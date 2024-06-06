Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is one I have written about many times, and is managed by BlackRock (BLK), with an objective to "manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservation of capital and high monthly income", primarily through exposure to agency mortgage-backed securities.

While I used to use agency MBS as an equity hedge in my portfolio years ago, I had switched to other options (such as municipal bonds) and liquidated my BKT positions. Still, I keep this fund on my radar because I am always willing to change allocations when warranted. When I did look at BKT towards the end of last year, I saw a fairly negative backdrop. In fairness to me, the fund did see a sharp drop immediately following that review. However, it then rallied hard and thus has a fairly decent return despite treading water the last couple of months:

BKT Price Action (Seeking Alpha)

It goes without saying, however, that we are in a much different macro-environment today. So this led me to consider if I should upgrade my rating on BKT - and agency MBS more broadly - for the second half of 2024.

After reviewing, I still see a mixed picture for this particular fund, but I think the bear case is a bit too dramatic here. This leads me to think an upgrade to "hold" is warranted. There are some headwinds - which I will discuss in this article - but also some positives that lead me to think a modest return is what will ultimately happen for the remainder of the year. Therefore, I am slapping a "hold" rating in place, and I will explain why in more detail below.

Let's Start With The Good

I like to open up most reviews with a discussion of the more favorable aspects of a fund - even if I am not recommending buying it. This is helpful to provide some balance and also a counter-argument to my overall thesis. I feel this helps readers make the most informed choice.

In the case of BKT, there are indeed some positives. To understand them, I would remind my followers this is a fund that is heavily leveraged in just one particular area. That is agency MBS (primarily exposing investors to the US residential housing market):

BKT's Make-Up (BlackRock)

This has been a flashier sector than it has been in recent memory because interest rates have been historically high compared to the last two decades. This has meant mortgage rates are high as well - letting BKT generate an above-average income stream to owners of the fund. This means the "safe" and boring agency MBS sector is registering yields in the 6-8% range. Not too shabby:

US Mortgage Rates (US Bank)

This extends itself to the funds (like BKT) that own the securities that back these mortgages. BKT's current distribution rate is 9% (I'll get to why I don't think this is sustainable later), which is a product of how the mortgage market has changed dramatically since I started being an investor in the early 2000s:

BKT's Distribution (BlackRock)

This has led to MBS being quite the opportunity for even the most passive of investors. Since these securities are backed by federal agencies (protecting investors against mortgage delinquency and foreclosure risk), they are generally considered risk-free products in-line with treasuries in my view. Yet, the spread between agency MBS and US treasuries is significant enough that it has brought in plenty of buyers to the space:

MBS Offer Extra Yield (CNBC)

As you can see, this is a metric that is starting to trend lower, but still offers investors a positive delta. That is not going to go away in the immediate future, so opportunity remains here. I think that provides some support for why a bearish outlook on BKT is no longer the right call - investors are going to see a positive spread and rotate in at some level. This is especially true if the trend changes and the spread with treasuries widens. That possibility is enough to conclude that "hold" is as low as one should go with this option.

Valuation Remains Reasonable

Another positive attribute for BKT is the fund's valuation. As with all CEFs this is a metric that evolves constantly, but at time of writing the fund's market price is offering a discount to NAV in excess of 3%:

BKT's Valuation (BlackRock)

It's fair to say I like a discount, all other things being equal. And one over 3% is reasonable indeed. But while I see this as a positive attribute, I do so modestly. BKT has often traded at discounts much wider than this current level. In fact, it will sometimes offer discounts in the double-digit range!

So while investors are getting some value from opening up a position here, it is not the type of value I really want to see - I prefer a discount in both isolation and one that is wider in relative terms to the fund's own trading history. Without that dynamic here, I don't see this as a supporting buy factor, even though it does indicate the fund is not overpriced at the moment.

Where Are The Risks? Future Refinancing

Now I want to shift to some of my concerns. The first of which is refinancing risk going forward. This can be a drag on future income streams because, as homeowners refinance, older debt is reissued at prevailing (and potentially lower) interest rates. This pressures the income stream offered by the sector and would extend to CEFs like BKT that own those securities.

But wait, you say, refinancing is at historic lows - isn't this a positive? The answer to that is definitely yes for the time being. I am not saying this is an immediate headwind. In fact, low levels of refinancing activity is actually a reason why BKT has been performing pretty well over the past 6-12 months. Mortgage rates are high and borrowers haven't been able to take advantage of lower rates to change that.

