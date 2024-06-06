GibsonPictures/E+ via Getty Images

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is a specialty retailer we have been following for some time, trading it both short, and long. Back in November 2022, we put out a sell rating on shares. Earlier this year, we lifted our sell rating and moved to a hold/neutral, and shares have started to claw back. Shares are offering what appears to be value here, but the prospects for continued growth have been mixed.

That said, the just-reported Q1 2024 earnings give a glimmer of hope, as the company was able to deliver results that were as expected. Sales and the bottom line EPS were in line with consensus estimates. The issue with the company of late has long been the guidance that has been put out. But after Q4 2023, the 2024 guide was something we characterize a "a bit of a 'kitchen sink' type guidance." By resetting expectations, the company is in a position to deliver or exceed expectations compared to the new bar that has been set. Let us discuss the results.

The company and management have been working toward and making significant progress in its transformation over the last year or so. We continue to see substantial opportunity in international growth. Domestically, challenges persist. Operational expenses remain higher than we would like to see, and the debt continues to weigh on earnings potential as interest payments mount. That said, 2024 seems like a possible turnaround year, which is why we recently upgraded it, and shares have followed suit.

Sales trends during the first quarter in North America improved. In fact, the company experienced sequential improvement in quarterly sales trends in North America in both physical stores and online sales for both the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brands. That said, the retail environment in North America was challenging and continues to be so, with consumers feeling the pinch of late on their budgets. However, despite being promotional, the gross margin rate in the quarter was above last year as the company effectively managed its inventory.

The quarter overall was decent, but there were mixed pieces. The top-line revenue figure in the Q1 report was in line. Sales came in at $1.36 billion and were down 3.5% from last year. Now, the one key metric that we focus on with retailers is comparable sales. When we last covered the stock, we saw the decline is slowing in comps, which is a bit of a positive. Comparable sales in Q4 2023 decreased 5%, which was an improvement from a 6% decline in Q4. Still, it is tough to buy rate any retailer when comps are negative, but the pace of declines slowing is a positive for longs.

Gross profit had long been under pressure as input costs continued to rise and promotions had been heavy. But with a healthier inventory level, margins were strong. Gross profit hit $501.3 million, about the same as a year ago. Overall margins were positive, as they increased to 36.8% from 35.6% last year. General expenses were flat from a year ago at $475 million. It is worth noting as well that with the debt on the balance sheet, interest expenses have been rising, but were just $21.7 million, which was less than $22.5 million last year, another positive. Operating income, however, slipped slightly to $40 million from $55 million last year while adjusted net income was $9 million, or $0.12 per share, versus $0.28 a year ago. So clearly, overall, there were mixed results. However, the main positive is that this was at the high end of the preannounced preliminary results in early May.

There are some positives here, though, aside from overall performance. The company can reduce the float further as it has authorized another $250 million repurchase program. That does not mean they will purchase the shares, but likely will. The balance sheet has improved too, with cash and equivalents of $105 million, and debt is down to $1.1 billion. For the year, free cash flow is projected to hit up to $200 million, which is strong.

Management sees Q2 2024 net sales down low-single digits compared to last year's second-quarter net sales of $1.427 billion. Combined with margin and expense expectations, it sees an operating income of $30 million to $45 million. For the year, net sales will also be about $6.0 billion, or down low-single digits versus 2023. Operating income was guided to be about $250 million to $275 million. This is still a slight increase from $246 million in 2023. Overall, Victoria's Secret & Co. is a show me story, but the situation as a whole is improving.