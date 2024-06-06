The Bank Of Canada Cuts Its Overnight Rate To 4.75%

Walter Bibikow

The Bank of Canada reduced its overnight interest rate for the first time in more than four years amid signs of easing inflation. Hafiz Noordin, Vice President & Director, Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, discusses the outlook for rates going forward and the implications for fixed income markets.

Anthony Okolie: Well, as widely expected, the Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate 25 basis points, its first rate cut since March 2020. And joining me today to discuss is Hafiz Noordin And we'll start off, Hafiz, was this a surprise to you?

Hafiz Noordin: No. I mean, obviously, a big day for Bank of Canada, cutting after having this 5% policy rate since last summer. But no, I don't think it was a surprise. I think there were good reasons to cut either now, in June, or wait till July. But it was expected, I think, largely, by the market that they would cut over the next couple of months.

So I think the main thing to point to is the fact that inflation data has been trending down fairly consistently here in Canada. And we have to remember that the Bank of Canada not only targets 2% inflation, but actually has a 1-3% target band. And we've seen the inflation data, both on a headline and core basis, come below 3%. So I think there was a good reason for the Bank of Canada to go ahead and say that monetary policy has been doing its job, cooling the economy, and they're ready now to take rates off of that maximum restrictive level.

Anthony Okolie: OK. Now, do you think that they should pause here, or do you see more to come?

Hafiz Noordin: Yeah, I think there is more to come. The fact that not only do we see the inflation data coming down and getting to target, but even growth in numbers, in general, have been kind of cool here in Canada. It hasn't been as strong as the US.

And so on that basis, I think, getting another one or two more cuts this year is reasonable. And I think the main debate is what happens beyond then. How far can they cut over 2025, 2026? What is that terminal rate? Is it 3% or lower or higher? So, yes, more cuts. It's just a matter of where they end up is the main debate.

Anthony Okolie: OK, I know you're very busy. How are money markets pricing the moves in the Bank of Canada's overnight rate for the rest of the year? What are you seeing?

Hafiz Noordin: Yeah, it moved quite a bit today in terms of really near-term expectations for rate cuts. So I mentioned, the market was thinking around one to two more cuts this year. It's leaning more to two cuts now, additional, beyond what happened today. And I think what we saw in the statement from the Bank of Canada is this openness to cuts being reasonable at upcoming meetings, if inflation data continues on its current trend.

So that opened the door even for a July cut. I think, prior to this meeting, a lot of market participants were thinking either June or July. There is the potential that we could see that next cut come as early as July. And so I think we're seeing, a bit more of conviction that the Bank of Canada can start this easing cycle and that it's not a very long pause from here.

Anthony Okolie: OK. Now that the Bank of Canada has eased, I think the big question now is, what's the outlook for the Canadian dollar, particularly if we see this divergence between our policy rate and the Fed? What are your thoughts there?

Hafiz Noordin: Yeah, that's an important theme because the Fed is still being kind of a little more - has to be a little more cautious because the data has been more firm there. In terms of the Canadian dollar, we've seen a range of $0.72-0.76 over the past year. I think with the move today by the Bank of Canada and the fact that, again, data in Canada has been surprising a little bit more to the downside, I think it's reasonable to get back to that $0.72 part of that range.

We'll have some important jobs data this Friday. And I think to decide if- or to see if the Canadian dollar breaks below that $0.72 level, I think we'll need to see more of this divergence theme. And I think, on that basis, it's still yet to come. I think the US data, more recently, has also been looking a little soft as well. So we might still be in that kind of $0.72-0.76 range for some time.

Now, you mentioned we have seen a cooling trend in inflation, but do you think that there's a risk that inflation could reaccelerate? And even the housing market, which has got off to a pretty strong start- could we see the housing market heating up again?

Hafiz Noordin: Yeah, I think, in Canada, housing is what we have to watch too to determine if there is a change in narrative around the inflation or disinflation trend. Housing has definitely stabilized in terms of- we saw a bit of a decline over the past year. And so I think the key thing, though, in Canada is the fact that monetary policy has worked in terms of increasing mortgage interest costs, and that has taken away consumption from the rest of the economy.

So when we look at the broad inflation basket, yes, shelter is a big part of that. But the broad set of goods and services that people are purchasing has come down in terms of those price pressures. And so I think, at the end of the day, even if we see a bit of a rebound in housing with this decline in interest rates, I don't think, at this point- we're still at a 4.75% policy rate. That's still kind of restrictive. I don't think, in the near term, that will be enough to really change the narrative around inflation.

Anthony Okolie: OK. And finally, looking ahead, what are some of the indicators you'll be watching closely as the Bank of Canada considers its next move?

Hafiz Noordin: Well, we started the discussion with inflation, and I would reiterate that that's going to be critical. For the Bank of Canada, that's their one policy objective. It's not the two objectives like the Fed, with both inflation and the labor market. So they're always going to be focused on that.

But it's not just about the month-over-month inflation trends, which will obviously be important. We have to also look at inflation expectations. So you referenced housing as a- that's a forward-looking data point to look at around where inflation is going to go in the future. There's also inflation surveys that the Bank of Canada looks at. So in their next meeting where they have a monetary policy report published, we're going to see what they say about inflation expectations.

And I think growth data will always be important. It's been soft since July. If it continues to cool down and perhaps even open up more downside risks to growth here in Canada, we could potentially see more of an acceleration in rate cuts. So I think that's something we're watching.

And I'd say, finally, obviously, we have to look at domestic data, but we're so closely tied with the US, and what the US and the Fed does matters a lot to not only US bond markets, but to Canadian bond markets. And so we have to really watch to see how the data is evolving.

I think, for now, the Bank of Canada can chart its own path in the near term about deciding whether to cut rates or not. But at some point- if the Fed has to stay on hold because of US data staying firm, at some point, that divergence might hit some limits. And I think that's going to be an ongoing debate.

Anthony Okolie: Hafiz, thanks very much for your time.

Hafiz Noordin: Thanks a lot.

