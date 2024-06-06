Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCPK:REMYF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call June 6, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie-Amelie Jacquet - Chairman
Eric Vallat - CEO
Luca Marotta - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies
Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs
Laurence Whyatt - Barclays
Trevor Stirling - Bernstein
Sanjeet Aujla - UBS
Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan
Jeremy Fialko - HSBC

Marie-Amelie Jacquet

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being with us this morning for Remy Cointreau's Full Year Results. I'm here with Eric Vallat, our CEO; and Luca Marotta, our CFO. '23-'24 was definitely a challenging year. We are operating in a complex environment as well as facing several headwinds at the same time. After a period of erratic stop-and-go in shipments due to restrictions on logistics and the constrained demand in the U.S. during COVID, we have been facing a sharp normalization of consumption coupled with inflation and its consequences, notably a fiercely promotional market. More generally, we believe the world is entering in a new economic phase with a global slowdown in consumption while China has not yet fully recovered post COVID contrary to general expectations. But this is not the first time in our long history that we are facing challenges and we are well armed to navigate periods of uncertainty such as now.

We are fully focused on managing this volatility. '23-'24 highlighted our forceful efforts to deal with destocking in absolute value. This is not over yet as underlying demand has not yet recovered. '24-'25 is a year of transition that will allow these adjustments to be completed. More importantly, these difficulties have not changed our long-term vision. On the contrary, by challenging us every day, they push us to demonstrate even greater agility and innovation as showcased by our large portfolio of innovations and the changes we have made in

