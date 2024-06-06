Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

I initiated my coverage of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in February with an Underweight rating based on the company's elevated valuation and lack of near-term shareholder return potential relative to other E&Ps and integrateds. Since then shares have underperformed peers and the broader industry (XLE) by around 5%, validating my Underweight rating for the moment. OXY also released its Q1 earnings in the meantime, beating consensus on EPS, but reporting an overall soft quarter with production down 5% vs. Q4 23 and adjusted EPS declined 15% to $0.63.

Data by YCharts

Despite the weaker recent performance, I continue to find OXY shares expensive relative to peers on several key metrics. With a lower base dividend and most likely no meaningful buybacks happening during 24E and 25E, I struggle to see an edge vs. peers and reiterate my Underweight rating. First impacting for CrownRock (deal close expected by Q3) and aligning valuation methodology with the rest of my Oil & Gas coverage, I adjust my price target slightly to $60/share, implying a full valuation and no incremental upside.

Key risks to my thesis are a weaker than expected development of oil and chemical prices, failure in post-merger integration following CrownRock close as well as unplanned maintenance across up- and downstream assets. I also want to note that my Underweight rating does not equate to a "sell your shares" recommendation, but reflects the lack of near-term upside I see for OXY shares relative to peers.

[Note: E&P peers refer to ConocoPhillips (COP), Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). Integrated peers are Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Chevron Corporation (CVX), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO). All financial information and company projections are from the Q1 earnings release, the Q1 investor presentation, and the CrownRock deal announcement.]

Key Discussion Points

Softer Q1 with production falling ~5% and income down 15% QoQ, gas pricing remains stronger given pipeline access. OXY delivered a relatively soft Q1 with production down 5% vs. the prior quarter as outages in the GoM drove US volumes 6% lower while international production fell 2%. With lower commodity prices driving down price realizations in oil and natural gas, total upstream income declined by 15% QoQ. OxyChem income was up 6% as the company noted higher demand for PVC and lower feedstock costs, putting OXY on track to reach its full-year pre-tax income guidance of $1-1.2B. Total consolidated adjusted income was down by 15% vs. Q4 with adjusted EPS also dropping 15% to $0.63/share as the share count remained constant.

Operating cash flow excluding working capital effects was down ~22% at $2.5B with 18% higher capex of $1.7B leading to an almost 60% drop in organic free cash flow to $0.7B from $1.7B during Q4.

QoQ Matrix (Company Filings)

Despite seemingly soft results, I note that OXY fared very well compared to E&P peers against the broadly weaker commodity price backlog. Down 15% QoQ, OXY's upstream net income declined well below the peer average with Devon, Marathon, and Diamondback noting QoQ declines of more than 20%.

Company Filings

I believe this above-average resilience is evident in one of OXY's key differentiators vs. peers which is its pipeline access, allowing it to capture significantly better pricing for its domestically produced natural gas. With East Texas Waha natural gas prices having dropped negative during Q1, gas realizations for peers were on average 25% lower, surpassing declines for the leading US Henry Hub and NYMEX benchmarks and significantly above OXY's 11% decline. I note that Marathon is a notable exception at ~15% decline in realized prices given a large part of its gas production is concentrated in the Equatorial Guinea LNG development, allowing it to capture better value in the liquefaction process.

Company Filings

CrownRock to close in Q3, pushing production above 1.4Mboed and increasing Permian exposure by 7%. During the earnings call, management also noted that the CrownRock acquisition was progressing well and can be expected to close during Q3. At ~170Kboed in added production, which I assume to be weighted at 55%/25%/20% for oil/NGL/gas, I estimate OXY's 24E production to grow to around 1.4Mboed with oil mix potentially improving by ~1%. Assuming S&P reported CrownRock reserves of "over 575Mboed" by YE22 to have grown to 600Kboed and a mix slightly more weighted towards gas at 25% to reflect the rising gas share of shale production, consolidated reserves should grow to ~4.6Bboe with reserve life improving marginally.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Not being highly accretive in terms of liquids mix or reserve life as opposed to i.e., the APA/Callon deal (see here for my note on the deal), I see the acquisition's key value proposition on further increasing OXY's exposure to US domestic production, particularly in the Permian which had long been a focus of management. With CrownRock's production and reserves being located 100% in the Permian basin, I estimate US production as a percentage of total production to rise by 2% to 83% with Permian volume mix increasing by 7% to represent over 50% of pro-forma production.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Overall, I see the deal putting OXY well on track to grow total production to around 1.6Mboed by 28E, implying a ~3.3% CAGR with slightly higher growth in oil offset by lower incremental volumes in natural gas.

