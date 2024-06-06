3 Strong, Little-Known Income ETFs

mevans/E+ via Getty Images

In this article I'll be giving a quick rundown of three strong, but little-known, Income ETFs. These have less than 1,000 followers each and get very sporadic coverage from writers at Seeking Alpha.

First, we have the FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR). RISR focuses on interest-only MBS, securities with negative duration. It sports a 7.2% dividend yield, and a duration of negative 5. RISR's strong dividends ensure positive carry / long-term expected returns, while its negative duration means the fund can be used to hedge an investor's bond holdings.

Second, we have the iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH). HYGH invests in high-yield corporate bonds and hedges its interest rate risk through swaps. It sports a 9.1% dividend yield and has effectively zero rate risk. Seems like a particularly strong choice right now, with interest rates in flux.

Third, we have the Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ). CLOZ invests focuses on BBB-BB CLO debt tranches, investments with high yields, low credit and rate risk. CLOZ sports a 9.3% dividend yield, with effectively zero rate risk. Credit risk is much lower than for HYGH, although liquidity risk is higher, and volatility might spike during particularly severe downturns.

In my opinion, the three ETFs above are all strong investment opportunities, and buys.

RISR - High-Yield Negative Duration ETF

Strategy and Holdings

RISR explains everything about the fund, its holdings, and strategy in this fantastic pitchbook. I'll give a quick rundown myself, but the pitchbook explains everything well.

RISR focuses on interest only MBS. In simple terms, these are bundles of mortgages, homeowners pay the mortgages, RISR receives the interest payments only. Other investors receive the capital payments.

Prepayment tends to hurt these securities, as homeowners stop making interest payments when they prepay their mortgage / prepayment is pure principal. Prepayment is negatively impacted by rates. Higher rates means homeowners would be forced into paying much higher mortgages if they moved, so millions are staying put. Lower rates would have the opposite impact.

Due to the above, interest only MBS see declining prices and income when rates decrease, higher prices and income when these increase. In the fund's own words:

RISR

RISR itself sports a duration of negative 5, as expected.

RISR

Benefits and Investment Thesis

RISR provides investors with two key benefits: strong dividends and a simple interest rate hedge.

RISR's strong dividends seem pretty self-explanatory: the fund yields 7.2%, more than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes.

Data by YCharts RISR's strong dividends ensure positive carry, so long-term expected returns are positive. This contrasts with more traditional short treasury ETFs, which trend downwards long-term. Data by YCharts

RISR's dividends have seen strong growth since inception, almost entirely due to Fed hikes. The late 2023 spike was a special end-of-year distribution.

Data by YCharts

RISR's negative duration means it can be used as a simple, effective, interest rate hedge at the portfolio level. As an example, investors in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) can pair IEF with RISR to reduce their rate risk. Tailor the weights, and interest rate risk can be minimized. Doing so should lead to reasonably good returns too, due to their strong yields.

As per Portfolio Visualizer, a portfolio of 50% RISR / 50% IEF would have significantly outperformed t-bills these past few years. Risk-adjusted returns would have been higher too, although with higher drawdowns.

Portfolio Visualizer

In my opinion, and considering the above, RISR is an effective interest rate hedge at the portfolio level and using it as such is a great idea. Due to issues of convexity and prepayment risk, I would pare down any RISR investment somewhat.

As an aside, right now duration is minimized with a 60% RISR / 40% IEF portfolio. I settled on 50% / 50% for the above because treasury durations were higher in the past.

Performance Track-Record

RISR's performance track-record is beyond stellar, with the fund significantly outperforming effectively all bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception.

Data by YCharts

RISR's outperformance was almost entirely due to its negative duration, with its above-average dividends playing a minor, but positive, role.

I last covered RISR here.

HYGH - Hedged High-Yield Bond ETF

Strategy and Holdings

HYGH invests in high-yield corporate bonds and hedges its interest rate risk through swaps.

