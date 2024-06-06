JHVEPhoto

Article Thesis

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has gotten a lot of attention in the recent past due to its AI exposure. The results that the company reported were not especially great, however. At the current valuation, Marvell is not a "Buy," I believe, although the business growth outlook is appealing.

Past Coverage

I have covered Marvell Technology, Inc. here on Seeking Alpha in the past, most recently in the summer of 2022. I called the company a "Buy" back then, as the valuation wasn't low, but because the attractive business growth outlook justified the valuation. This has worked out well so far, as Marvell Technology has delivered a total return of 59% since that article was published, beating the broad market's 39% return over the same time frame.

In today's article, we will be looking at what has changed while factoring in recent news and the company's just-reported quarterly earnings results.

Marvell's So-So Earnings

Marvell Technology, Inc. reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on May 30. The good news is that Marvell managed to beat estimates on both lines, which, of course, was a positive surprise.

But on the other hand, the company's results nevertheless weren't especially strong relative to the results during the previous year's period. Revenues, for example, were down by 12% versus the first quarter of 2023, which makes for a mid-teens revenue decline in real terms. This is partially because the overall chip market has not been strong -- other chip companies such as Texas Instruments (TXN) have experienced declining revenues as well.

That being said, chip companies with strong AI exposure such as Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) are experiencing soaring revenues, thus Marvell's revenue performance doesn't really look strong on a relative basis.

When revenues decline, it is difficult for companies to generate growing or even flat earnings. After all, lower revenues result in lower gross profits, all else equal, and operating leverage is generally working against companies with declining sales. While Marvell generated a GAAP net loss during the first quarter, like during the previous year's period, the company's management team believes that non-GAAP or adjusted results are more telling.

When items such as share-based compensation ("SBC") expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and other one-time and non-cash items are backed out, the company has a positive bottom-line number. But profits still were down year-over-year declining from $264 million to $207 million year-over-year, making for a decline of around 20% -- more than the revenue decline, with operating leverage working against the company being responsible.

Combined with a small increase in Marvell Technology's share count, the net profit decline made for an earnings per share decline of 23%, with adjusted earnings per share coming in at $0.24 for the period, or just below $1.00 annualized.

There were also some positive news, however. Marvell Technology guides for a substantial sequential improvement, as the revenue guidance midpoint for the current quarter stands at $1.25 billion, or around 8% higher than during the first quarter. While this would still result in a year-over-year revenue decline, assuming Marvell hits the guidance midpoint during the current quarter, the revenue decline would be less pronounced compared to the first quarter -- Marvell generated revenues of $1.34 billion during the second quarter of 2023, thus a $1.25 billion guidance midpoint for the current quarter implies a year-over-year decline of 7%. Marvell thus seems to be on the right track, with results improving sequentially and with the year-over-year comparison improving.

Analysts are forecasting that Marvell Technology will generate revenues of $5.41 billion during the current year, which would make for a 1% revenue decline compared to the previous year. Further sequential improvements are thus expected during the second half of the current fiscal year. This is, overall, not very surprising -- while AI tailwinds are not as pronounced compared to Nvidia and some other companies, Marvell Technology will still benefit from the broad AI investment theme in the coming quarters and years, which should result in an improvement for the company-wide sales growth rate.

Marvell Technology: Dominating In Custom AI Chips?

The aforementioned AI exposure gets us to the next point. Marvell recently made the news when investment bank JPMorgan (JPM) argued that Marvell Technology, together with Broadcom (AVGO), could "dominate" the custom AI chip market in the future.

Specifically, JPMorgan argued that "the high-end of the fast-growing custom chip market" is where Broadcom and Marvell Technology have a strong position and where they should hold a high market share in the future. Broadcom, like Marvell Technology, has experienced nice gains so far this year, mostly due to AI optimism. While Broadcom's revenue and profit performance was stronger than that of Marvell in the recent past, that was partially due to a major takeover, as Broadcom recently closed its acquisition of VMWare.

JPMorgan's analyst team believes that the market for application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, will be worth up to $30 billion and that Marvell could control up to 15% of this market, with Broadcom controlling around 60% of the market. This would make for a revenue opportunity of up to $4.5 billion for Marvell, which, relative to the current annual sales of $5.4 billion, naturally is a huge opportunity.

But the revelation that Marvell has growth potential in AI-specific ASICs is not entirely new, and substantial revenue growth in the coming years is the baseline assumption of many analysts. After all, the revenue growth estimates for the coming years look like this:

Marvell Technology revenue growth estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts believe that revenues will jump by more than 100% between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2027, with revenues rising to more than $13 billion by January 2029. With more than $8 billion of revenue growth being expected over the four years following the current fiscal year, it is pretty clear that Marvell Technology needs some major growth catalysts. The opportunities in AI-specific chips surely belong to these opportunities that other analysts have already identified and that are factored into Marvell's revenue growth estimates.

The fact that Marvell Technology is partnering with companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) when it comes to the development of new custom chips for these hyperscalers is good news, I believe, as it suggests that Marvell is seen as a competent and reliable partner by these mega-cap tech companies. That being said, this alone is, I believe, not a reason to buy Marvell Technology. For exposure to these companies, one could also buy shares of AMZN or GOOG directly if one believes in their vision when it comes to AI and AI-specific chip development.

Is Marvell Technology A Good Investment?

Marvell Technology has gained 16% so far this year, which is a very nice return for less than half a year. Looking at Marvell today, I believe that it is not an especially strong investment. Despite the ongoing AI tailwinds, Marvell is forecasted to see its earnings per share decline this year, although only slightly. With many other tech companies, including ones with substantial AI exposure, having a much better profit growth outlook, Marvell does not look especially favorable to me.

Today, Marvell Technology, Inc. stock trades at almost exactly 50x net profits. That is a huge premium relative to the broad market's valuation, and it also is a high valuation compared to how other chip companies are valued. Even Nvidia with its explosive AI-driven business growth is trading at a lower valuation than Marvell Technology today, with NVDA trading at 45x net profits (which is also far from a low valuation). The mega-cap tech companies such as Alphabet that are partnering with Marvell and Broadcom when it comes to the development of AI chips are also trading at substantially lower valuations compared to MRVL -- GOOG, for example, is trading at just 24x net profits, which is less than half of Marvell's valuation.

On a relative basis, Marvell thus does not seem especially attractive to me, which is why I give the company a "Hold" rating right now. The company could grow substantially in the coming years, but that is priced into MRVL's shares already, I believe.