OXY Production Outlook (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

With management prioritizing the balance sheet post-CrownRock I see no room for substantial buybacks before 26E. With the current $19.9B in debt estimated to rise by $10.3B during Q3 as part of the CrownRock acquisition, I see OXY at a total debt position of ~$30B by the end of Q3. Management has committed to prioritize the balance sheet post-close, aiming to reduce debt to around $15B as quickly as possible before resuming large-scale share repurchases. Estimating de-levering at ~$2.3B for Q4 and $9B/$4B for 25E/26E, OXY can hit its debt target by 2026, allowing for share buybacks to resume during 26E. In order to accelerate debt paydown beyond organic cash generation, management aims to divest a series of assets worth ~$4.5-6B to be finalized by 18 months post-close (Q1 26) which, according to CEO Vicki Hollub has generated "good interest", making me confident OXY can realize the full $6B in divestment proceeds through Q1 26.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Based on consensus CFO estimates for 24-26E and assuming 24E capex at the midpoint of $6-7B guidance, rising by $0.5B p.a. after, I see OXY generating $4.9B to $6B in FCF for the next 3 years. With CrownRock a negative $10.8B cash impact ($12B in deal value less $1.2B of assumed debt) and assuming $1B of divestment proceeds to come in during 2024, this implies an all-in free cash flow of negative $4.9B for the 2024 fiscal year. At $9.1B in newly issued debt and assumed $2.3B in debt paydowns (post CrownRock close), I estimate free cash flows to equity at $1.9B for 24E. With $9B in debt paydowns occurring in the year after, 25E FCFE should remain roughly stable at $1.8B, rising to $3B in 26E as debt paydowns decelerate to $4B and OXY hits its $15B debt target.

Factoring in dividend payments at $1.2B/$1.3B/$1.4B for 24-26E, this leaves OXY with around $700MM and $500MM available for share repurchases during the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years, implying ~1.3% and ~0.9% buyback yields at current market cap. With deleveraging pressure easing by 26E, I only see OXY returning to more "industry-levels" of buybacks by that year, potentially yielding 3.1% as per my estimates.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

At a current 1.5% forward dividend yield (even incorporating the 22% rise announced earlier this year), OXY remains well below most other E&Ps and the broader North American energy sector with comparable large-cap E&Ps paying on average 2.2% and integrated majors at an average 3%. The lack of near-term shareholder return potential becomes even more apparent when factoring in buybacks and looking at total distribution yield. With my estimate of around $700MM in 24E buyback capacity, I expect OXY to distribute ~2.8% of their current market cap to shareholders, significantly below both E&P peers and the broader energy group which on average pays out ~6.6% with the supermajors Chevron and Exxon topping the group at 10.1% and 9% respectively.

Bloomberg, WSR Estimates

Increasing the timeframe to the next 2 years, OXY continues to lag significantly behind its peers. Through YE25 I see OXY's total buyback capacity at ~2.2% (1.3% for 24E, 0.9% for 25E), ranking lowest among its peer group and notably well behind both Conoco (9.2%), Exxon (9.2%) and Diamondback (3.7%) which all also had been active in the recent energy consolidation wave.

