Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.21K Followers

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCPK:CCORF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Daviau - President and CEO
Don MacFayden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live, online, and recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Dan Daviau, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Daviau.

Dan Daviau

Thank you, operator, and thanks for everyone joining us for today's call. As always, I'm joined by Don MacFayden, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's remarks are complementary to our earnings release, MD&A and supplemental financials, copies of which have been made available for download on SEDAR+ and on the Investor Relations section of our website at cgf.com.

Within our update, certain reported information has been adjusted to exclude significant items to provide a transparent and comparative view of our operating performance. These adjusted items are non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to our notice regarding forward-looking statements and our description of non-IFRS financial measures that appear in our investor presentation and in our MD&A.

And with that, let's discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results. Firm-wide revenue for our fourth fiscal quarter amounted to $409 million, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period a year ago. We earn revenue of $1.5 billion for the full fiscal year, which was relatively in line with fiscal 2023. Excluding significant items, earnings per share amounted to $0.15

Recommended For You

About CCORF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCORF

Trending Analysis

Trending News