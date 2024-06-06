vdvornyk

It has been nearly two years since my last ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) article, where I mentioned that the company had just submitted their BLA for Anktiva (N-803) to be used in combination with BCG for "BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer "NMIBC' carcinoma in situ "CIS" with or without Ta or T1 disease." Since then, the FDA has approved Anktiva in BCG unresponsive NMIBC and ImmunityBio launched the product earlier this month. Initially, the market responded positively moving the ticker from below $5 per share to over $10 per share after the approval providing a great opportunity to book some long overdue profit. However, the ticker has retreated to an attractive technical level, yet, it is still trading above my current Buy Threshold. I believe it is time to reassess my IBRX strategy now that Anktiva is on the market, and we should see some revenue recorded in Q2.

I intend to provide a brief background on ImmunityBio and Anktiva. In addition, I provide my views on Anktiva’s launch and what investors should keep an eye out for in the next earnings reports. Then, I will point out some downside risks that investors should consider when managing their IBRX position. Finally, I deliberate on how Anktiva’s launch has forced me to adjust my trading strategy.

ImmunityBio is a biotech that develops and commercializes therapies designed to boost the body’s immune system to destroy cancers as well as infectious diseases. The company has multiple platforms to create cell therapies; antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; RNA, DNA, and recombinant protein vaccines.

The company’s platforms have generated several agents that are taking aim at liquid and solid tumors, comprising bladder, colorectal, glioblastoma multiforme, and lung cancer. ImmunityBio is also employing their vaccine technology in both cancer and infectious diseases, including HIV. The company’s NK cell therapy candidates are going after a variety of cancer types in combination with Anktiva.

In addition to Anktiva, ImmunityBio’s novel antibody cytokine fusion constructs include N-820 (CD20), N-809 (PD-L1), N-812 (IL-12), and N-830 (TGF-ß Trap).

ImmunityBio’s flagship product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy "in combination with bacillus Calmette-guérin ('BCG') for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors."

Anktiva, formally N-803, is a unique IL-15 "superagonist complex" that operates with an IL-15 mutant N72D with asparagine to aspartic acid transmutation at position 72, which constructs a stable heterodimeric complex IL-15Rα. IL-15 is a cytokine that has a critical part in the immune system as it impacts the development, preservation, and utility of the natural killer "NK" cells and T cells. Anktiva is projected to mimic the "physiologic trans-presentation" of IL-15 and excite CD8+ T cells and NK cells via beta-gamma T-cell receptor binding while circumventing T-reg stimulation. The N72D mutation triggers a 5x increase in activity matched to free IL-15. Moreover, Anktiva has a 25x elevation in biological activity and a 35x increase in half-life than soluble IL-15.

Basically, Anktiva has "improved pharmacokinetic properties, longer persistence in lymphoid tissues, and enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to native, non-complexed IL-15 in vivo."

So far, Anktiva has produced impressive data and has "been studied in more than 700 patients in multiple Phase I and II trials in both liquid and solid tumors." Interim data from ImmunityBio's Phase II/III trial for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC showed that more than 70% of patients achieved durable complete responses and a median of more than two years.

Into the bargain, Anktiva is in a number of late-stage clinical trials for solid tumors, including lung cancer and glioblastoma. These Anktiva programs combine it with chemo, checkpoint inhibitors, NK therapies, and other immunotherapies.

The company’s Anktiva pipeline programs are loaded with both oncology and infectious disease programs. Anktiva’s late-stage programs are taking aim at bladder, lung, and colon cancer utilizing a variety of regimens.

Anktiva Ready For Launch

ImmunityBio’s salesforce will be armed with impressive clinical profiles when they are out looking Anktiva's approval for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer was supported by its ability to stimulate immune activation and a 47-month response. The International Bladder Cancer Group recommended that if a therapy could attain a duration of a number of patients of at least 50% at 6 months, 30% at 12 months, and 25% at 18 months 30% greater than 12 months. Meanwhile, Anktiva’s number is 58% at 18 months and is now over 24 months at 40% with ongoing subjects having a duration of 36 months. So, Anktiva is well above the bar set by the International Bladder Cancer Group, which should carry a great deal of weight when trying to market a freshly launched product to practices. In addition, sales reps can also highlight Anktiva’s safety profile, which is devoid of treatment-related grade five AES, and thus, the safety and tolerability are consistent with that of BCG.