Further, borrowers who bought houses before the surge in rates are locked-in to those lower rates and have no incentive to refinance (because their new rate would be higher). Right now, over 95% of the mortgage market is "out of the money" from a refinance perspective:

No Incentive To Refinance (Alliance Bernstein)

So why do I have this as a future concern? My thought here is that going forward refinancing activity is going to increase. Honestly, I think it is almost impossible for it to go lower. Mortgage rates are unlikely to climb from current levels and looking out 6-12 months I would expect lower rates than we see today. The impact will be that homebuyers from the past couple of years will finally be able to refinance to lower their mortgage burdens, and that is absolutely something I see playing out as we wrap up 2024 and head into 2025.

This really isn't meant to be alarmist. If it was, I would put a more bearish rating on this fund. Further, I don't see this as an immediate risk where investors need to make major moves now. My outlook is far out - starting in Q4 most likely - so there is time to make adjustments.

But that is the point of investing. Being forward-looking. I don't want to buy something that is going to see a less favorable macro-backdrop in the following quarters. I am not opposed to making short-term trades, but it has to be for a better reward proposition than BKT can offer. The fact is that the prime time to buy agency MBS (and BKT by extension) has probably passed us by. Rather than chase returns here, I will simply look for more value elsewhere. That supports my "hold" view on this product.

Fed / Banks Not The Buyers They Once Were

Another macro-headwind facing the agency MBS sector comes from the demand side of the equation. Specifically, the reduced buying from the Federal Reserve / Treasury, which had soared in recent years as the government intervened in the mortgage market. Now, with home prices elevated and the Fed hoping to cool housing prices, the net impact will be a less aggressive buyer out of Washington DC:

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index (St. Louis Fed)

This begs another question - how important is that dynamic? In my view, very important, because the Fed and the Treasury combine to make-up almost 1/3 of demand for agency MBS:

Holders of Agency MBS (S&P Global)

The challenge here is, the Fed was once the biggest buyers of agency MBS, and now they are letting securities mature and reducing their demand for buying new issues. According to the most recent FOMC statement, the redemption cap for agency debt and MBS will be

left unchanged at $35 billion"

Source: Federal Reserve

What this means it that investors in this space cannot continue to count on the Fed to pump up asset prices. Other buyers are going to have to step in.

And there is the rub because the other big player - large financial institutions/banks - are also pulling back on their demand. This is due to a number of factors that I won't get into here, but the net result is that demand and holdings among large US banks have declined markedly from years past:

US Bank Holdings of Agency MBS (By Year) (JPMorgan)

The overall takeaway for me is that two of the biggest buyers of agency MBS have been pumping the brakes and will continue to remain more modest players in this space for the foreseeable future. Can others step-in? Sure, retail buyers and other institutions could. But will their buying be enough to make up the entire difference? Hard to say - but I'd lean towards no because it would be difficult to match what the Fed and large US banks are capable of doing. This is likely to put downward pressure on the prices of BKT's underlying securities and is a core reason why I'm not a buyer here.

Income Metrics Still Frightening

My final point looks at income production. While BKT's yield is high on the surface, its sustainability is what I would call into question. In my view, a "high" yield is not good if it isn't sustainable because it leaves investors wondering when the distribution cut sell-off will occur - as they often do. This is a headwind for me when evaluating BKT because I believe the cut is a matter of when, not if.

The reason being, the fund's income metrics are extremely concerning. The distribution coverage ratio is weak and the UNII metric illustrates the fund has not been earning enough income to cover the current payout:

Latest Income Metrics (BlackRock)

It is hard for me to glean anything positive from this report. In fairness to BKT, its metrics in this regard have been weak for a while, and it continues to make its payout and the price has been fairly steady. But my view is this is going to change at some point this year. And I don't want to be 'holding the bag' when it does.

Bottom Line

BKT had a great run to wrap up 2023, but its performance since then has been muted. Still, I see a good rationale for upgrading my view because the discount to NAV is intact, agency MBS have a positive spread to treasuries, and this fund is pumping out a yield that will attract income-oriented investors. While I personally don't want to own it here, I see enough supporting elements that others may want to.

Of course, there are headwinds, which is why "hold" is as high as I'd go. Refinance activity is sure to rise in the future and that will pressure income production in this fund, which is already facing a shortfall from earned income. In addition, the discount to NAV is not attractive enough based on its own trading history to get me excited. Finally, large buyers of agency MBS, including the Fed and US banks, are backing off on their exposure and that remains a major positive catalyst for this sector. When I add this all up I don't see a compelling buy argument and I think caution is warranted on some level at this time.