Artur/iStock via Getty Images

"Stocks are in a bull market," some say. Others say we're in a bear market. With the degree of dispersion in opinions out there, we might as well be talking about US politics! But rest assured, I will not be. Not now or ever in this space.

Maybe there's a recession coming. There's plenty of evidence to present if you follow history. Maybe history, repeats and maybe it doesn't. Or maybe the part of history we should be tracking is that starting in 1995, a year after the Fed raised rates seven times, and the stock market began what is known as the dot com bubble. It flew like an eagle, then fell like a clay pigeon on a shooting range.

So instead of guessing about the future, let's look at hard data and try to do what I always do, lacking a crystal ball: assess multiple scenarios, assign relative probabilities to them, and position my portfolio according to what, I think, will be the best balance of reward-seeking and avoiding big loss along the way. Investing is not guessing, and it is not an exact science. Judgement calls need to be made constantly. And I believe whatever success I've had to this point is similar to what makes an athlete successful. Lots of reps, learning along the way, and getting to the point where it is "muscle memory" and decision-making gets much easier and consistent.

I reached that point a long time ago, and hopefully by writing about current events, I can transfer some of that knowledge. I'm not about "whose right or wrong" but about long-term survival. And as in the animal kingdom, adapting is everything.

Now, let's get all geeky with the numbers and stuff.

The recession is not in the economy, but maybe in the stock market

What do I mean? The average stock is close to flat the past three years. To me, that is akin to a recession or at least a lack of a bull market in stocks. The future will tell us whether this was a "pause that refreshes" and allows a new bull market to begin, or the rest of the market warning Nvidia (NVDA) and some other high-flying stocks that they should enjoy the flying while they can. Recall that eagle/clay pigeon analogy above. That was the 1990s and 2000-2003, the first time we saw three down years in the S&P 500, in a row. The Nasdaq fell too. By more than 30% a year, 3 years in a row, about 78% from peak to bottom.

I like to think of the markets today as offering a constant opportunity to make money in smaller chunks. Dividends and short-term price appreciation. Not much long-term return potential just yet.

There is a chart in the next section of the return, including dividends, of EQAL, an ETF tracking an equal-weight index of the 1,000 large stocks, so the S&P 500 and 500 more. I characterize the past few years as a steep drop, a rangebound phase, and most recently a rally that allowed the market to recover to where it was three years ago.

That's not a bull or bear. That's a waste of time for a lot of Baby Boomers!

Boomers like me who are constantly trying to figure out what elements of our past success as investors is still effective, and what innovations to our process we should make or at least try. Since I sold my investment advisory practice and "semi-retired" four years ago, this has been my main focus.

The 40-stock portfolio I created based on my proprietary Yield At a Reasonable Price (YARP) methodology is the result of taking 30+ years of trial, error, and more errors, and determining for myself (and others who wish to learn from it) how to navigate pre-retirement and retirement years, at a time when we want to spend more time doing the things we didn't have time for in our peak working years. But what gets in the way, as this chart shows, is a market that doesn't work well for dividend investors. Yields are too low in general, and total return for stocks that aren't valued based on current and future projected hyper growth in earnings is just not very helpful.

That's what this chart says to me. I can't predict the future, but I can predict this: another 2-3 years that look like this, and Baby Boomers are going to get antsy. Wealth was built, and now it needs to be kept. But what if the rules of engagement are changing rapidly? As they say, when the facts and conditions change, change the approach.

Seeking Alpha / YCharts

My dissection of the current S&P 500 and where returns have been coming from

Here's a study I did to provide some evidence and data of what, I think, is going on in the stock market. This is the tip of the iceberg.

Over the past 12 months, nearly 40% of the S&P 500's return was driven by only 5 stocks. Go out one level further, and 15 more stocks accounted for another 20%. So that's 60% from only 20 stocks.

Now, go down the list of roughly 500 stocks, and see how many it took to drive 80% of the S&P 500's return over the past 12 months. The answer, as shown below, is only 45 more.

