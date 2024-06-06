Kirpal Kooner/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) have traded essentially flat over the past year, missing out on a meaningful equity market rally. Real estate-related stocks have been weighed down by higher rates, and rental inflation has slowed. I last covered Invitation Homes in September, rating it a “buy,” given favorable long-term secular dynamics. Since then, shares have returned about 8%, moving towards my $36-38 price target, but this has lagged the market’s 20+% return. Its recent investor update leaves me positive, and I see INVH as an attractive dividend growth stock.

Seeking Alpha

Invitation Homes is a leading single-family rental company. Whereas historically the apartment rental market has been led by institutional players, single-family housing rentals have been dominated by individual investors who own 1-4 properties. INVH has sought to scale up this business, and it now owns 84,427 homes fully with several thousand more in joint ventures. This year it has also launched a third-party property management platform, managing another ~17,000 properties. As you can see below, the company’s focus is largely in the Sun Belt with Florida accounting for about one-third of its business. California is also a significant exposure.

Invitation Homes

Given the faster population growth of the Sun Belt, I view its exposure to Florida, Atlanta, Texas, and Arizona favorably. Positive migratory trends support ongoing demand for housing, which should help companies like INVH raise rents and keep houses highly occupied. Beyond this, according to the NAHB/Wells Fargo Cost of Housing Index, Florida has joined California as one of the most expensive places to buy a house, given the appreciation in recent years.

NAHB

Invitation’s markets overlap quite nicely with this map. Florida, California, Seattle, the Carolinas, and its Texas locations all screen as having relatively high cost of housing. With home affordability difficult in these markets, more consumers are likely to be renters and rent for longer. Elevated mortgage rates only prolong this trend. All else equal, the difficulty in buying a house should support demand for INVH’s product and boost rents.

This does drive the fundamental question of whether single-family rentals primarily compete against multifamily rentals or against single-family homeownership. Ultimately, the answer is a bit of the two, in all likelihood, but I view homeownership as the greater competitor. There is a significant lifestyle difference between living in a home rather than an apartment that can shift a consumer’s preference. Having a child can be a significant contributor with parents wanting a yard for their children to play in, a more suburban lifestyle, and a school district with a good reputation. Now, if apartments are extremely cheap relative to a single-family home, that may lead them to stay in a multifamily unit for longer, but there is a lifestyle difference. To that point, I would note that INVH’s average resident is 39 years old, a bit older than some apartment REITs.

Invitation Homes

This older age is consistent with the idea that INVH is primarily serving consumers with a preference for the single-family lifestyle as they begin raising a family but without the means or interest in owning a home outright. With the millennial generation beginning to enter peak family formation years, the type of consumer INVH targets is growing in number, which should create positive demand fundamentals. We are seeing this in the data with the company reporting solid rental growth.

In the company’s first quarter, Core FFO rose by 6% to $0.47 while adjusted FFO rose by 7% to $0.41. Adjusted FFFO includes recurring cap-ex, which is about $37 million per quarter and why it tends to run about $0.06 lower per quarter. INVH’s reported 97.6% occupancy was down 20bp from last year but up 50bp sequentially, even though Q1 is typically seasonally quiet. It also reported Q1 rent growth of 4.4%. According to ApartmentList, apartment rents are running about 0.8% lower than last year, so INVH materially outperformed this, speaking to the fact that these markets operate somewhat independently of each other.

Across its portfolio, INVH earned an average monthly rent of $2,363 from $2,260 a year ago, and $2,348 in Q4. Sequentially, rents rose a bit more modestly, at 0.6%, with every region rising by 0.5-0.7% from Q4. This deceleration could be a point of concern, as perhaps some of the relative weakness in the apartment market is beginning to impact INVH. Importantly, that does not appear to be the case.

I say that because in its newly released June investor presentation, INVH disclosed that through May its Q2 blended lease rate accelerated to 5.3% from 4.4% in Q1, primarily due to new leases rising 3.5% from 0.8% in Q1. Occupancy ticked down slightly to 97.5% from 97.6%. Q2 and early Q3 are the seasonally critical period as families try to settle in before the school year starts in late Q3. As such, this reacceleration is a comforting sign that demand is resilient. Entering the year, there was an expectation the Federal Reserve could cut rates materially, and some may have hoped to use lower rates to buy a home. With rates instead staying elevated, that could have forced some to stay renters, creating this tailwind for INVH. Invitation is also seeing its renters stay for closer to 4 years from 3 previously. Lower turnover aids occupancy and tightens the market, increasing rents, and home affordability challenges may mean consumers are taking longer to save the necessary down payment to make a purchase.

