Introduction

As a huge fan and longtime investor in BDCs, the high interest rate environment has boosted my income tremendously. My BDC holdings have been my top performers, with Capital Southwest (CSWC) leading the pack. So, in short, I have no complaints from me when it comes to the remaining higher for longer for the sector.

That's why I think it's essential not to solely chase high yields, and invest in those that offer not only higher yields, but ones that are well-covered. One BDC that has performed well during the high-interest rate environment is Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD).

The company has been making improvements over the past year, positioning itself as a major player and an attractive long-term investment vehicle for income seekers. In this article, I discuss the company's fundamentals and why I think they are worth buying now.

Brief Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC is one I haven't covered here on Seeking Alpha, but I am very familiar with the company. They are an externally managed BDC (managed) by one of the world's leading asset managers, The Goldman Sachs Group (GS). The company IPO'd in 2015 and lends to middle-market businesses in the Software and Health Care Provider & Services industries.

Latest Earnings

Goldman Sachs BDC reported their first quarter earnings on May 8th with net investment income matching the consensus at $0.54. This ticked down by a penny from the prior quarter but grew year-over-year by double-digits. GSBD managed to grow its net investment income from $0.45 in Q1'23 to $0.54 as previously mentioned, which is impressive considering the challenging macro environment.

BDCs have experienced lower deal volumes and investments as a result of higher interest rates, which has caused investors to remain reluctant. But this is looking more favorable, as interest rates have likely peaked.

This was apparent during their most recent earnings, where they saw increased originations year-over-year. The BDC managed to make nearly $357 million in new investments, up significantly from just $2.1 million the year prior.

These were made across 7 portfolio companies with 100% invested in first-lien loans, further strengthening their portfolio. This increased their first-lien exposure to 92%, up from 89.3% year-over-year. This puts the BDC in a favorable position to successfully navigate future economic downturns.

For context, their first-lien exposure is now higher than one of the most popular peers in the sector, Capital Southwest. Their first-lien exposure stood at 88.7% at the end of their Q4 earnings. Their increased investments also grew their portfolio companies from 133 to 149. Their total portfolio value stood at $3.4 billion, a slight decline from roughly $3.5 billion in Q1 from the year prior.

Their total investment income also saw some significant growth year-over-year, increasing from $107.5 million to $111.5 million. In the chart below, you can see both NII & TII experienced this in the past year, a testament to the BDC's management team and underwriting skills.

Author creation

NAV Growth

One of the most important metrics investors should look at besides dividend coverage is a company's NAV growth over time. BDCs typically can see some volatility in their NAVs but should see stable growth. These see declines sometimes quarterly as a result of loan repayments, or sometimes large distribution payments. But over a stretched period of time, a BDC's NAV should show steady growth. On the contrary, one BDC that has seen consistent NAV erosion is Prospect Capital (PSEC). I touched on this in an article you can read here.

During the quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's NAV declined slightly, or $0.07 from the prior quarter, as a result of a net realized & unrealized loss of $0.18. But on an annualized basis, this grew from $14.44 to $14.55. One way BDCs grow their NAV is by continuing to out-earn their dividend, as GSBD did.

investor presentation

Solid Balance Sheet

GSBD's balance sheet also remained solid, which puts them in a strong position to continue making investments in the future to grow their total assets. As it stands, they have no debt maturing until February of next year, with $360 million due. This had a weighted-average interest rate of 3.75% in which they will likely have to refinance at a higher rate.

But the company had plenty of liquidity available with $52.3 million in cash, increasing this from roughly $47 million a year ago. Additionally, they had more than $1 billion on the revolver and a leverage level of 1.10x, below management's target of 1.25x. For context, Ares Capital (ARCC) & Blackstone Secured Lending's (BXSL) leverage levels stood at 0.99x and 1.03x respectively.

investor presentation

Well-Covered Dividend

Since BDCs typically issue shares to raise capital, similarly to REITs, I like to use the company's shares outstanding and not just rely on the net investment income for the quarter. In my opinion, this gives a true picture of the company's dividend safety.

As previously mentioned, GSBD brought in net investment income of $0.54, or $59.5 million for the quarter. This gives them dividend coverage of 120%. Using their shares outstanding of roughly 112.1 million, the BDC needs roughly $50.5 million to cover the dividend of $0.45.

As mentioned previously, Goldman Sachs BDC's NII was $59.5 million, giving them a true payout ratio of roughly 85%. To note, the company had $1.15, or $128.9 million in spillover income at the end of the quarter. So, if NII is negatively impacted for any reason, the BDC can continue to fund its dividend.

Author creation

Unlike many of its peers during the high interest rate environment, GSBD has elected to keep the dividend flat at $0.45 and has not paid a special or supplemental since the $0.05 they paid in August 2021. It appears that the BDC has preferred to focus on growing their portfolio and strengthening their credit quality, with which I have no quarrels. Still, their 12% yield remains attractive and as seen by the chart, is well-covered currently by growing net investment income.

Attractively Valued

Although their share price has been up over the past year, Goldman Sachs BDC P/NAV ratio remains attractive at roughly 1.05x. This is in comparison to some peers who trade at huge premiums to their NAV, like Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Capital Southwest. Both have P/NAV ratios of 1.55x and 1.67x, respectively.

Furthermore, GSBD's share price is where the company traded near shortly after the flash crash in 2020. Their premium of roughly 4% is also lower than their average 3-year discount of roughly 8%. So, in my opinion, the BDC is not quite a steal but is attractively valued.

Seeking Alpha

Risks To Thesis

Although I think their share price is attractively valued, therefore making them a buy, the stock could see some slight downside if non-accruals continue to rise. Management has done a solid job at keeping these under control, but they did increase year-over-year.

These stood at 1.6% at cost and 3.3% at fair value, increasing from 0.6% and 1.6% respectively. Additionally, PIK income also increased as a total percentage of total investment income. This was a result of restructuring of certain investments and if interest rates remain higher for longer than anticipated, this could rise further, negatively impacting GSBD's financials in the process.

Bottom Line

Goldman Sachs BDC is one of the few higher-quality BDCs that still trades at an attractive valuation, with a P/NAV slightly above 1x. Additionally, they have been growing their portfolio and positioning themselves with a more defensive posture as a result of higher first-lien exposure. This puts the BDC in a comfortable position to successfully navigate any unexpected headwinds or downturns in the economy.

Their balance sheet also remains robust with ample liquidity available, putting them in a strong position financially to make future investments once market conditions become more favorable. Moreover, they have not been as generous to investors with specials or supplementals, but I like that they have remained fiscally conservative in preference to growing their net investment income. As a result of Goldman Sachs BDC's strong fundamentals and attractive valuation, I rate the company a buy.