xijian

Impressive Q1 Quarter

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported a very strong Q1 quarter with both top and bottom-line beat. The company’s revenue increased 33% to $921 million, and ARR grew to $3.65 billion, all exceeding expectations. Operating metrics continued to improve, and free cash flow margin reached a record level of 35%. The market liked the results, and the stock rose more than 10% the day after. Other headline results can be seen below:

CrowdStrike Q1 Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

CrowdStrike is showcasing impressive revenue performance and strong free cash flow generation. To sustain its growth, the company is executing an aggressive product expansion strategy. It is expanding its TAM by entering new markets with its new products (such as data protection, identity security, automation, and SIEM solutions). This broadening of portfolio is helping the company to capture a larger share of the growing cybersecurity market. Looking at the numbers, this strategy seems to work.

The ongoing consolidation in the cybersecurity market is also benefiting CrowdStrike. Customers are trying to consolidate their legacy products with more integrated security solutions, and CrowdStrike’s portfolio is positioned very well for such a scenario. We are observing that this consolidation dynamic is driving large customer wins for the company, contributing to the company's strong revenue performance.

Another driver of this strong performance is the high growth of the cybersecurity market due to the continuous surge in data breaches. This is driving increased cybersecurity spending by organizations, which is accelerating the overall market growth. Customers are preferring CrowdStrike due to its market leadership position that is recognized by several research companies (such as by Gartner and Forrester). These recognitions drive thought leadership, which further increases demand for its solutions.

The main argument against CrowdStrike is its high valuation. While we acknowledge this concern, we also recognize that the company is rapidly becoming one of the leading cybersecurity companies in the world. CrowdStrike is executing an aggressive product expansion strategy, capitalizing on the consolidation trend and gaining market share from its competitors. We believe these three dynamics justify its premium valuation and positioning the company as an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Strong Market Demand - Data Breaches Doubled in Q1

Despite the headwinds facing the SaaS market, the demand for cybersecurity solutions remains very strong. There are three main drivers of this strong demand:

The increased digitalization of companies, Growing geopolitical tensions, The rise of sophisticated AI cyberattacks.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center report, the number of data breaches in the U.S. nearly doubled in Q1 2024 compared to the same period last year (see below).

Q1 Data Breach Analysis (Identity Theft Resource Center)

Besides the rate of the attacks, the cost of the attacks is also growing for the organizations. According to IBM's 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach reached a record $4.45 million in 2023, a 2.3% increase from the previous year. On a 3-year view, the average cost has increased 15.3%.

IBM Cost of Data Breach Report 2023 (IBM)

The continuous rise in cyberattacks is causing organizations to increase their investments in cybersecurity. The demand for cybersecurity is clearly driven by the escalating frequency and severity of cyber threats, which positions companies like CrowdStrike very favorably in the market.

IBM Cost of Data Breach Report 2023 (IBM)

TAM Expansion Drives Valuation Higher

CrowdStrike's growth strategy is to enter the adjacent cyber markets in order to drive further revenue growth. By expanding into these new markets, the company aims to capture a larger share of cybersecurity budgets. As per management’s Q1 commentary, there seems to be very high demand for its new solutions like SIEM, Identity Protection, Cloud Protection, Data Protection, Security Automation, and Charlotte AI. These products all have significant market size and growth rates, and company believes they add up to $100 billion TAM size (see below). Company forecasts the TAM to grow to $225 billion by 2028, so the opportunity is very big indeed.

Q1 Earnings presentation (CrowdStrike)

This TAM expansion has far-reaching implications for the company’s future growth and valuation. This will drive increased customer retention, new customer acquisitions and cross-selling opportunities. As a result, we believe that CrowdStrike will sustain it growth momentum and increase its share in this large and growing cybersecurity market.

