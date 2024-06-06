Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Physical lumber futures remain in a narrow trading band, with the nearby contract price in an under $150 range in 2024. The consolidation of lumber futures has caused the band between annual highs and lows to narrow over the past few years. Meanwhile, the industrial commodity futures remain highly illiquid, which could lead to a significant move when the price breaks out of its current sleepy trading range.

I have been trading commodities since the early 1980s and have bought and sold contracts in almost every raw material futures market. However, given the low liquidity, I have never bought nor sold one lumber contract and do not plan to ever venture into the arena. The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) owns Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shares and other companies that tend to move higher and lower with lumber prices.

Lumber is sitting in a sideways trading range with a bearish bias

After trading to a $632 per 1,000 board feet high in mid-March 2024, nearby July physical lumber futures declined to $484 on June 4 and have been in a sideways trading range that has been narrow compared to the past years.

Six-Month Physical Lumber Futures Chart (Barchart)

As the six-month chart highlights, lumber futures for July delivery have been trading between $484 and $632 since mid-March. At just over the $500 level, lumber is sitting near the bottom end of the trading range.

A narrowing range over the past years- Consolidation

The boom-and-bust days of lumber futures have given way to a consolidation period. The CME discontinued the random-length futures contract and rolled out a smaller and more flexible physical contract with hopes of increasing liquidity in 2022.

Monthly Lumber Futures Chart (CQG)

The monthly chart highlights the broad trading range in the lumber futures arena over the past years:

Lumber traded in a $1,263.29 range in 2021.

The 2022 range from low to high was $1,103.70 per 1,000 board feet.

In 2023, the wood futures market traded in a $266.40 range.

So far, in 2024, the high-to-low range has been $141.50.

Lumber futures have gone to sleep after the boom-and-bust years in 2021 and 2022.

Lumber is one of the most interest-rate-sensitive commodities

Record low interest rates, which sent 30-year fixed-rate conventional mortgages below 3%, ignited a housing boom in the United States. Moreover, the pandemic, which increased the work-from-home trend, caused many people to move further away from major cities. The demand for housing caused a boom in new construction and lumber demand. Meanwhile, supply chain issues caused lumber deliveries to slow, causing a wood shortage that pushed prices to sky-high levels.

The Fed began increasing the Fed Funds Rate and instituted its quantitative tightening program in March 2022, pushing rates higher further along the yield curve. Mortgage rates climbed from below 3% to over 7%, stifling mortgage demand and weighing on new home construction. The bottom line is that lumber is highly sensitive to mortgage rates that remain over the 7% level in June 2024. Lumber has gone to sleep as new home construction has slowed over the past years.

Lumber futures offer limited liquidity despite the CME’s efforts

Despite the CME’s efforts to increase liquidity, open interest and volume have declined from the levels seen during the days of the random-length contracts.

Monthly Random-Length Lumber Futures with Open Interest (Barchart)

The monthly chart of the now de-listed random-length lumber futures contract shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the lumber futures arena, peaked in 1980 and 2008 at 14,369 and 14,800 contracts, respectively.

The new physical lumber contracts call for the delivery of 27,500 board feet, compared to the random-length futures, which had a 110,000 board feet contract size. The physical lumber futures are one-quarter the size of the random-length contract.

Monthly Chart of Lumber Futures (CQG)

The chart shows the new contract peaked at an open interest of 11,600 contracts in June 2024, translating to only 2,900 contracts on the old random-length contract. Therefore, liquidity has not improved after the CME’s change; it has declined.

Lumber futures are dangerous, as executing buy or sell orders as the low liquidity makes trading, investing, and investing challenging.

WOOD is a lumber ETF product that is more liquid than the commodity

While the physical lumber futures are the most direct route for a trade, hedge, or investment in the wood market, their lack of liquidity makes them dangerous. One of my favorite lumber proxies is the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, which tends to track lumber prices. While the correlation is imperfect, WOOD offers a liquid exposure to the volatile commodity.

At $82.04 per share, WOOD had nearly $193 million in assets under management. WOOD trades an average of 6,829 shares daily and charges a 0.42% management fee.

WOOD’s top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the WOOD ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

The charts show that WOOD has a 6.52% exposure to Weyerhaeuser Company, a real estate investment trust that owns and leases timberlands in the U.S. and Canada. WOOD also owns other leading wood, paper, and forestry companies exposed to lumber prices.

Long-Term Chart of the WOOD ERTF Product (Barchart)

WOOD has been in a bullish trend over the past years, despite the boom-and-bust price action in the lumber futures arena. WOOD reached its record $98.98 per share high in May 2021 when lumber futures rallied to their all-time peak.

The prospects for lower interest rates and pent-up housing demand over the coming months and years could cause lumber prices to explode. There is a shortage of existing homes for sale, as owners with mortgages under the 3% level are going nowhere fast. WOOD will likely rally with lumber if its past performance indicates the ETF’s future path of the least resistance. Lumber is patiently waiting for a rate cut. Weyerhaeuser Company and other lumber related assets will likely follow the highly volatile and illiquid lumber futures arena.