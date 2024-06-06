Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLTFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.21K Followers

Theralase Technologies Inc. (OTCQX:TLTFF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call June 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Perraton - Chairman of the Board
Kristina Hachey - Chief Financial Officer
Roger Dumoulin-White - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Perraton

Today's call will focus on a presentation and discussion of the Company's First Quarter 2024 Interim Financial Statements and an update on our Phase II bladder cancer clinical study followed by a question-and-answer period for each. The agenda for the call today will be a presentation by Kristina Hachey, Chief Financial Officer of Theralase, on the first quarter interim financial statements. This will be followed by a question-and-answer period regarding the results.

Once Kristina has completed her discussion on the first quarter interim results, Roger Dumoulin-White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase, will provide us an update on the Phase II bladder cancer clinical study. On completion of the presentation, Roger will also provide answers to questions we've received regarding the results and the clinical study.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements defined within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Participants should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance as there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as they may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the call today are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and

Recommended For You

About TLTFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLTFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News