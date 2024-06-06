SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript June 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Toomey - VP of IR
Wendy Thomas - CEO
Alpana Wegner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays
Matt Calitri - Needham
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning. My name is Emily and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SecureWorks First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. A supplemental slide presentation to accompany the prepared remarks can be found on the company's website. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn over the call to Kevin Toomey, SecureWorks’ Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Toomey, you may begin your conference.

Kevin Toomey

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to SecureWorks' first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Wendy Thomas, our Chief Executive Officer, and Alpana Wegner, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, unless otherwise indicated, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures. You will find the reconciliations between these GAAP and non-GAAP measures in the press release and presentation posted on our website earlier today. Finally, I'd like to remind you that all statements made during this call that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results and events could differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, web deck, and SEC filings, which you can also find at the Investor Relations website at investors.secureworks.com. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll turn the call over to