The fund's high-yield bond exposure is indirect, through an investment in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). HYG's fees are waived, with HYGH itself sporting a 0.52% expense ratio, a bit higher than average for an ETF, but about average for a smaller, niche one.

The fund's interest rate swaps reduce its duration to effectively zero. Credit risk remains the same: high and above-average.

HYGH

Benefits and Investment Thesis

HYGH sports a 9.1% dividend yield, quite strong on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes.

Data by YCharts

In some cases, ETFs must distribute gains from options and swaps to shareholders. As such, distribution yields for these ETFs are not necessarily reflective of underlying generation of income. In HYGH's specific case, it seems that high-yield corporate bonds currently yield around 7.7%:

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

While HYGH's underlying holdings have a yield to maturity of 8.6%:

HYGH

Considering the above, it seems that HYGH's 9.0% dividend yield is mostly covered by underlying income / profits, but a portion of around 1.0% is not.

Dividends have seen very healthy growth these past few years, as Fed hikes led to higher bond rates and interest rate swap gains.

Seeking Alpha

HYGH's interest rate swaps effectively eliminate the fund's rate risk. Due to this, the fund tends to outperform when rates rise, as has been the case since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

On the flipside, the fund tends to underperform when rates decrease, as was the case from 2019 to 2020.

Data by YCharts

HYGH's effectively zero rate risk decreases long-term portfolio risk and volatility, a straightforward benefit for investors. Expect stronger risk-adjusted returns than high-yield corporate bonds, as has been the case these past five years.

Data by YCharts

Performance Track-Record

HYGH's performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund outperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception. Outperformance is almost entirely due to the fund's low rate risk, concentrated from 2022 onwards.

Data by YCharts

I last covered HYGH here.

CLOZ - CLO Debt ETF

Strategy and Holdings

CLOZ invests in BBB-BB CLO debt tranches. Simplifying things a ton, we can say that the fund invests in bundles of corporate loans (senior loans) and receives income from doing so. Current holdings are as follows:

CLOZ

Benefits and Investment Thesis

CLOs are backed by senior loans, the highest yielding investments right now.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

CLO debt tranches sport strong yields too, with CLOZ yielding 9.2% right now, more than almost all bonds and bond sub-asset classes right.

Data by YCharts

Dividends should have seen strong growth too, but with inception in early 2023, the fund is too young for us to meaningfully analyze its dividend growth track-records. CLO debt tranches definitely saw higher coupons from higher rates, with other CLO debt ETFs seeing positive dividend growth. These include the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB), quite similar to CLOZ.

JBBB

CLO debt tranches have extremely low default rates, in the 0.01% - 0.02% annual range. Default rates increase during downturns and recessions, and could spike during particularly severe ones. In my opinion, credit risk for these securities is higher than implied in these figures, but still low / moderate.

S&P

CLO debt tranches are variable rate investments with negligible rate risk and duration. Expect the fund to outperform when rates rise, as has been the case since its inception.

Data by YCharts

JBBB has outperformed since early 2022 as well, a longer, more meaningful time period than CLOZ.

Data by YCharts

CLO debt tranches sometimes experience higher-than-expected volatility and drawdowns. In my opinion, this is due to liquidity issues, and investors perceiving these investments to be quite risky.

CLOZ has yet to experience a meaningful drawdown or down market. Realized volatility has been very low.

Data by YCharts

JBBB saw losses of 6.6% during 2022. Losses were lower than average, but also higher than expected: the fund has no interest rate risk, so shouldn't see losses when rates rise.

Data by YCharts

In any case, CLO debt tranches retain broadly low credit and rate risk, a significant benefit for investors. Excess volatility is definitely a short-term risk and concern, but less of a long-term issue.

Performance Track-Record

CLOZ has significantly outperformed most bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception, partly due to the fund's strong dividends, partly due to its low rate risk.

Data by YCharts

I last covered CLOZ here.

Conclusion

RISR, HYGH, and CLOZ are three strong income ETFs, and buys. Hopefully the information here was of use to readers, and a useful steppingstone for those interested in these ETFs.