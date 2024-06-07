wolv

Co-authored with Long Player.

Introduction

There are more than 2.6 million miles of energy pipelines in the United States, keeping the economy supplied with vital fuel for domestic use and exports. They form part of the nation’s critical infrastructure to safely deliver natural gas, crude oil, and petrochemical products to power plants, refineries, terminals, industrial facilities, homes, and businesses.

Legendary investor Bill Gross has been pounding on the table for MLPs (Master Limited Partnership), calling them an excellent source of large tax-deferred yields. He notes that MLPs have solid financial profiles and are significantly undervalued, mainly because regulations make it harder for mutual funds to invest in partnerships. Today, we will discuss Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), a midstream MLP that Mr. Gross considers the best of the bunch.

WES operates 24 gathering systems, 75 processing and treating facilities, 7 natural gas pipelines, 15 crude oil / NGL pipelines, and 16,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure. The midstream MLP provides gathering, compressing, treating, processing, commodity transportation, and wastewater disposal services to customers in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and New Mexico and the DJ Basin in northeastern Colorado. These are among the most active and productive basins in the U.S.

Note: WES is a Master Limited Partnership that issues a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes.

Let's Begin With The Good News

WES recently announced a 52% distribution increase during its Q1 press release. Not only is the distribution increasing, but so is the balance sheet strength. The quarterly current payout of $0.875/share calculates to an impressive 9.3% annualized yield.

Since January 2020, WES has reduced its outstanding unit count by over 15%, indicating that management believes the company is highly undervalued. In addition, WES continued its deleveraging pursuits by repurchasing almost $150 million of its senior notes at 96% of the par value YTD 2024. Now, with a debt ratio of 3.3x and a goal to hit 3.0x, management intends to see what else needs to be done to raise the common unit price.

This Traditionally Undervalued Sector Is Self-Funding Its Growth

The midstream MLP sector as a whole is cheap and out of favor, as indicated by bond king Bill Gross. Therefore, there is significant capital appreciation potential just waiting for the midstream companies to return to historical valuations. One thing to keep in mind is that while midstream partnerships and companies grew faster during the boom times, that growth largely came with diluting common unit offerings. Therefore, shareholders often saw only a fraction of that growth in the form of rising distributions and price appreciation.

Today, most midstream companies (or partnerships) are much stronger financially than they were during the boom. WES, in particular, managed to fund the entire capital budget and distribution payments while having some free cash flow left over. For Q1 2024, the partnership reported the highest quarterly Net Income ($559.5 million) and Adjusted EBITDA ($608.4 million) in its operating history, generating Free Cash Flow of $225 million before dividends and $1.5 million after dividends. We expect future growth per unit will come from a combination of organic growth as well as common unit repurchases. These records were primarily driven by increased throughput across their operating assets across product lines.

We note that processed volumes declined slightly due to sales of generally lower-margin joint ventures. However, the fireside chat after the conference call noted that these sales created a one-time margin boost for some measures due to the change in the earnings mix.

Symbiotic Relationship With Buffett-Backed Occidental Petroleum

The midstream sector is seeing a lot of M&A activity, with larger operators pursuing tuck-in acquisitions at premium valuations. Recently, Energy Transfer (ET) announced a $3.52 billion acquisition of WTG Midstream for what can be estimated as a 7.6-8.5x EBITDA multiple (based on ET’s estimated accretive EBITDA increase from the transaction). Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has an impressive history of making midstream operations very valuable and then selling those operations for darn good money.

The E&P giant owns roughly half of WES’ outstanding common units while controlling the general partner, according to the latest annual report. Source.

May 2024 Investor Presentation

WES is quite integrated with OXY, both from an ownership and operations perspective. In Q1 2024, 31% of the natural gas throughput, 89% of the crude oil and NGL throughput, and 77% of the produced water throughput were attributable to production owned or controlled by OXY (Source: 10-Q).

Western Midstream is becoming more focused on its operations with Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The ability to coordinate capital projects with OXY is likely to raise the return on capital in the future. The Warren Buffett-backed OXY is widely regarded as financially healthy, with decent debt ratings. Therefore, Western Midstream will likewise have high ratings due to its close ties to OXY and its low debt levels. As an essentially captive midstream, the financial ratings are capped by the financial strength of the parent company. Fortunately, that cap is a very high one.

