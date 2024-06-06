The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) TD Cowen's 8th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) TD Cowen's 8th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference June 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Riaz Ahmed - Group Head, Wholesale Banking

Conference Call Participants

Mario Mendonca - TD Cowen

Mario Mendonca

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Riaz, a special thank you to you to get us -- helping us get started on this conference. Before we do, I want to just make some opening comments here. This is the first in what we hope will be many US-Canadian collaborative conferences for the financial services sector. This conference really, the genesis of the conference was really our US partners. They're the ones who got it started, but it quickly evolved into a collaborative effort with Canada and the US. I would encourage you to look at the list of presenting companies. This is, I think, a pretty good list of presenters in both Canada and the US. Our partners in the US, Andrew Kligerman, who covers insurance, Moshe Orenbuch, specialty finance, and Bill Katz, the asset managers, they've assembled a pretty good group of companies.

Myself, Sherilyn, and Graham Ryding, we've also put together a good list of Canadian companies.

Riaz, perhaps let's turn to you in some opening comments, focusing on the US. I will say this, in my entire career, I've never had US research partners. I do now. It's a bit of a game changer for me to be able to go on a website and get Bill Katz's research whenever I want it. I've never had that. So it's important to me now, at this point I’m eager to have it. So maybe some opening comments with a focus on the US.

Riaz Ahmed

Sure. Terrific. Thank you, Mario. And good morning, everybody. And thank you for joining. Look, let me start by saying

