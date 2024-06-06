Dragon Claws

In the last year, real estate investment trusts with office investments have dealt with growing investor concerns about loan performance. High interest rates and weak occupancy performance due to hybrid work arrangements have put pressure on those trusts that own office properties.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) also owns office properties, but the trust collected 100% of its cash rent in 1Q24 and the pay-out metrics still look rather compelling from a passive income investors’ perspective.

Furthermore, Gladstone Commercial is also more concentrated in industrial real estate, so performance issues are less of an issue for investors than with focused office trusts.

With the stock also being cheap based on FFO, I think passive income investors are dealing with a solid, long-term investment proposition.

My Rating History

My last stock classification (March 2024) for Gladstone Commercial was Buy as the trust had good rent collection and investors were leaning too much on the negative side.

Gladstone Commercial further adds credibility to my Buy case as the mortgage real estate investment trust released healthy 1Q24 results that did not show, as some investors might have suspected, a drastic change in credit performance and in the dividend pay-out ratio.

Industrial-Focused Trust With Top Rent Collection And Healthy Pay-Out Metrics

Gladstone Commercial is a hybrid real estate investment trust that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant properties, with an anchor focus in industrial properties that represented 60% of rents as of March 31, 2024.

Office properties are the second-biggest investment group for Gladstone Commercial and accounted for 36% of annualized rents. Smaller percentages of real estate investments can be found in unrelated sectors, such as retail and medical offices (which reflect a cumulative 4% of rents in 1Q24).

A key competitor for Gladstone Commercial is STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) which is fully invested in industrial properties and which I recommend to passive income investors primarily of its exposure to eCommerce growth trends. These same drivers for demand for industrial real estate space work in favor of Gladstone Commercial, which could focus on more aggressive acquisitions in the industrial market to compensate for weakness in the office market.

Gladstone Commercial’s portfolio included 132 properties across the investment spectrum, which reflect a total investment value of $1.11 billion. The average weighted lease term of Gladstone Commercial’s properties as of March 31, 2024 was 6.7 years, compared to 4.4 years for STAG Industrial. I consider the longer lease term to be a competitive advantage for Gladstone Commercial, as the company has a higher degree of cash flow visibility.

Portfolio Overview (Gladstone Commercial)

Gladstone Commercial earned $13.9 million in core funds from operations in 1Q24, reflecting a decline of 4.5% YoY, primarily because of asset sales. With that being said, though, the portfolio as such remained well-performing as Gladstone Commercial collected 100% of its scheduled cash rent during the first quarter (as well as throughout April).

The high degree of cash collection and the low FFO-based dividend pay-out ratio are two considerations why I think the trust’s stock has a place in a passive income investors’ portfolio.

Funds From Operations (Gladstone Commercial)

Gladstone Commercial experienced a small increase in the dividend pay-out ratio in the first quarter, up from 83% to 88%, but the dividend as such was well-covered by funds from operations, which is a key metric to determine pay-out stability for real estate investment trusts. Presently, Gladstone Commercial pays shareholders $0.30 per share per quarter which, at a present stock price of $14.45, equates to an 8.3% stock yield. I don’t anticipate that the real estate investment trust will raise its dividend pay-out in the future.

With that said, Gladstone Commercial might see an increase in acquisitions in the future, which could add to funds from operations and improve the trust’s pay-out metrics.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

FFO Multiple And Intrinsic Value

Gladstone Commercial earned $1.44 per share in FFO in the last four quarters. Based on 1Q24 run-rate FFO, the trust could $1.36 per share in funds from operations in the next year.

Based on a stock price of $14.45, the trust’s stock is only valued at 10.6x FFO. STAG Industrial, which has a better risk/reward relationship due to its sole focus on industrial real estate, is selling for 14.8x 1Q24 run-rate FFO.

The leading industrial REIT in the market, Prologis, Inc. (PLD), sells for 21.2x 1Q24 run-rate core FFO. I think that Gladstone Commercial, particularly against the backdrop of full rent collection, is deserving of a higher FFO multiple.

I think 12x FFO is a sensible funds from operations multiple for Gladstone Commercial considering that its portfolio is performing well. This multiple would lead us to an intrinsic value of $16.30.

Why The Investment Thesis Could Deteriorate, Downside Risks

Gladstone Commercial offers a well-covered dividend, but the dividend is not growing and neither should it expected to be. Other real estate investment trusts like STAG Industrial are growing their dividends, so Gladstone Commercial might continue to sell at a discount to this peer purely because of lack of dividend growth.

So far, Gladstone Commercial is also not suffering from the office market fallout. If this changes moving forward, the pay-out trend might deteriorate.

My Conclusion

Gladstone Commercial is looking quite reliable as a passive income investment here and the thesis looks still compelling, in my view.

The real estate investment trust is collecting 100% of its rent and still managing to comfortably cover its dividend with funds from operations.

The pay-out ratio may have risen a bit in 1Q24, but not to the extent that I would fundamentally question Gladstone Commercial’s dividend sustainability. I also think that Gladstone Commercial’s industrial exposure is a very strong offset to any potential weakness in offices.

With the stock being as cheap as it is, I think the risk/reward relationship and the 8% covered dividend yield equate to a strong value proposition for passive income investors.