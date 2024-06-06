andresr

Overview

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCPK:ADMLF) is a polymetallic mining company that is listed in Australia and the UK. I have covered Adriatic Metals several times over the last few years, and those articles can be found here.

The company has the Vares project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, which has recently started producing. This article will be focused on the Vares project, but the company also has the Raska exploration project in Serbia.

Earlier this year, Adriatic Metals announced first concentrate production at Vares and indicated a relatively slow ramp up process towards commercial production at the end of 2024. That is primarily due to the need for upgraded ground support, but the latest guidance indicates a much higher throughput from 2025 and onwards.

Figure 1 - Source: Adriatic Metals 2024 Press Release

Recent Developments

One positive development since my last article on Adriatic Metals is that base metals and precious metals prices have increased materially. Zinc and silver, which are estimated to be about 2/3 of total revenues, are up 25-30% over the last year. Gold and lead, which account for most of the remaining revenues, have also done well.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Another very recent update is that Adriatic Metals raised approximately $50M at A$4.15 per share. With the equity raise, Orion Resource Partners sold a substantial part of its holdings as well. There are plenty of reasons why Orion might want to decrease its position after a relatively good performance over the last few years, so that isn't a cause for concern to me.

Adriatic Metals has in the past communicated that no further capital was needed to get Vares to commercial production. So, some investors have been critical about the recent decisions. However, the capital raise makes sense to me. It is far better to raise when you can instead of when you must.

There are no absolutes, and this raise might end up being redundant, but the margin for error will now improve substantially during the ramp-up process. So, if we were to get a delay during the back half of 2024 at Vares, it is much more manageable with the improved liquidity and stronger balance sheet.

If the company did a "safety raise" at a 12-month low, I would be more critical as well, but this was done at a reasonably good level, so the dilution was kept to a minimum. The share count only increased by 6%.

Figure 3 - Source: Koyfin - Australian Listing

Valuation

For the valuation of the company, I have relied on the feasibility study as the base, and adjusted the figures based on the updated reserves, increased construction cost, and used the stream value as of the latest financials. The share count and cash include the latest equity raise.

I have relied on the following commodity prices, which are still quite a bit below current spot prices: silver $27/oz, gold $2,200/oz, zinc $2,700/t, & lead $2,100/t.

Figure 4 - Source: My Estimates

Based on the above assumptions, the estimated net present value is around $1.7B, while the enterprise value of Adriatic Metals is roughly half that, which gives us an EV to NPV of 0.51.

Conclusion

The stock price of Adriatic Metals has over the last year been leading the precious metals and precious metals miners by quite a bit, but has, following the recent weakness, had a comparable performance to silver miners in general over the last year.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

As is often the case, the recent equity raise is no doubt the main reason for the recent weakness, even if we have seen a general decline over the last week among miners, which has likely exacerbated the decline in the stock price as well.

Adriatic Metals is a high-grade low-cost polymetallic mining company that is around 6 months from commercial production, at which time the company is expected to start producing substantial amounts of free cash flow. There are minimal liquidity and balance sheet concerns following the recent equity raise. The company has done an excellent job of bringing the Vares project from exploration to production much quicker than the industry average, and did last year also announced a reserve growth of 89%.

There is always some execution risk during the ramp up process, but I consider the recent weakness a good buying opportunity, as the valuation is still very attractive. I have been adding to my holdings in Adriatic Metals over the last week.

The company is expected to release another resource update in 2024, that has the potential to further extend the mine life of Vares, which is another near-term catalyst to look forward to.

