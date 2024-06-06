Sundry Photography

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is picked by our Portfolio Manager’s Buying Pattern program because it has all of our technical and fundamental Buy Signals and has triggered our Timing, Tmg, buy-on-weakness signal. Naturally, we will check with Seeking Alpha analysts and Quant ratings to completely understand what is driving our Buy Signals.

Traders will be looking for the portfolio managers’ buying on weakness and will trade the price to go higher if the expected Demand shows up. Portfolio manager buying can be hidden for a few days, but not for long. Traders are like sharks around the coral reef of a Pacific island. They can’t go in, but have to wait for the trade to float out to them. Then it’s chop, chop.

At the top of the weekly chart below, you will see our proprietary Stocks in Demand, or SID, Buy Signal. As you can see, it has a SID score of 87 out of 100. Anything above the green line is a Buy signal. Last time we had a pullback from $307 to $240, as you can see on the chart. That was the bottom, and portfolio managers rushed in to buy on weakness.

Actually, they were buying into the bottom, but our weekly chart could not detect the early buying. Now ANET has the same profile with price pulling back, contrary to all the fundamental and technical Buy signals we have on our daily reports and charts that we publish for our subscribers. Like everyone else, our subscribers are waiting for the buyers on weakness to start moving price higher. We expect that to happen at price support levels shown on the chart. We won’t guess when that will happen, but will just wait for the signals to tell us. Our subscribers will also see those signals on our reports and charts. Our charts are live, and our reports are emailed daily before the open.

As you can see, we have drawn a red vertical sell signal line on the chart as price goes down. You can see this happened on the last price pullback, then the buyers on weakness swoop in and change the red line signal to a blue line buy signal and the price moves up, making a new high. There are many reasons for selling, and you don’t have to know why. However, there is only one reason for buying, and that is because the stock is a fundamental buy. There are Buy Signals that don’t change despite the pullback in price. That is why we still have our SID Buy Signal. It may drop to a Hold signal as it dropped below the green line last time.

The other Demand Buy Signals are easily seen on the weekly chart below. Chaikin Money Flow, CMF is still in the green. At the very bottom of the chart, you can see the green line of Demand above the red line of Supply on the ADX signal.

If you look at Relative Strength, ANET:$SPX, you can see the uptrend which identifies the stock as one outperforming the Index, the most important signal to a mutual fund portfolio manager. You can see it is dropping down to retest the uptrend, as it did in the last price pullback.

In addition to the red line Sell Signal, we also have a Sell Signal on the MACD signal on the chart below. This is a warning that this pullback could be as bad as the last pullback. Therefore, we will update this article so stay tuned for our announced Buy Signal which will appear in our daily reports in the Confirmed, Cfrm, buy signal column. Also, the red vertical line will change to a blue line buy signal. If you are in doubt about our Timing Buy Signal, just message me and I will answer you.

Why are we adding ANET to our Model Portfolio before the Confirmed Buy Signal? We are doing what portfolio managers have to do, namely buy on weakness before it bottoms and price starts moving up. Portfolio managers do not chase price once it starts moving up. Only traders and small investors do that.

Here is our weekly chart for ANET showing all of the above signals. This live chart is available on the Stock Charts site.