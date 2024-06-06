Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alvin Concepcion - VP of IR
Bruce Thorn - President and CEO
Jonathan Ramsden - EVP, CFO and CAO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Stringer - Wolfe Research
Taylor Zick - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mark Jordan - Goldman Sachs

Alvin Concepcion

Good morning. This is Alvin Concepcion, Vice President of Investor Relations at Big Lots. Welcome to the Big Lots First Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

On the call with me today are Bruce Thorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Ramsden, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

Before starting today's call, we would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made on the call involve risk and uncertainties that are subject to the company's safe harbor provisions as stated in the company's press release and SEC filings, and that actual results can differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We'd also like to point out that commentary today is focused on adjusted non-GAAP results. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted results are available in today's press release. The first quarter earnings release, presentation, and financial information is available at biglots.com/corporate/investors. The question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Bruce.

Bruce Thorn

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

While we've made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goal due largely to continued pullback and consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high-ticket discretionary items. The consumer environment softened in the first quarter, as both consumer confidence and settlement has declined since January due in part to concerns about inflation, unemployment, and interest rates.

