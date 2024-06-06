EWW: Mexican Election Sell Off An Overreaction

Jeremy Woodhouse/DigitalVision via Getty Images

More people will vote in 2024 than ever before. At least 64 countries will hold national elections and this will create a lot of market volatility. It should also create a lot of opportunities.

Mexico went to the polls on June 2, and on Monday it was clear Claudia Sheinbaum would become the country’s first female president. The landslide victory caused a large negative reaction in Mexican markets. The Peso fell sharply, as did equities. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) closed the session 11% lower, the largest single day decline since Covid.

I think this could be an overreaction and history tells us election sell-offs are often a buying opportunity. EWW could be a good fund to play a potential recovery in Mexican stocks.

The Election

The election result itself was not a shock. Sheinbaum held a consistent and comfortable lead in polling of around 20%. The surprise, and the driver of market volatility, was the massive majority Sheinbaum and the ruling party managed to achieve. Sheinbaum won just over 60% of the votes, which is the highest vote percentage since 1982. Her main competitor, Xóchitl Gálvez, attracted just 28% of the votes.

Morena will have a powerful majority in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate and it is feared this will give them free reign to make changes to the Constitution and implement non-friendly policies to markets and business.

Another fear is the autonomy of the Banco de Mexico which may be pressured into supporting Morena's policies. A large fiscal deficit of around 5.8% is expected this year and Sheinbaum has promised to expand the welfare policies which boosted the current president's popularity. The Peso dropped around 3% after the election results on fears of ballooning deficits and possible downgrades to the credit rating of Mexican sovereign debt.

Sheinbaum obviously noticed the market's reaction, and as JPMorgan noted in a client note, "sought to calm down markets by stressing that her administration will guarantee an autonomous central bank, keep the division between economic and political powers, abide by legality and preserve a disciplined fiscal stance."

This conciliatory tone may help soothe markets and there is no immediate danger from new policies. President Obrador has proposed major constitutional reforms, but these are only possible once new lawmakers are seated on October 1. Asked whether he will pursue these changes, Obrador said:

"We have to get on the same page to discuss these initiatives with Claudia, as well as other things we need to work on together... I don't want to impose anything."

Market Reaction

As mentioned earlier, markets dropped sharply. The Mexican Stock Exchange fell 6% on Monday, and EWW closed over 10% lower. This was a knee-jerk reaction triggered by the surprising majority.

While we often associate Black Swan Events with major incidents, election surprises also fit the definitions as described by Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

The event is a surprise (to the observer). The event has a major effect. After the first recorded instance of the event, it is rationalized by hindsight, as if it could have been expected; that is, the relevant data were available but unaccounted for in risk mitigation programs.

Markets almost always react the same way to negative surprises - sell first, ask questions later and always protect capital. It is also very common for the initial reaction to be completely recovered, as this Seeking Alpha article illustrates.

How long this takes obviously depends on the severity of the driver, but in this case, the immediate risk seems quite low. Indeed, the sell-off in EWW lasted exactly one day and good support held at $57.51.

EWW Trend Channel (TradingView)

Prices have since recovered back to Monday's open. It would be normal for this rebound to continue back near $64 as this is where the drop initiated and broke through major support at the 200dma and the 2024 lows.

EWW Short-Term (TradingView)

Monday's drop has shaken up positioning and this may give the rally new impetus. For instance, some investors were likely scared out of positions. If they see prices rising again and realize they made a mistake by closing, they may buy back in higher. Short sellers will also provide a tailwind if they are squeezed and forced to buy back positions. Should EWW close back over $64, it would have a good chance of continuing towards the $71 high.

Why EWW?

EWW was launched way back in 1996. It is a passively managed fund which tracks the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index. According to the prospectus, the Index is:

... a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the large-, mid- and small-capitalization segments of the equity market in Mexico.

Here are some of the important metrics -

Key Metrics (iShares)

The low PE ratio of 10 is attractive, while the 2.27% dividend yield is reasonable. The 0.5% expense ratio is on the high side.

As I am looking at EWW as a play on a post-election recovery and rally, its diversity and its "exposure to a broad range of companies in Mexico" are key. The fund holds 48 stocks across six main sectors.

Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

60% weighting in its top 10 is on the high side, but is a common feature in market capitalization-weighted funds/indices.

EWW does have a close peer, the Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX). There is very little to tell it apart from EWW, but it does have a lower expense ratio at 0.19%. Total returns in EWW and FLMX are almost identical.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Markets fear Sheinbaum will make market negative reforms and pursue policies which will endanger Mexico's economy and credit rating. If these fears come true, EWW is at risk of dropping through this week's $57.51 low and this would consequently break the long-term trend channel.

Investing in Mexico has country-specific risks as outlined in the prospectus.

Conclusions

The scale of Sheinbaum's landslide victory has worried markets in Mexico. A knee-jerk reaction on Monday saw EWW drop 11%. However, long-term support has held and a recovery looks to be underway as it is common for markets to recover from surprise events, especially when he near-term risks are low. EWW is a way to gain exposure to any post-election recovery rally, and it can be swapped with FLMX as the two funds are very similar.