Additionally, while I believe INVH is more closely tied to single-family housing dynamics than multifamily rental dynamics, I would note that rental inflation is now running positive on a sequential basis, and we are passing the worst of the supply surge from post-COVID construction. If multifamily rents do continue to rise from here, albeit slowly, that should be a modest tailwind for INVH’s relative attractiveness and be supportive of ongoing rent increases.

Apartment List

Rising rents are also encouraging to see because the cost environment is elevated. In Q1, same store net operating rose by 4.7% as core revenues rose by 5.6% and core expenses rose by 7.4%, given wage inflation and higher insurance rates. Fortunately, the Florida Legislature took action last year in an effort to stabilize the insurance market, and it appears some progress has been made, which should help slow INVH’s expense growth over the next year. One offsetting positive has been that bad debt improved from 1.8% to 1% as INVH works past post-COVID delinquencies. This tailwind is likely to fade in coming quarters.

Invitation also has a solid balance sheet with $8.6 billion of debt. That leaves it with debt/EBITDA of 5.4x, and in April, Moody’s upgraded INVH to Baa2 from Baa3. It has $10.1 billion of book equity, giving it a reasonable 46% debt to capitalization. Considering most homebuyers put down just 20% (for an implied 80% debt to cap), this is a conservative balance sheet. It also has limited interest rate risk on its liabilities as 99.5% of debt is fixed rate or swapped to fixed. It also does not have maturities until 2026, though a sizable $3.1 billion does come due then.

Entering this year, I forecast ~$1.85 core FFO. After Q1, it reiterated guidance, which implies about $1.86 in core FFO. Given the fact we are seeing rental rates rise during Q2, it is positioned to deliver at the high end of guidance in my view, or about $1.90.

Invitation Homes

It should also retain about $300 million in cash after its 3.2% dividend and sustaining cap-ex. With $500 million of net acquisition activity planned, it can fund this out of cash flow and its $738 million cash position with limited need for debt issuance. Invitation is also deploying capital in creative ways. For instance, on Monday, INVH announced it is working with homebuilders to build 1,000 new homes for $274 million. This allows it to more quickly develop scale and negotiate potential bulk discounts vs buying in the existing home market. At ~$274k/house, this is also an attractive price, considering existing homes are typically selling for over $400k, and INVH expects to earn a starting 6% yield on these purchases. Supply is fairly scarce due to the lack of building in the 2010s, and the recent rise in rates has caused new construction to slow materially (though it is now stabilizing). As such, using its size to seize these opportunities can give INVH unique product and support occupancy.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

INVH continues to be a well-positioned company in my view. It has built scale in prime markets, and there are favorable demographic and supply/demand trends that should enable rental inflation to persist somewhat faster than the overall level of inflation. I continue to look for rental inflation in the 3-4% range over time, and with retained cash flow and a 60/40 equity/debt funding mix, INVH can grow its footprint by about 2% per year. That supports about 6% FFO growth. With 1.7x dividend coverage, INVH can grow its dividend somewhat more quickly, likely in the 7-8% range for several years. As such, I view fair value as about a 3% dividend yield or about $37-37.50, as with 7+% dividend growth, INVH can provide a total return of 10+% to investors over the medium term.

Aside from earnings, I also believe it is useful to consider INVH’s valuation on a net asset basis. It carries its homes on its balance sheet at about $204k, but home prices have risen sharply in recent years, nearly doubling since 2014 and up nearly 50% since pre-COVID. At a $400k average price (a price at which it sold homes in Q1), its portfolio is worse about $17 billion more than its book value on a pre-tax basis, or ~$42 per share when factoring in the potential tax bill.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Of course, we are unlikely to see INVH liquidate, but if we do see rates fall more than expected, and consumers move from renting to buying, it is important to remember that INVH can decide to sell houses and take advantage of strong prices. This provides a natural hedge against improving home affordability, in my view. In other words, high rates boost rental demand and current cash flow, whereas low rates can boost home prices and INVH’s net asset value, leaving its business with less rate sensitivity than most REIT peers in my view.

I view $42 as more of an aspirational price-target and believe shares are more likely to trade off of rental rates and cash flow trends. I do see shares moving past $37 this year, providing about a 9-10% total return opportunity with the ability to generate that level of return for shareholders over the medium term. Given favorable trends, a solid balance sheet, and a long runway for dividend growth, I view INVH as an attractive holding for income-oriented investors. Given the nature of its business, it will likely not match 20+% returns in the S&P 500, but a lower volatility ~10% annualized return is attractive in my view, and I would continue to be a buyer.