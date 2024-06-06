The Bank Of Canada Cuts Its Overnight Rate To 4.75%

Summary

  • Bank of Canada cuts rates for the first time since 2020.
  • How deep will the BoC rate cuts be in 2024?
  • What a BoC rate cut could mean for the loonie versus the dollar.

The Bank of Canada reduced its overnight interest rate for the first time in more than four years amid signs of easing inflation. Hafiz Noordin, Vice President & Director, Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, discusses the outlook for rates

