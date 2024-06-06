Boots On The Ground: Assessing Investment Opportunities In Chile And Argentina

Summary

  • Ongoing economic reforms in Chile and Argentina could support structural growth and attractive investment opportunities in their consumer discretionary and financials sectors.
  • Chile is experiencing an economic turnaround partly driven by strong demand for copper, its chief export.
  • Argentina is undergoing transformative economic reforms aimed at reducing fiscal imbalances and controlling inflation.

Map of western hemisphere highlighting South America

Adam Gault

VanEck Emerging Markets Equity Senior Analyst Patricia Gonzalez traveled to Chile and Argentina to meet with local companies and governing authorities and evaluate investment opportunities.

Ongoing economic reforms in Chile and Argentina could support structural growth and

