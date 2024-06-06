GE Aerospace: Booking Gains After A Historic Rally, Downgrading To Hold

hapabapa

The Industrials sector has taken a hit so far this quarter. The group helped lead large-cap US stocks from lows hit last October, but momentum in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) stalled as springtime got underway. But not all of the cyclical sector’s industries have struggled. Aerospace & Defense stocks have turned on the afterburners, with the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) actually outperforming the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by a small margin year to date. Pushing the industry fund higher has been a massive 60% rally in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE).

I am downgrading GE from a buy to a hold. I was bullish on the stock back in January, and the firm produced strong earnings since then along with a successful spinoff, but the valuation today is a bit too stretched despite very strong EPS growth ahead.

GE Aerospace +60% in 2024, Outpacing PPA, XLI, and SPY

StockCharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, GE Aerospace is an Aerospace & Defense engine supplier pureplay with a dominant share of the current in-service install fleet on both narrowbody and widebody aircraft in partnership with its JV "CFM" with Safran. Primary Narrowbody engine families include the CFM56, LEAP, and primary Widebody family of engines include the CF6 and GE9X.

In late April, GE Aerospace reported an impressive set of first-quarter results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 topped the Wall Street consensus estimate of $0.70 while revenue of $16.1 billion, up 11% from year-ago levels, was a significant $400 beat. Total orders grew 14% from Q1 2023, underscoring the company’s healthy operational position; organic orders were likewise +14% annually. Strong sales were driven by robust margins in its commercial engines and services, and orders for the firm rose to $11 billion in Q1.

GE Aerospace: Orders Jump to $11 Billion in 1Q24

Seeking Alpha

It was an earnings triple-play, too, as GE’s management team raised its operating profit forecast from $6-$6.5 billion to $6.2-$6.6 billion with adjusted EPS now seen in the $3.80 to $4.05 range this year. Following the spin-off of GE Vernova (GEV), GE Aerospace should be positioned well to execute on focused initiatives in what’s poised to be a capex cycle in aerospace.

GE also stands out in the industry as rival Boeing (BA) continues to face safety issues and worries among both its investors and other stakeholders. Shares rose to a 16-year high following the healthy Q1 report and now plans to hire 900 engineers as growth persists.

Key risks include weakness in the industry should a macro slowdown occur or if defense spending across nations is reduced as geopolitical issues unfold. GE’s management team must still prove itself on execution as a new standalone firm.

For the earnings outlook, analysts at BofA see operating EPS rising from near $4 this year to more than $5 in the out year with continued high growth through 2026. The current Seeking Alpha consensus estimates show non-GAAP EPS numbers that are not quite as sanguine, but per-share earnings are seen approaching $6 by 2026 and revenue is forecast to jump 12% next year, topping $40 billion. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a healthy clip over the next handful of quarters, likely resulting in a normalized annual yield of less than 1%. Now trading 40x current-year earnings, shares are not cheap.

GE: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

The reason for my downgrade to hold is due to the valuation. If we assume FY 2026 EPS of $6, near the current consensus, and apply a 28x multiple on that (which I assert is fair given slowing EPS growth to 18% in '26, assuming a PEG ratio of 1.6), then shares should be near $168. That is a significant increase from my previous valuation, though, as GE continues to hit on most of its operational marks.

GE: 40x Earnings, 2.6x Trailing Sales are Lofty Multiples

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, GE has the most premium valuation now, but with a stellar earnings growth history and still-solid earnings outlook, that premium is warranted. Also consider that GE has produced $4.32 of free cash flow per share in the past 12 months, indicative of its healthy profitability metrics.

Share-price momentum, while an A- rating, has slowed lately, and I will detail key price levels on the chart to monitor later in the article. Finally, the EPS revisions grade may be misleading due to the spin-off earlier this year.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Tuesday, July 23 before market open with a conference call immediately after the results hit the tape. You can listen live here. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With shares now near a fair valuation after a massive rally in the past year-plus, GE’s technical chart is impressive. Notice in the graph below that its bull market has been largely uninterrupted by the bears. The long-term 200-day moving average has been rising ever since early 2023, currently way down at $115. But take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it is now close to the weakest mark since the middle of the fourth quarter last year. The RSI also printed a bearish divergence to price as GE shares notched fresh all-time highs in May, post the earnings report.

GE now tags its rising 50dma. In an attempt to identify a potential downside target, which could be a favorable buying opportunity, the 38.2% retracement of the rally from $84 last October to the $171 high in May comes into play at $137 – about where the stock retreated to in early April. So, keep that on your radar if we see a more protracted pullback. But big picture, GE’s technical chart is about the strongest you will find for a non-AI play.

GE: Bull Flag, Rising 200dma, But Softening RSI Momentum

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading GE Aerospace from a buy to a hold as the valuation has turned more expensive following a 60% rally so far in 2024 – that came after GE’s best year since at least 1960 in 2023. The earnings growth trajectory remains strong, however, and its technical chart is controlled by the bulls.