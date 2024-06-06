PonyWang

Following Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) has admittedly been a frustrating exercise at times, as the Street has often overlooked this small player in leading-edge tools for semiconductor manufacturing. Since my last update, the shares have risen about 65%, which isn’t bad compared to Applied Materials (AMAT), AIXTRON (AIXXY), or the broader semiconductor space, but does still lag the likes of ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) and Screen Holdings (OTCPK:DINRF).

At this point I’m still bullish on Veeco. I believe the company is on the cusp of a significant revenue ramp on the back of new leading-edge tools, not to mention somewhat longer-term opportunities in areas like silicon carbide and GaN-on-silicon. Management does have a good track record of repurposing and improving existing technologies for new market opportunities, but I would like to see this translate into improved profitability through this next cycle.

Valuing companies in the semiconductor production equipment (or SPE) market is never entirely straightforward, but relative to what the market has paid for the growth and margins I expect from Veeco over the next couple of years, I do think there is still upside potential here.

Leading-Edge Nodes Drive The Next Opportunities

Two of the best opportunities I see for Veeco right now are in nanosecond annealing and ion beam deposition (or IBD) for low resistance metals.

Advanced Annealing Demand Could Spike

Both are of interest to fabs looking to drive ever more performance from increasingly elaborate architectures, as nanosecond annealing should be a key tool/process to facilitate backside power and gate-all-around. Backside power delivery helps reduce voltage drop from resistance (by delivering power directly and shortening the travel distance), as well as electromigration, with reduced noise, interference, and power consumption, while gate-all-around has advantages like better electrostatic control, reduced leakage currents, and improved design flexibility.

While “apples to apples” comparisons are hard to make, and I am by no means an electrical engineer, backside power and GAA appear to be able to drive power efficiency improvements of 10%-30%, which is significant in its own right and excludes other benefits like thermal performance and scalability. I’d also note that there could be longer-term opportunities for nanosecond annealing outside of chip production – a relatively recent paper suggests that nanosecond annealing could lead to better EV batteries, and this would hardly be the first time Veeco technology developed for one market found use in another.

Veeco has enjoyed a healthy run of leadership in laser spike annealing (growing share in laser spike annealing specifically and overall annealing) and I believe this leadership will continue with the transition to nanosecond annealing. I don’t underestimate rivals like Screen Holdings, but Veeco already has evaluation tools with two leading logic companies and commercial orders in late 2024 or in 2025 are definitely possible.

Management recently upgraded its forecast for the served addressable market in laser spike annealing to $600M in 2024 (from around $500M recently and $300M not that many years ago) and $750M in 2027. On top of that, management boosted their projection of the nanosecond annealing opportunity to $450M in 2027 (from prior estimates around $350M). Given that Veeco has long enjoyed a majority market share in laser spike annealing (growing from around 60% at the time of the Ultratech deal to more than 70% today), I like Veeco’s chances to benefit from nanosecond annealing tool demand over the next three to five years from customers like TSMC (TSM).

New Opportunities For Core IBD Capabilities

Veeco is also looking to expand the opportunities for its core IBD technology. Already used to make mask blanks for EUV lithography, Veeco is looking to expand into pellicle disposition (basically membranes that are mounted on photomasks to improve yields and defect rates).

The more interesting opportunity, though, could be in new Veeco IBD tools for front-end semiconductor production; specifically for depositing low-resistance metals like tungsten and ruthenium. Both tungsten and ruthenium (as well as cobalt) have advantages over copper for use as interconnects below 7-10um, but the demands of the deposition process are different and that creates an opportunity for Veeco to sell IBD tools into the front-end semiconductor manufacturing process.

Management believes that low-resistivity metal deposition could be a $350M opportunity for Veeco over a relatively short period of time (three years or so). While I expect more competition in this area, Veeco’s experience here (the IBD tools used for EUV mask blanks deposit ruthenium, among other materials) could prove valuable in winning some tool orders from customers.

Older Opportunities Can Still Contribute, While China Is A Complicated Driver

I expect the emergent opportunities in nanosecond annealing, additional laser spike annealing steps, and front-end IBD to be major talking points over the next 12-18 months (particularly with respect to announcements on evaluation unit placements and commercial unit orders), there are other, older, opportunities that are still worth monitoring.

Photonics remains a growth opportunity for Veeco with its MOCVD tools; though AIXTRON is still the dominant player here, the VCSEL market continues to grow and drive tool demand. Management also continues to work on its tool for silicon carbide epitaxy, and there are still meaningful opportunities in GaN-on-silicon chip production. With high breakdown voltage, superior thermal performance, and higher electron mobility (which usually means better device performance), GaN-on-silicon is likely to see growing adoption in applications like power electronics (including inverters used in renewable energy and EVs and data center power supplies) and RF amplifiers (used in telecom equipment).

Beyond, there are still longer-term opportunities in microLEDs (an admittedly slow-to-develop market so far) and data storage. With HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) offering increased data storage capacity but also requiring more complex drive heads with an increased number of deposition steps, this will remain a worthwhile market for Veeco (where it has commanding share) for some time to come.

China is admittedly a more complicated topic. With Veeco generating more than 30% of its revenue from Chinese customers last year, there’s clearly a risk if Western governments crack down even further on technology sales to China. On the other hand, though, many companies and countries are looking to “China-proof” their supply chains, and that should mean more capex growth at older nodes where Veeco can sell its laser spike annealing tools, lithography steppers, and so on.

The Outlook

I was above the Street with my 2023 revenue expectations when I last wrote about Veeco (which Veeco subsequently outperformed), and I think the story has gotten stronger since; I don’t expect 2024 to be a banner year for SPE companies, but I do think there will be growth and a stronger ramp in 2025 and 2026 as fabs move forward with capex to drive next-gen chip production. I’m looking for around 8% growth in FY’24 (basically in line with the Street), but I think Veeco could outperform current expectations in 2025 and 2026 as nanosecond annealing and low-resistivity deposition tool orders materialize.

All told, I’m modeling high single-digit annualized revenue growth (8%+) over the next five years, and I’m not ruling out double-digit growth. I’m less confident about margin development, but I do think adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margins could move into the low-to-mid-20%’s as revenue accelerates. That, in turn, should translate into double-digit free cash flow margins.

Valuation is not so straightforward, though. It’s hard enough to value deeply cyclical companies like SPE companies on discounted cash flow, and the Street tends to prefer forward-looking P/E. To that end, a forward multiple of 22.5x on my FY’25 EPS estimate of $2.30 gets me over $50 for a fair value, and I don’t think 22.5x is out of line given where companies like Applied Materials, KLA (KLAC), and Lam Research (LCRX) are trading. I’d also note that while few analysts value stocks this way, there has historically been a pretty reliable relationship between forward EBITDA margin and forward revenue multiples; if Veeco can get margins into the mid-20%’s, a fair value in the high $40’s is not unreasonable.

The Bottom Line

With semiconductor equipment stocks like Veeco having already enjoyed a strong rebound run, I can understand if investors don’t want to push their luck – particularly when it takes fairly robust assumptions/multiples to get to an attractive fair value. That said, success in new markets like nanosecond annealing and front-end IBD for low-resistivity metals and the ongoing growth and maturation of markets like GaN-on-silicon could drive underappreciated upside, and I think more aggressive investors still have a reason to consider this name.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.