Revenue Momentum and ARR Strong

CrowdStrike's revenue momentum remains very strong, driven by its high retention and new product adoption rates. The company delivered $921 million revenue (33% YoY) and $872 million subscription revenue (34% YoY) and has now an ARR of $3.7 billion, which is growing at 33%. CrowdStrike has a long-term target to reach $10 billion ARR within four years, which we believe will be achieved within three years.

Q1 Earnings presentation (CrowdStrike)

The deal related metrics show that the company is effectively executing the land-and-expand strategy, as the number of deals with eight or more modules, grew 95% over Q1 of last year. Customers with five, six and seven or more modules grew to 65%, 44% and 28% respectively and the number of deals involving cloud, identity or SIEM modules more than doubled year-over-year (see below)

Q1 Earnings presentation (CrowdStrike)

The management team expects revenue to be between $958 million and $961 million for Q2, representing a 31% - 32% YoY growth. For the full year, the company expects revenue of $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion, representing 30% - 31% YoY growth.

We think that the company's full year guidance is somewhat conservative, reflecting the company’s cautious approach to managing expectations. The company generally beats guidance by 1% to 2%, leading to an expectation of 32%-33% revenue growth for the full year.

Strong Margins and Free Cash Flow

CrowdStrike's operating metrics continue to improve. Free cash flow margin reached a record 35%, from 33% a year ago. The gross margin came at 80% for Q1, driven by investments in data center and better pricing. Operating margin was also strong and ahead of expectations at 22% ( vs 17% last year)

Q1 Earnings presentation (CrowdStrike)

For Q2, the company has a free cash flow margin guidance of 31% to 33% and operating margin guidance of 21% to 22%. Overall, we believe that CrowdStrike is successful in its margin expansion strategy. The company is sustaining its growth profile while also improving its profitability through disciplined operations.

Valuation: Upside Potential

CrowdStrike is an expensive stock and trades at premium valuations. The market expects sustained high growth, driven by the company's long-term potential. Management is guiding for 31% growth in FY2025, which is impressive considering the overall SaaS market headwinds. The stock trades at a premium of 18 times forward sales, which is significantly higher than its software peers (see below).

Valuation comparisons (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the high valuation, we believe there is still room for further upside. Our main case for the upside is the TAM expansion due to entrance in to new markets and the market share gains from legacy vendor consolidations. We believe that these strategic moves will drive further revenue growth, and assign a higher valuation to the company's revenue stream.

According to our DCF model, we expect CrowdStrike to reach a revenue of $12.4 billion in FY 2029, implying a CAGR of 31%. Our main assumption is that the revenue growth of 30%+ will continue over the next five years due to the company’s significant TAM expansion and market share gains. Company’s long term FCF margin target is 34% - 38%; however, we think that it can reach 40% by five years due to the operating leverage potential of its Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike Investor Day (CrowdStrike)

Our model assumes 9.7% WACC as calculated using the GuruFocus WACC calculator. Additionally, we assume a 6% terminal growth rate, based on forecasts that the cybersecurity market will grow at a double-digit rate over the next five years and at a rate above GDP growth thereafter.

Based on our DCF model, we calculate a fair value of $412 per share, implying a 20% upside from the current price levels.

DCF Model (Author)

Risks

The cybersecurity industry is moving very fast due to advancements in AI and evolving threat factors. There is increased competition and disruption in the cybersecurity market, both from the established players and new entrants. Another obvious risk is CrowdStrike’s high price and valuation. The stock is trading at twice the multiples of its peers, and is priced for perfect execution. Any missed expectations, or guidance shortcomings could crash the stock price and cause price volatility. We have observed this recently with many SaaS companies, where their stocks experienced big sell-offs.

Conclusion

We are very optimistic about CrowdStrike’s future potential. The company is consistently delivering 30%+ revenue growth, increasing its margins, and generating record-breaking free cash flows. It is successfully executing its growth strategy by expanding its TAM and winning market share from its competitors.

In terms of valuation, the stock may not be considered cheap, but we believe that it still has a long-term upside potential. We rate the company as a buy with a price target of $412.