AMD Vs. Intel: Challengers To The Throne

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation dominates the AI and GPU market, but Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Intel are trying to compete and participate in the AI growth narrative.
  • AMD and Intel are in direct competition with each other for the CPU market and are both targeting the data center market.
  • AMD has shown improving profitability and aggressive growth expectations, while Intel has a more reasonable valuation and potential for a turnaround.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Scottish King on the throne in studio shoot

Lorado/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

When it comes to AI and GPUs, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) continues to dominate the market. However, its sector peers keep trying to update their own products to compete with Nvidia and participate in the

This stock is part of my End Of The World Portfolio.

A portfolio of highly diversified, secure and reliable companies that will do well in ANY environment.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get full access to the portfolio and more.

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.61K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News