 edition) is no longer eligible for the Federal tax credit of $7,500. At the beginning of the year, Toyota stated that 29.2% of its total sales in 2023 were from EVs totaling 657,327 cars, indicating it was growing its plug-in EV sales despite some of its brands not getting tax credits.

What's more, is that the relationship between Toyota and EVgo is gaining momentum, especially on public charge stations. Recently, Toyota announced that its clients in California will receive DC fast chargers (DCFC) at every EVgo charging stall to be installed in the state. Through the Impact Vision project, Toyota intends to speed up its electrification goal while helping EVgo establish more EV stations and grow its client base. As of Q1 2024, California held the highest number of EVs in the US at 25.5%, therefore, presents an exciting location for EVgo’s growth. The International Energy Agency estimates that about 17 million EVs will be sold globally in 2024 alone. After this, the greatest concern is where all these drivers will charge their cars.

Revenue Growth over the years

Since FY 2020, EVgo's revenues have risen more than 1000% (from $14.6 million to $161 million) in the year ending 2023 largely propelled by the EV revolution.

EVgo's numbers have been growing with the company looking at a potential 46,000+ chargers in the US. The company has at least 3,240 charging stalls (housing the chargers) in 35 US states, showing incredible growth into H2 2024. As of February 2024, research showed that there were slightly more than “61,000 publicly accessible EV charging stations in the US. Even more specific is that about 6 in every 10 American citizens live within 2 moles of a public EV charger.”

With the growth in EVgo’s numbers, the company wrote in 2022 that over 130 million US residents lived within a 10-minute radius of its fast charger station. EVGO has been able to attain up to 80% charging of EV cars in about 45 minutes and a maximum of 120 minutes for 100% charging. The consistent growth (from 2018 onwards) in both charging stations and outlets within the US possibly means the discussion around the adoption of EVs is not ending anytime soon.

In Q1 2024, EVgo’s revenue grew 118% (YoY) to $55.2 million from $25.3 million in the 3 months to March 2023. The company also recorded a gross profit of $6.8 million in the quarter with the margin at an upside of 12.4% (YoY) as compared to 0.2% (YoY) in Q1 2023. EVgo attributed this growth to higher revenues from charging stations and better leverage of station costs.

The influence of Autocharge+

In my opinion, EVgo’s prominence in the fast-charging space has been influenced by the Autocharge+ (plug-in) technological feature. EV drivers (since its introduction in 2022) are only required to plug in their vehicles (for charging) without having an application or physical cash payments. Aspects such as identification, EV user authorization, and even payments occur in the background, allowing the user time to recharge. It is even more profound that drivers using Autocharge+ have successful charges on their first try. By the end of FY 2023, EVgo’s customer base had exceeded 884,000 having added more than 110,000 in Q4 2023 alone. All an EV charger needs to have is an open charge point protocol (OCPP), to enable a seamless linkage between the charging station and the EVs back-end feature. To me, it came as no surprise that the company increased its user base to more than 1 million into the second quarter of 2024.

That said, there is also the influence of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) which Tesla claimed will be adopted by all major OEMs by 2025. EVgo announced that it is in the process of deploying the NACS EV connectors used by Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles. Since 2022, EVgo has been using the Combined charging system (CCS) with charging speeds of up to 350kw. By Q1 2024, EVgo’s overall utilization had increased to 19% from 9% in the prior quarter.

By deploying the NACS connectors (in addition to the CCS charging systems), EVgo will increase its competitiveness by opening its network to more vehicles. On its part, Teslas vehicles and others in the pipeline will be able to use EVgo’s Autocharge+ thereby allowing their seamless charging process. EVgo is also looking to expand its EV reach to more than 50 models using Autocharge+ into 2025, making it the fastest-growing charging network in the US.

Valuation

EVgo is currently trading above $2 with a market cap of $649.37 million. Its forward price-to-book ratio stands at 0.41 against the industry average of 2.48 leaving off a difference of -83.66%. This metric shows that the stock is slightly undervalued and is currently trading lower about its assets.

Risk

Despite registering revenue at $55.2 million in Q1 2024, EVgo recorded a net loss of $28.2 million in the quarter which is more than half the revenue obtained. However, this loss was 22.95% lower than that recorded in Q4 2023.

EVgo's Q1 2024 earnings

EVgo also needs to update its rate data to maintain compatibility with new tariffs as it adopts new EV models into its charging features. As it stands, it needs to update its pricing points from energy utilities that are based on consumption to grow revenues.

Bottom Line

EVgo's agreements with OEMs are a turning point in the company's future earnings as it expands its competitive landscape. With these new collaborations, the company has increased its annual revenue by more than 1000% since 2020 indicating a growth trajectory into 2025. However, the company's loss in Q1 2024 was more than half the revenue recorded, showing more alignment needs to be done in pricing even as it embraces new EV models into its network. I believe EVgo is a hold heading into H2 2024.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.