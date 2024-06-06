Mesut Dogan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I initiated a position in Unilever (NYSE:UL) in February 2021 at a share price that I believed offered a compelling valuation and a strong dividend yield. Three years later, the share price has increased 18%, and the dividends received have contributed a further 12%. I believe a CAGR of 10% is a reasonable rate of return for a slow-growing consumer staple business that contributes to a diversified portfolio. The goal of this article is to assess the status of Unilever’s ongoing performance and future prospects for shareholder return.

Introduction

Unilever (UL): The household staples business is still fair value after a recent increase in share price. The divestment of the ice-cream business is expected to strengthen the balance sheet through a spin-off, which the board has decided is the best option at this time. The divestment is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.

Following the ice cream divestment, Unilever will be focused on the following four areas:

Beauty and Wellbeing

Personal Care

Home Care

Nutrition

Unilever’s recent trading report provides an update of the business and an €800 million cost savings program, which is expected to impact 7,500 employees over the next three years. The ice-cream business divestment is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The three-year program of internal reorganization and business spin-off, amid ongoing inflationary pressures, is likely to create short-term headwinds for Unilever's share price, particularly as the restructuring is estimated to cost 1.2% of group revenue annually for each of the next 3 years.

Business Activity

The ice-cream divestment will reduce group revenues by $7.9 billion however, on the upside I expect debt repayment will form part of this divestment.

Additional divestment already complete include the disposals of Elida Beauty, Dollar Shave Club, Suave in North America, which were determined to be non-core products.

The recent acquisitions of Yasso, a premium frozen Greek yogurt business in the US and K18 premium hair care brand, should reduce the impact of the ice-cream business separation.

Recent earnings confirm that market share across the business units has remained stable, this stability comes at a time of increasing product prices, which consumers appear to be absorbing with minimal impact to volumes.

Over the past decade, Unilever’s areas of operation have reorganized from three units (Home Care, Food & Refreshments, and Beauty & Personal Care) to five units, including the ice-cream business. Unilever's proposed reorganization will create four separate areas of operation: Beauty and Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Nutrition. Within these units, 30 power brand products have been identified to improve growth.

UL Product Areas (Unilever Charts)

The news of up to 7,500 employees being impacted by the ongoing restructuring caught my attention as being rather large considering the declining employee count over the last 10 years, delving deeper I checked the staff costs, which have risen rapidly in recent years. Making the employee reduction logical given the lack of growth across many areas of the business.

UL Employment Costs (Unilever Investor Relations)

Shareholder Returns

Unilever’s announced a €1.5 billion buyback authorization has commenced as of May 17th with the first tranche of €850 million, which is expected to be complete by the end of August 2024. Although €1.5 billion is a significant sum, it amounts to a mere 1.2% of the outstanding market cap. I believe this buyback will reduce the impact of the restructuring costs, but may be insufficient to support the share price during the restructuring program.

Share repurchases have long been used to return excess cash to shareholders; however, dividends are the largest portion of shareholder returns, with no withholding tax on UK-listed shares, which can be advantageous depending on tax circumstances. Dividend growth has been disappointing in recent years; however, management recently restated their intention to continue to reward shareholders through dividends.

Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha Charting)

Debt

Unilever’s stable credit rating remains unchanged, with the S&P rating at A+ and Moody’s rating at A1. Being one of Europe’s best-rated listed companies, this has enabled UL to acquire debt at very reasonable rates, ranging from 0.5% to 3.5%. I believe there is little to concern investors from a debt perspective. Repayments are well laddered, and interest rates are expected to decrease in the not-too-distant future.

Debt Maturity (Author, Data from Unilever IR)

Outlook

Unilever’s recent trading update is promising for shareholders; sales growth of 3-5% is expected for 2024. The restructuring program is expected to improve productivity, enabling gross margin improvements and saving €800 million across the business.

UL 2024 Trading Outlook (UL Q1 Trading Statement)

Unilever plans to streamline the business and focus on their key brands, which have a strong position in their respective category, these key brands currently account for 75% of revenues. The ice-cream business divestment is expected to be net positive for the growth of both the ice-cream business and Unilever.

