Fulgent Genetics: Growth Is Returning

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we put diagnostic company Fulgent Genetics, Inc. back in the spotlight as sales growth is returning after navigating a "Covid Cliff."
  • While the company is still losing money, the stock is trading for less than the net cash on Fulgent's balance sheet.
  • This should put a hard floor under the stock near current trading levels. An updated analysis around Fulgent Genetics follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A woman using Covid-19 rapid self-test kit at home

Images By Tang Ming Tung

It has been just over six months since our last look at Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT). This diagnostic company, like so many others in the space, is navigating through a rough patch triggered

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.28K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLGT, VIR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLGT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News