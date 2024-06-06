Rafmaster

Today's article focuses on the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW), an asset of interest to many market participants, given the heightened systematic influencing variables.

Which variables am I referring to? Firstly, Mexico recently held a national election, in which left-wing candidate Claudia Sheinbaum decisively won. As discussed within the article, anecdotal evidence suggests that investors believe a significant policy shift is en route, therefore providing us with the opportunity to cover EWW ETF.

Furthermore, the global economic environment is uncertain due to a pivotal change in interest rate policies, which adds reason to revise the EWW ETF's prospects.

We last covered EWW ETF in September 2023. However, as mentioned, circumstances have changed, so we decided to update our thesis; here are a few of our latest findings.

What IS EWW ETF?

EWW ETF is a systematic fund that tracks the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index. It isn't designed to provide its investors with index-beating returns. Instead, it provides full exposure to the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index while retaining dollar-denominated returns.

The following diagram communicates the EWW ETF's sectoral breakdown. It shows that EWW ETF is diversified across various sectors. However, its float-adjusted methodology might result in sectoral shifts throughout its lifetime.

Seeking Alpha

A look at the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF's quantitative portfolio metrics shows that it has diversified most of its idiosyncratic risks (stock-specific risks), measured by its beta coefficient of 0.99. Furthermore, this is a dividend-paying ETF, therefore catering to both price-seeking and income-based investors.

iShares

Lastly, a correlation matrix shows that the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF is a diversification vehicle.

As illustrated in the following chart, I compared it to the SPY ETF (SPY) and URTH ETF (URTH) to establish its relationship with the U.S. and global markets. The less-than-perfect correlation numbers suggest that many investors might use this ETF as a diversification vehicle. Thus, a portfolio view of EWW ETF's risk-return prospects would be prudent.

Portfolio Visualizer

Salient Economic Factors In Mexico

Key Variables

Let's examine a few of Mexico's economic variables to set a baseline for our analysis. Keep in mind that today's analysis is linked to Claudia Sheinbaum's election and, therefore, plays a significant role.

The following diagram outlines key features of the Mexican economy; a discussion follows.

Variable Value GDP Growth 2025-2030* 2.1% Public Debt-to-GDP 47.5% Current Account-to-GDP -1.5% External Debt-to-GDP 33.3% Capital Flows Unrestricted Click to enlarge

Sources: Focus Economics, Deloitte, Trading Economics, Bank of International Settlements.

Firstly, Deloitte's Mexico GDP forecast indicates that an annualized growth rate of 2.1% is likely. Although respectable, Mexico's growth rate is lower than ideal for an emerging market (4% would be a better number).

Furthermore, Mexico's public debt-to-GDP level is 47.5%. Theoretically, this isn't very high; therefore, we see no dangers in this regard. In tandem, Mexico's external debt-to-GDP is below 50%, which is a good sign as its borrowing is mostly in hard currency.

Another positive is Mexico's unrestricted capital flows, which illustrates that it is an integrated economy. Integrated economies usually set a platform for financial market performance as it lowers risks such as hot money outflows and illiquidity.

Lastly, Mexico's current account-to-GDP deficit is 1.5%. Although not ideal, we think this is acceptable, given that it is below the commonly accepted threshold of 4%.

Political Influence

Now, let's discuss how Mexico's changing political environment might influence the abovementioned variables.

We've noted a few matters regarding Claudia Sheinbaum's philosophy. However, we would like to communicate the importance of a political candidate's campaign strategy and policy implementation. Claudia Sheinbaum ran a very left-wing campaign, enabling her to obtain a significant number of votes. However, as someone who has spent time in party politics, I can tell you that there is a big difference between campaign narrative and policy implementation.

What we know about Claudia Sheinbaum thus far is that she wants to emphasize technocratic solutions, in particular, social welfare, more state influence in key industries, and a shift in foreign policy, whereby she wants to pivot to a more U.S.-based relationship.

Starting with welfare, Mexico's nominal GDP growth is slower than what we would like to see. We think higher transfer payments to the less fortunate in the country would be a positive as it would expand the middle class, concurrently phasing out headwinds such as populist politics and illegal business activities.

Despite the aforementioned benefits, we fear the simultaneous nationalization of key business sectors such as energy. Anti-free-market behavior can result in investor exodus and internal political disputes. Moreover, we think nepotism is salient to centralized power, leading to inefficient management.

Moving along, we think enhanced female inclusion is good as the fact remains that female inclusion would likely enhance the labor force's size. Additionally, Mexico's unemployment rate seems low, meaning there is space for additional labor participants.