With cash accumulating on the balance sheet, I believe the likely use of this excess cash flow will be additional share repurchase announcements. The dividend covered by cash flow is expected to continue growing in the low single digits.

Peer Comparison

If I were to buy either UL or PG now which could I choose? A peer comparison between Unilever and Procter & Gamble (PG) provides a useful benchmark when determining an investment decision in UL. Procter & Gamble has set the standard with regard to share price growth, which, combined with a growing dividend and share repurchases, has meant that P&G shareholders have outperformed Unilever by a substantial margin.

Data by YCharts

Taking a closer view at the comparable financials, it is clear that PG is the more stable and consistent business. PG revenues are approximately 25% higher than UL, with a stronger operating income. Cash and debt comparables are stronger for PG; however, I believe UL is in a good position regarding cash and debt. As seen in the below chart, across each operating metrics, PG outperforms UL, which somewhat explains why the PG share price has performed so strongly. On the other hand this outperformance means shares are now trading at a forward PE of 25x. So to answer the question, at current valuation I do not prefer PG over UL, as I believe valuation is an issue for both companies.

Peer Comparison Metrics (Author, Date from SA)

Valuation

Valuation is one area that PG does not perform better in than UL. I believe UL is marginally more attractive than PG, however, recent share price increases have reduced the margin of safety.

Unilever’s PE stands at 20x, which is above the 5yr median of 18.7x and above the industry average of 17.4x.

Unilever’s price to book ratio supports my thesis on valuation, with a forward P/B of 7.15 indicating little value for investors at the current share price.

The forward PEG ratio at 3.07 suggests there may be overvaluation at current prices.

Additionally, Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating is currently a C- for valuation, further supporting the valuation metrics.

Valuation Rating (SA Quant)

Risks

Economic Recession - Consumer staples tend to be more resilient than most sectors in times of recession. However, the purchasing power of consumers remains key for UL, particularly with the availability of discounted store-brand products. Higher interest rates are expected to cause headwinds for consumer spending; however, experience from past economic cycles indicates that when interest rates start to come down, household balance sheets start to strengthen and consumer sentiment starts to turn more positive.

Efficiency Program - The ongoing divestment of the ice-cream business remains uncertain; a spin-off appears to be the preferred method of divestment; however, no details have been publicly disclosed. This poses a potential risk should the divestment fail to materialize. Additionally, the efficiency program and upcoming layoffs all pose a risk as workloads are redistributed. The 3-year cost impact of 1.2% across the business is detrimental to the financials. Focusing efforts on growing the 30 power brands has the potential to cause a lack of attention to the remaining business products. I believe it will be important to monitor the efficiency program for any indication of decay in legacy non-power brand products.

Conclusion

Unilever has made the tough decision to divest the ice-cream business, in efforts to streamline the remaining business units, whilst targeting key product areas referred to as power brands for future growth. These 30 power brands account for 75% of revenues, making the decision to focus on these brands understandable. I believe the company will take some time to reorganize before we see improvements in the financials. The duration of the reorganization, being spread over three years, is likely to weigh on free cash flow, the spinoff of the ice-cream business is expected prior to the end of year 2025, which is longer than I expected, there is no reason for a fire sale of any assets, however, two years from announcement to divestment is longer than expected.

For existing shareholders, it seems prudent to hold the position and monitor the progress of the efficiency program. Shares are trading above recent lows with a forward PE of 20x, leaving little room before becoming overvalued. As guidance is targeting 3-5% growth this year and similar future expectations, I believe the PE of 20x leaves no margin of safety.

While I have some concern about where the share price of Unilever will go over the coming years of restructuring, I see no reason to sell this consumer staple. I expect the UL share underperformance compared to peers to continue, meaning those looking for alpha should consider alternatives. In summary, my investment thesis remains unchanged, and I believe divestment of the ice-cream business will be net positive, allowing complete focus on the growth of the reorganized core business. The recent share price increase has removed the margin of safety and I believe the valuation is unattractive. I rate Unilever shares a Hold pending further progress on the restructuring program.