60% Of S&P 500's Return From Only 20 Stocks, That's A Problem

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • 40% of the S&P 500's return in the past year was driven by only 5 stocks.
  • 80% of the S&P 500's return was driven by only 65 stocks.
  • This is a moment for Baby Boomers to "take stock" of the S&P 500. I break things down in this article.

Conceptual hand writing showing What s is The Worst Thing That Could Happen question. Business photo text Career Loss Epidemic

Artur/iStock via Getty Images

"Stocks are in a bull market," some say. Others say we're in a bear market. With the degree of dispersion in opinions out there, we might as well be talking about US politics! But rest assured, I will not be. Not now or

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
4.76K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I regularly own an organized collection of tactical ETF, call and put options on SPY, QQQ and other versions of those indexes, both unlevered and levered

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News