Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF, OTCPK:KNYJY) has quite a bit of exposure in China. New orders there are down. Otherwise, new orders have been up in other markets, and as is critical for Kone's razor and blades model, maintenance and service revenue has been solid and has been providing some margin lift. The cost-cutting programs that Kone discussed in the last call and our last article are also helping a bit in bringing EBIT up YoY. The business is highly resilient, and is basically bond-like, but the valuation reflects that.

Q1 Earnings

Orders were down on a headline basis by 1.2%, but up by around 1.6% on a constant currency (c.c) basis. This was being driven by a shortfall in ordering activity on new equipment from China and also Europe, which is already evident in current results and in line with the operating environment there. Overall sales were up 2.7% in c.c terms, but new building solutions were down by around 4.2% on a c.c basis, with the recurring service business up by 9% c.c.

Modernization was up by 5.3% c.c. Chinese sales overall fell by around 4.9% c.c due to the weakness in development markets there, with Modernization and Service growing nicely. However, the loss of scale actually meant quite a lot of price competition, which further impacted segment performance and unit economics on new equipment, as all the elevator companies have major Chinese presences and significant scale there. Major projects were the issue, and the orders look bad in China for new buildings but decent for Modernization.

APMEA, Americas were up around 8-9% on a c.c basis, and Europe was up 2% only, consistent with declining new equipment orders but offsetting growth in Modernization. Americas was up in new building solutions more than in Modernization and Service, as the skew was to new megaprojects. Pricing was good, and the orders in the US have been good, so that geography should see improvement. Market share is being won as the operating environment has otherwise been weak in the US due to the higher rates.

In Europe, the tepid results are consistent with a weak new building solutions ordering environment, in line with a weak operating environment in lots of Kone's markets, including the Nordics and Western Europe. New building sales were already declining and dragging on European sales figures, but marginality was helped by strong performance in the higher margin recurring businesses.

Service was up across most geographies by meaningful amounts, offsetting that pressure and also contributing an important positive mix effect that is responsible for most of the margin gain YoY.

Sales (Q1 Pres)

There was around 100 bps in EBIT margin improvement and therefore solid 10% growth in the absence of meaningful headline sales growth. This was to do with solid pricing in the US environment and of course mix effects from more recurring business in the mix from Europe and China, whose new equipment markets drove declines. There was some cost inflation, particularly on labor, which matters because this is a service intensive business, but the cost improvements offset those effects and allowed the mix effects to make their EBIT contribution YoY. Mix effects also offset pricing pressure in China that worsened both volume and pricing of new equipment.

Proportions (Q1 PR) Headline IS (Q1 Pres)

Bottom Line

The Chinese exposure is really significant at Kone. The receivables are also considerable in the balance sheet, with 88 receivable days, and receivables only slightly below 10% of total assets. The Chinese property market is going through a deleveraging, so the risk of higher rates of bad debts in China is not insignificant. This could have some impact on the total asset value of the business, and certainly on the flow financials like the income statement.

Nonetheless, the razor and blades business model and its resilience is on display once again despite some major issues in key markets like China and also a weaker economic environment in Europe. Forward P/E is around 25x. Margin lift from mix effects from the recurring businesses are critical, and they make for a countercyclical profile to Kone that makes its dividend almost bond-like, with additional prospects of growth. The earnings yield is consistent with a fixed income strategy of similar risk. The Kone valuation is probably fair on an absolute basis.

On a relative basis (for whatever that is worth), Kone looks to be discounted from Schindler (OTC:SHLRF) and Otis (OTIS), depending on what forecasts you use. There is certainly at least a 10% discount in valuation from Schindler. However, it can be explained by Schindler having a significantly smaller Chinese exposure (less than half the proportion of Otis and Kone) - so no value case there either.

