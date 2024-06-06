Fortinet: Slow Growth Continues To Impact

Jun. 06, 2024 2:16 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Stock2 Comments
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Fortinet declining sales in firewall products may continue to drag results into 2025.
  • Consensus estimates point to a 50% reduction vs past growth through 2026.
  • Competition in cloud SASE service or execution risk may further impact recovery.
  • Valuation on YE24 estimates at 21x or 1.7x PEG may not be a sufficient discount for lower multi-year growth.

Motorbike driving through wall of fire

visual7/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Cybersecurity is as essential as drinking water in the digital age, where we are ever more connected and integrated online and exposed to digital criminals that can reap devastation via data ransom, identity theft, and corporate espionage to

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.48K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News