JPI: Some Things To Like, But Might Only Be A Short-Term Play

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund primarily invests in fixed-income securities, limiting its ability to protect against inflation.
  • The JPI closed-end fund has a lower yield than many of its peers, making it less appealing for income-focused investors.
  • Despite the lower yield, the fund has delivered strong performance, outperforming major fixed-income indices and appreciating by 16.53% since October 2023.
  • The fund is overweight to the United States, but it still does a better job at having international diversification than most preferred stock CEFs.
  • The fund is scheduled to liquidate at the end of August, so buying it discounted could provide the opportunity for near-term capital gains.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money on the edge

PM Images

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that can be employed by income-focused investors who are seeking to maximize the income that they receive from their portfolios. As the name of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.97K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News