Another item to point out is that urologists won't need to change how a practice will order Anktiva compared to ordering BCG. A practice can order from one of those major specialty distributors and Anktiva can be directly drop-shipped to the physician’s practice site. Furthermore, Anktiva doesn't require any specialty freezers or any special equipment. A practice can use their normal refrigerators and freezers. Reminder, the product is a mixture of Anktiva with BCG, so no special equipment or processing that is different from BCG administration. Essentially, there are no required changes to the urology practice to order, store, or implement Anktiva.

Regarding the commercial team, the company’s salesforce and marketing exceed 50 fully trained members, which will target five regional sales areas. ImmunityBio already has medical service liaisons who will be working with doctors and talking to practices, so a support team is in place for urology practices.

Not only will the salesforce be fully loaded with potent data, but ImmunityBio is already stocked up for launch with labeling packaging completed only a few days after approval and the company was ready to ship their first product on May 6th, which was less than two weeks after approval. Furthermore, ImmunityBio publicized that they have sufficient inventory for in excess of 12 months. Moreover, ImmunityBio has already secured commercial and government contracts with Cardinal Health (CAH), Cencora (COR), and McKesson (MCK), which cover 99% of the US market.

In terms of coverage, the company also noted that they have initiated discussions with payers discussions and have instituted a patient assistance program to assist patients and practices with their benefits as well as dealing with pre-authorization. The company has also launched an Anktiva co-pay assistance program to get the product as low as $100 a dose out of pocket.

Last but not least… financials. At the moment, it looks as if ImmunityBio is well-capitalized thanks to their agreement with Oberlin Capital who made an initial $200M non-dilutive cash infusion with an additional $100M this quarter. So, it would appear ImmunityBio has about $240M cash on hand to help fund operations and Anktiva’s launch.

Considering the points above, I would say that ImmunityBio is essentially prepared for Anktiva’s launch.

Marketable Product

Seamless Integration Into Practices

Established Commercial Team

Stockpile of the Product

Distributors Secured

Payer Coverage

Finances

Indeed, the company is going to have to keep their foot on the pedal to ensure that the early phase of Anktiva’s launch is successful and they can begin to establish their position as a leader in bladder cancer.

Tracking The Launch

It is imperative that freshly approved healthcare products have a strong launch right out of the gate. Strong initial commercial numbers reveal the product’s demand and establish a growth trajectory for the next few years. The first six months are considered the most crucial as trends begin to determine if the product and launch are a success or a dud.

Is Anktiva Going To Be A Boom? Or A Bust?

Looking at the analyst projections below, it would appear the Street expects ImmunityBio to get off to a quick start with significant growth over Anktiva's first year on the market.

So, investors should keep these revenue estimates in mind when analyzing ImmunityBio’s future earnings over the next year and see how the company’s numbers match up to the Street’s forecasts. In addition, investors should keep an eye out for updated or new estimates that differ from the current numbers. Any downgrades or misses should have a negative impact on IBRX until the company is able to reacquire the original launch projections.

However, if all goes well, ImmunityBio might be able to achieve Anktiva’s peak sales projections of nearly $900M by 2028, which would be about 5x forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is 4x-5x, we can say the ticker’s current valuation could be covered by Anktiva alone. It was stated that the label would be able to target 20,000 patients or so, which at its max of 36 doses over 37 months would be 720K doses. Anktiva costs $35,800 per dose, so 720K would be about $27.7B for those 20K patients, or $8.5B per annum. Yes, I know those are some rudimentary calculations and I am not implying Anktiva will come close to those numbers in bladder cancer. However, I believe that the calculation does show that the NMIBC bladder cancer market provides Anktiva with sufficient room to hit blockbuster status with its current label. Then, add in the potential of the company moving Anktiva outside the U.S.

Looking Ahead

Looking at the big picture, the Street expects the company’s growth trajectory to remain steep over the next 5-6 years with the company surpassing $1B in 2028 and $2B in revenue by 2032. So, it appears the Street expects the company’s other pipeline programs to make it through the FDA.

Yes, these are just projections and we don't know if the company will hit these numbers. However, these estimates illustrate how ImmunityBio could go from pulling a couple hundred million dollars in revenue to a couple billion in several years.