Looking ahead, we see potential WES position trim/divestiture by OXY and the acquisition of new companies by OXY, which could well provide more growth opportunities for common unit holders. Western Midstream could grow faster than OXY as a result. One thing to watch out for is if midstream assets are sold or dropped to WES as a result of these transactions.

Strong Customer Base With Largely Fee-Based Contracts

For FY 2023, 95% of WES’ natural gas and 100% of its crude oil and NGLs contracts were serviced under fee-based contracts, effectively protecting the partnership’s profitability against commodity price volatility. Contractual protections like minimum-volume commitments and cost-of-service provisions further strengthen the company's low-volatility cash flows. Notably, 59% of natural gas, 71% of liquids volumes, and 85% of produced water volumes for FY 2023 had such contractual protections.

Below is the makeup of the customer base in the major basins serviced:

WES largely provides transportation to either long-distance connections or a gathering service, after which a competitor transports the commodities to a customer or a terminal for export purposes. The partnership establishes long-term contracts with credit-worthy customers and reported a weighted average remaining life of over 8 years in the Delaware Basin and over 5 years in the DJ Basin for each product. Source.

May 2024 Investor Presentation May 2024 Investor Presentation

When Occidental gained control of this midstream company, the center of operations was the DJ Basin, and it saw its assets upgraded and rationalized the most. On the other hand, the Delaware Basin is much more favorably located for natural gas export that is coming online over the next two years. The gas produced in the Delaware Basin could be far more valuable to OXY in the future. As such, the basin is likely to be a focus area for more midstream growth in the near term.

There is a wide range of services that midstream firms can provide. Management will explore these opportunities to earn more in the future as they arise. Currently, much of WES’ income comes from transportation, whereas large competitors like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) produce significant income from services that reasonably accompany that transportation. These are ways to increase the overall profitability of the partnership.

Strong Commitment Towards Shareholder Returns

WES is a turnaround story, and it pays big dividends to stay invested to experience the progress. The partnership has devoted the rest of the year to the current distribution and has laid out goals for an enhanced distribution in 2025.

May 2024 Investor Presentation

The partnership is already in a strong position to generate FCF exceeding distributions, having provided guidance of $1.05-1.25 billion for the fiscal year, exceeding the projected distribution. That goal of 3x leverage is typical for captive midstream with a major customer. That level of debt places it on par with the industry-leading leverage levels of EPD, creating many opportunities for tuck-in acquisitions.

Attractive Valuation

The midstream industry is known as the utility part of the oil and gas industry because the take-or-pay provisions limit earnings downside. Additionally, this particular partnership has an investment-grade debt rating with midstream industry-leading leverage levels, which further adds to the safety of the investment.

As was previously discussed, this part of the industry is out of favor but owns valuable assets with highly predictable profitability. We face a future of lower interest rates, even if that future is delayed, and this bodes very well for the MLP sector’s large tax-deferred distributions to drive the return to historical valuations.

As WES points out in its Q1 presentation, MLPs had significantly higher valuations despite their lower yields, higher debt, and their pursuit of dilutive capex before 2016. The new MLP model, which focuses on self-funding, debt reduction, unit repurchases, and all other shareholder-friendly elements, certainly warrants a premium valuation. Let the industry trade at a 5.5x discount compared to its prior self. Source.

May 2024 Investor Presentation

As such, we see considerable upside for WES over the next five years, and we will sit back and collect those gigantic tax-deferred distributions to wait for it.

Conclusion

Mr. Market is yet to fully appreciate all the progress Western Midstream Partners, LP has been making recently. The partnership maintains a strong balance sheet, abundant free cash flow generation, and provides mission-critical services to Buffett-backed OXY.

In this article, we discussed the following benefits of investing in WES, which strengthen Bond King Bill Gross's opinions about this midstream firm.

Industry-leading 9.3% tax-deferred yield Self-funding its growth through predictable free cash flows from long-term fee-based contracts An investment-grade balance sheet with further debt reduction pursuits Excellent prospects for an enhanced distribution in 2025.

With WES, we collect a sizeable tax-deferred yield today as we await the outcomes of the company’s strategic initiatives and operational execution to unlock a more premium valuation. The beauty of the Income Method lies in collecting a healthy income while we patiently wait for the markets to recognize the true potential of our holdings. This is the essence of our investing strategy within our Investing Group.