So 80% of the S&P 500's return, the vast majority of it only took 65 stocks. That means roughly 435 stocks meant very little. And that, in turn, implies that they really don't matter when it comes to the index itself. I suspect that many investors don't see this as a problem. Those investors probably didn't invest through the dot com bubble. Because from the looks of it, here we are again.

This high-level summary shows the top eight winners and losers over the past year. Former market darling Tesla (TSLA) brought up the rear, while much of the Magnificent 7 group carried the day, or shall I say, the year.

YCharts

Now let's look at the analysis I did directly, by breaking down the 500 stocks into bite-sized segments. There are five stocks, the names investors know and love, adding about 7.5% of positive return to the index. If someone had put the other 60% of their portfolio in T-bills during this time, they probably would have gained more than 10.0% for the 12-month period, with 60% in cash the entire time! This is one strange, unique market environment, and as I'll explain below, it works until it doesn't. And when it doesn't, I won't be surprised to see a rush out the door. A panic.

Educated Guess: Many S&P 500 Investors Don't Know What They Own

Because so much money is tied to the fate of the S&P 500 index, yet I am confident that many investors, if not most, don't really know what they own. They are walking around comfortably watching their index portfolio value go up, and thinking they have the power of 500 great businesses working for them. They own "the market." The data below says they don't.

SungardenInvestment.com (author) SungardenInvestment.com (author)

I have not calculated the dividend yield of those 65 stocks, and maybe I will for a follow-up article if enough folks want to see that. I'm here to please the people, LOL.

And yes, this is only one 12-month time frame. However, as the EQAL chart showed above, this is not a one-year phenomenon. It is at least a 3-year situation, and I can say from work I've done back to early 2020, it is now a more than 4-year mountain of evidence.

Evidence of what? These old stock market rules need to be viewed with a very skeptical eye. In the same way that the US economy has hollowed out the middle class, so too has the US stock market hollowed out the middle. Big winners, big losers, and sometimes stocks move from one category to the other quickly. Like this one:

Data by YCharts

There are a ton of yield stocks that look like that too. That's my point. And the great news is this: after years of "indexation" dominating things, and crowding out the art of stock-picking, I think that the latter form of investing is in the early stages of making a comeback.

However, that comes with the aforementioned caveat about how markets evolve and change, and they sure have. Specifically, I don't think we are yet at the phase of the market cycle where buy and hold of yield stocks or even "dividend growth" stocks is a "high percentage shot" as they say in basketball. I think it is more like a 3-point shot. A player (investor) can get hot for a while, and there will be some superstar 3-point shooters. But most players will run hot and cold and are better off looking to score closer to the basket.

I have no idea how I so quickly went on a basketball analogy "rant" there. I am 6'4" but when I played ball in my youth, I was 150 pounds on that frame. And that is why I went to Wall Street instead!

And 38 years after I debuted in that field, I'm still in it, and based on the data and my own observations above, as well as that recent article on my 40-stock portfolio and its rotational style to grab more dividends, I think Baby Boomers are at a critical juncture.

Boomers: you've made it, now it is time to keep it

Namely, they need to decide for themselves if a dot-com-like Redux like we've seen, where the S&P 500 is more like an S&P 20, or even an S&P 5, is what they want to bank on for the future. There's no denying what has happened, and where the winners were. But in investing, the worst thing one can do is look at the past and expect it to repeat.

So on the S&P 500 in general, it is a "hold" to me in that I don't look at it as a case of buying or selling it. Because I am viewing that index for what it is: in the process of evolving, either into a crowded, deceiving picture of the "stock market" or a prelude to a year-2000-like decline. In the latter case, the Nasdaq fell historically hard, a few non-tech sectors actually did OK for about a year, then the final phase brought it all down.

Let's see how this develops. I know I am watching closely, not just at the top level "S&P 500 price" and trend, but as noted in the work I've done here, I'm watching the internals very carefully.