Bloomberg, WSR Estimates

I do note that some of those yields are not comparable 1:1 as i.e., Conoco recently raised its 25E buyback guidance to $7B from $5B in order to offset any dilutive effects from the Marathon deal by 2026. However, I do continue to see OXY offering a significantly weaker near-term shareholder distribution outlook relative to peers in an industry where share buybacks have greatly impacted and supported EPS over recent quarters. I estimate that the most recent quarterly EPS figures have been lifted by on average ~9% for E&P peers and ~12% for integrateds through share buybacks relative to Q1 22, highlighting their premier effect on driving EPS growth in times of flattish or plateauing oil prices.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Valuation remains expensive vs. peers, especially on net earnings and given the relative lack of shareholder distributions. Alongside lagging shareholder distributions another key driver of my Underweight thesis for OXY was its rather full valuation relative to most peers. Looking at multiples on 24E EBITDA, OXY's valuation remains relatively in line with peers which average around 5.3x. Diamondback trades at a higher premium to the group at 6.3x however the company is expected by consensus to grow EBITDA by 20% for the year vs. peers estimated at a 2% to 10% decline (OXY: -10% YoY) and therefore should warrant a premium. Conoco trades on par with OXY at 5.7x EBITDA, however, I also see Conoco as able to trade at a sizeable premium given its significant advantage in scale. With OXY further having the most unfavorable debt position among peers at currently 1.5x net debt to EBITDA (peers ~0.5x average), rising to ~2x following CrownRock close, I continue to view current valuation as full.

Bloomberg

While valuation on EBITDA looks largely reasonable at just a slight premium to peers, OXY trades at just ~6.1% yield on forward earnings (implied 16.5x P/E). This is significantly below both integrated and E&P peers with most E&Ps around 10% while the US Supermajors trade at ~8% forward earnings. The key driver of this discrepancy between EBITDA and net profit valuation comes from the fact that OXY is only able to convert ~80% of pre-tax income into net profit vs. peers at ~95% which is largely driven by substantial payments on preferred shares held by Berkshire (~$950MM during FY23).

Bloomberg

Plotting earnings yield vs. expected distribution yield for 24E further highlights my assessment of a relatively poor risk/reward outlook for OXY shares. Assuming OXY were to trade at an industry-implied relationship between distribution yield and earnings yield, I see a significant downside implied in the current net profit valuation. I also note that similar to its buybacks of common shares, OXY also has largely suspended retiring Berkshire's preferred stock until the debt target is reached, likely causing the pre-tax income/net income diversion to continue at unchanged scope through at least 26E.

Bloomberg, WSR Estimates

Valuation

I continue to value OXY through a Sum-of-the-Parts ("SOTP") approach with separate valuations for its upstream, midstream, and downstream (OxyChem) businesses. However, I want to use this opportunity to align valuation for the upstream segment to the rest of my O&G coverage by applying a PV-10 NAV model.

Upstream

For more color on the assumptions behind the model please see my note on Chevron where I introduced the basic premises and methodology. Key inputs for OXY are decline rates of 11% and 7% for liquids and gas respectively, balancing the company's mix of shale and conventional production as well as a 30% tax rate, in line with previous years and representing higher international tax rates. Assuming a long-term stable Brent price of $75/bbl, natural gas price realizations at $4/Kcf, slightly up from currently depressed levels, and a discount rate of 10%, I value OXY/CrownRock's pro-forma oil & gas producing operations at $66B.

OXY NAV Model (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

Adding undeveloped acreage, valued conservatively at $5,000/acre in the US and $1,000/acre in international locations, I estimate a total value of $76B for the upstream segment, implying a ~56x multiple on 24E production and a ~18x multiple on YE24 reserves (both accounting for CrownRock).

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

SOTP

I continue to value OxyChem, the company's commodity chemical business, at peer multiples applied to the midpoint 24E guided EBIT ($1-1.2B). With valuations across the industry down slightly, I adjust my target multiple downwards by one turn to 14x, implying ~$15.4B in segment value.

Regarding OXY's midstream segment, I acknowledge the criticism on my last note and change my approach to valuing it on LTM sales as OXY expects negative EBIT for the year. With $1.9B in LTM segment sales and midstream industry average valuations at ~2.1x LTM sales, I apply a slightly higher 2.5x multiple to account for the segment's vital role in OXY's consolidated operations as highlighted by this quarter's report, leading to a $4.7B valuation.

I further value corporate eliminations of expected negative $1B for 24E at OXY's current forward EV/EBIT of 11.5x for negative $11.5B in segment value. Combined this leaves us with $85B in enterprise value which, deducted for minorities, Berkshire's preferreds, and pro-forma OXY/CrownRock net debt, implies a standalone equity value of $48B. Incorporating OXY's 51% stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) and valuing it at the current market price, I reach a consolidated equity value of $55B for a price target of $60/share assuming pro-forma share count.