Unemployment Rate (Trading Economics)

As you might've noticed by now, we think social welfare will work due to Mexico's low debt levels. However, we caution against technocratic solutions and more state influence in the private sector, as the financial markets tend to enjoy freedom more than a hands-on approach from governments. Nevertheless, a simultaneous attempt to align with the United States might dictate local policies, diluting the probability of key industries being nationalized.

In closing, we believe it is too early to call Claudia Sheinbaum's policy implementation. As such, we think overreaction by investors isn't warranted.

EWW ETF's Sectoral and Holdings Analysis

Sectoral Analysis

I inserted EWW ETF's sectoral allocation earlier in the article. However, I embedded it again for convenience; a discussion follows.

Seeking Alpha

We like the composition of the EWW ETF's portfolio. For example, it is diversified into cyclical and non-cyclical sectors to protect against economic headwinds. Although conviction in a select few sectors can produce excess returns, we think the global economic risk is high and, therefore, prefer the EWW ETF's diversification.

Aside: We think the economic risk in emerging markets is high due to a shift in global interest rates, election years, and flimsy consumer sentiment.

Furthermore, EWW ETF's valuation metrics are promising. For example, its price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05x sits below the SPY ETF's of 22.2x. Moreover, EWW ETF's price-to-book ratio of 1.67x is lower than the SPY ETF's of 4.57x. Although the SPY ETF's underlying index has a blistering forecasted growth rate of 16.08% per annum, we think EWW ETF's multiples are well-aligned.

Specific Holdings

As this is a systematic analysis, I'm not going to dig deep into EWW ETF's individual holdings. However, a list is available below. Additionally, Seeking Alpha has great coverage of many of these stocks if you're interested in signaling out individual holdings.

Seeking Alpha

Risk-Return Metrics

I collated a few data points relating to EWW ETF's risk-return attributes. These are essential to examine as they communicate the vehicle's return distribution and convey EWW ETF's use case as a diversification tool.

Kindly Click on Image to Enlarge (Portfolio Visualizer)

Herewith are a few noteworthy factors.

The EWW ETF's Sharpe Ratio of 0.14 is much lower than the SPY ETF's of 0.76. As such, we are cautious about its volatility risk-adjusted excess returns.

The EWW ETF's Sortino Ratio of 0.14 is lower than the SPY ETF's Sortino Ratio of 1.21. The Sortino Ratio measures returns relative to downside deviation. As with the Sharpe Ratio, we urge caution.

The EWW ETF has a conditional value-at-risk (5%) ratio of 15.95%, which is much higher than the SPY ETF's CVAR of 9.24%. The CVar (5%) measures extreme tail risk (explanation here), so we urge caution.

In general, we are somewhat disappointed with the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF's risk-return metrics. Sure, other relative comparisons will likely paint different pictures. However, an isolated view of EWW ETF's metrics doesn't impress us either.

Technical Analysis and Dividends

Technical Analysis

I discussed EWW ETF's valuation prospects earlier in the article. However, let's look at its technical attributes for a change.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF is trading below its 10-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, largely due to its more than 7% month-over-month slump (at the time of authoring this article). Although other factors exist, the ETF's slump is likely due to the election and the market's unfavorable outlook thereof.

Seeking Alpha

Despite its unfavorable momentum, EWW ETF's put/call ratio of 0.69 signals intent from the options market. This ratio might be a result of tactical bets. Nevertheless, it juxtaposes its moving averages, suggesting a mixed technical environment is on display.

Fintel

Dividends

We think EWW ETF has a solid dividend profile. Its yield of 2.4% isn't illustrious, but its growth rate and consistency stand out. In essence, EWW ETF likely has dividend growth attributes. However, we urge investors to pay attention to the tax regulations within their jurisdictions and the tax status of the accounts in which the ETF is held.

Seeking Alpha

Risks To The Analysis

The primary risk of this analysis is that it attempts to forecast political factors. Although politics play a critical role in financial markets, policy implementation is difficult to forecast. As such, we suggest you digest our analysis with a pinch of salt.

Further, the analysis is systematic, meaning numerous idiosyncrasies were ignored, which investors seeking a holistic analysis must consider.

Final Word

Our analysis of the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shows that Mexican politics is uncertain. Sure, many fear that the private market will be restricted under Mexico's new administration. However, campaign rhetoric and policy implementation are often different phenomena. Nevertheless, we highlight political uncertainty as a key risk factor.

Furthermore, we like the composition of the EWW ETF's sectoral exposure and valuation metrics. However, we remain coy about its prospects as its quantitative risk metrics and technical attributes are conflicting.

In closing, we think numerous factors remain too uncertain to commit to a buy or sell rating. As such, we maintain our neutral outlook on EWW ETF.

Consensus: Hold Rating Maintained.