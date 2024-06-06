Wall Street Lunch: EU Rate Cuts In Focus

Walter Bibikow

The ECB lowers rates by 25 basis points. (0:23) NIO shares drop post-earning. (2:34) Evercore gets bullish on Carvana. (3:13)

The cutting cycle is in full swing. The European Central Bank cut its policy rates by 25 basis points, as expected. That was its first cut in almost five years amid signs that price pressures have weakened.

The ECB said: "Based on an updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission, it is now appropriate to moderate the degree of monetary policy restriction after nine months of holding rates steady."

The ECB is the third major central bank to lower its key policy rates, following the Swiss National Bank's move last month and the Bank of Canada's cut on Wednesday.

Thursday's policy move brings the marginal lending rate to 4.50%, the main refinancing rate to 4.25%, and the deposit facility rate to 3.75%.

Wells Fargo says that "over the rest of 2024, our base case is for the ECB to pause in July before cutting rates again in September, October, and December. However, we suspect ECB policymakers would prefer to see a return to an overall downward trend in wage growth and domestic inflation to be fully comfortable in lowering interest rates further and thus view the risks as tilted toward lesser easing."

On the economic front, initial jobless claims rose by 8,000 for the week ended June 1 to 229,000, compared with 216,000 expected and 221K in the prior week (revised from 219K). That’s further data supporting a softer labor market going into payrolls on Friday.

The four-week moving average was 222,250, a decrease of 750 from the prior week's average of 223,000, which was revised up by 500.

Pantheon Macro says, looking at the bigger picture, "a steady rise in the underlying trend seems to be underway."

Further on the softer jobs market, Q1 unit labor costs rose markedly but not as much as feared. The 4% increase was lower than the +4.7% consensus and up from the 0.4% rise in Q4 2023. The quarter's metric reflected a 4.2% increase in hourly compensation and a 0.2% improvement in productivity.

Among active stocks. NIO (NIO) fell after reporting a decline in revenue and vehicle deliveries for Q1. Revenue was down 7.2% year-over-year to $1.37 billion during the quarter, missing the consensus expectation by $70 million.

Vehicle deliveries were 30,053 in the first quarter of 2024, consisting of 17,809 premium smart electric SUVs and 12,244 premium smart electric sedans, representing a decrease of 3.2% from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 39.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Carvana (CVNA) moved higher after Evercore ISI added the auto retail stock to its positive tactical trading list ahead of an appearance at a competitor conference today.

Analyst Michael Montani increased his estimates on Carvana's retail used units and EBITDA tallies for Q2 to reflect ongoing strength in the firm's latest web traffic tracker report.

CAVA Group (CAVA) is on watch after Artal International S.C.A. filed a notice with the SEC regarding an order to sell 3 million shares following a conversion of Series E preferred stock into common stock. Artal International sold 2 million shares earlier in the year at a price of $66.25 per share.

In other news of note. The U.S. FDA commented on Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Alzheimer’s therapy donanemab ahead of a meeting on its marketing application, suggesting a safety warning for the anti-amyloid therapy to highlight its potential adverse events.

Donanemab, as well as Leqembi, the newly-approved Alzheimer’s therapy from Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESAIY), are associated with suspected brain hemorrhages, manifested as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

The FDA noted that the drug is also linked to other safety signals, infusion-related reactions, and hypersensitivity.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. As Nvidia (NVDA) joins the $3 trillion club, Morgan Stanley Investment Management is out with a report on the stocks with the largest market capitalization in the U.S. from 1950 to 2023.

Michael J. Mauboussin, head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says in the 10 years ended last year, the concentration of the U.S. stock market’s top 10 stocks almost doubled from 14% to 27%.

Just the Magnificent 7 stocks alone were responsible for more than half of the S&P 500’s gains of 26.3% during 2023.

Before 2023’s 27% concentration, a 30% concentration peak happened in 1963. The lowest concentration during this time happened in 1993, with 12%. As recent as 2014, there was 14% concentration.

These stocks have been among the top three in market cap at the end of the year from 1950 to 2023.