This level of growth should have a significant impact on IBRX’s share price. Using the Street's annual revenue estimates of nearly $2B in 2031, and the industry's average price-to-sales of 4x-5x, IBRX's fair value would be roughly $11.50 per share. Indeed, that target price is not very attractive considering the ticker is trading around $6 per share. However, IBRX has traded at a premium valuation since the merger, which makes me believe the Street is confident in ImmunityBio's abilities and Dr. Soon-Shiong's track record of handling innovative therapies.

Can They Hit Those Long-Term Projections?

Although I think Anktiva has a high ceiling in bladder cancer, ImmunityBio maximizes its potential for other indications. Anktiva has the prospects to be a big step in the evolution of immunotherapy, possibly becoming the first big name outside of monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint therapies, and CAR-T therapies. Anktiva is designed to go beyond the T cell by activating and proliferating NK cells, memory T cells, and dendritic cells. This supports the company’s position that Anktiva can become a “backbone” therapy to possibly construct a chemo-free treatment for a variety of cancer indications for bladder, lung, and colon cancer.

We want to move the bar to overall survival. But more importantly, we want to move the bar to as much of disease-free or cancer-free overall survival. And that's the bar I think was achieved with bladder cancer.

Risks To Consider

The FDA’s approval of Anktiva is a huge moment for ImmunityBio and its shareholders. However, the launch of Anktiva brings some big risks that could impact IBRX’s share price if things don’t go as planned. The primary risk is that Anktiva’s clinical efficacy and safety profile does not translate onto the market and there are concerns about adverse events or lackluster results. This could lead to regulatory setbacks in the company’s other Anktiva pipeline programs or possibly even withdrawal from the market. This could crush the share price as Anktiva has become the focal point of the company’s pipeline programs. A regulatory issue will damage Anktiva’s commercial performance and the company's overall growth prospects.

In addition, ImmunityBio is going to have to worry about competition, which is strong in the oncology arena, with Big Pharma commanding the field and the possibility of new candidates on the horizon. It is possible that ImmunityBio will struggle to outcompete their opposition and will report disappointing growth in the coming years. Again, I would point out that figure from Veeva Systems that stressed the importance of having a strong first 6 months on the market.

Of course, finances are always a concern for freshly commercialized companies as product launches have substantial costs from marketing and distribution. Although the company has a strong cash position at the moment, commercial launches are incredibly complex and the messy flow of drugs can harm margins.

So, I can't realistically forecast how long the company's cash position will survive at this time. The company stated in their 2023 10-K,

We anticipate needing additional financing to fund our operations and complete the development and commercialization of our various product candidates, and if we are unable to obtain such financing when needed, or on acceptable terms, we may be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates.

At the end of 2023, the company believed their cash position was "sufficient to fund our operations through at least the next 12 months", but the cost of commercialization and general cost of operations will likely force the company to raise additional capital before year-end. Therefore, investors need to accept there is a possibility that ImmunityBio will need to perform some dilutive fundraising to support the launch and maintain operations.

These risks have the potential to persuade or demolish investor sentiment, generating volatility in IBRX's share price in both the short term and long term. As a result, I am maintaining my IBRX conviction level of 3 out of 5, and the ticker will remain in my “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio.

My Plan

As I mentioned in the introduction, IBRX has already been a successful position trade after booking profits after Anktiva’s approval. However, I am not satisfied with that win and will continue to trade IBRX and build a core position using my trading system that uses a series of Buy Targets and Sell Targets to create a “house money” position to hold for a long-term investment. At the moment, IBRX is trading between my Buy Threshold (highest share price I am willing to pay for IBRX) of $4 per share and my Sell Target 1 (first profit target) of $9 per share. Consequently, IBRX is sitting in a No Man’s Land and I am waiting for the ticker to either move onto my Sell Target 2 ($12.25 per share) to book additional profit or return to my Buy Threshold of $4 per share to reapply some profits. Although I would like to update these targets after Anktiva’s launch, I am going to wait for ImmunityBio’s Q2 earnings conference call to hear about any useful commercial trends before making any adjustments.

Long-term, I still plan on holding IBRX for at least five more years, to allow ImmunityBio to maximize Anktiva and get several more pipeline programs through the FDA and on the market.