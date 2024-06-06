ryasick

Investors are always looking for ways to enhance the income streams of their portfolios, while minimizing exposure to rate risk during periods of rising interest rates and volatile markets. The way you do that is by tightening up your duration (sensitivity to rates), and by allocating to bonds or preferred securities. Many investors still don’t like bonds, so they instead turn to preferreds as a way of getting some relatively more stable returns. Turns out, there’s a fund that tilts on the low-duration preferred side - the AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD).

PFLD is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that seeks regular month-to-month income from a curated portfolio of short-duration preferred securities. It’s a first of its kind ETF in that there really aren’t any competitors to it given the duration it targets (less than 5 years). Launched in November 2019, PFLD is an actively managed fund overseen by Advisors Asset Management LLC. I give them a lot of credit for developing the fund, as it certainly stands out.

The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 0-5 Year Duration Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, which is an index that has been custom designed to measure the returns of all exchange-listed, US dollar-denominated preferred securities and hybrid securities that have an option-adjusted duration of less than five years.

A Look At The Holdings

No position makes up more than 2.47% currently. The fund overall is highly diversified given the space it targets.

aamlive.com

The mix of holdings results in an effective duration that is slightly higher than 1–3 Year US Treasuries. The implication here is that it doesn’t really respond much to rate movement overall, an appealing feature if you’re nervous about the Fed hiking rates again.

aamlive.com

The mix of preferreds also results in this having a very attractive relative yield. Also, a plus in that it generates more than US Corporates without the same degree of credit risk you might find in a similar target yield.

aamlive.com

Sector Composition

The portfolio is heavily tilted towards the Banking and Financial Services industries, which together constitute almost half the fund. No real surprises here, as they tend to dominate the preferreds asset class in general.

aamlive.com

Peer Comparison: PFLD vs. PFF

There aren’t any pure play competitors targeting short duration like PFLD does. The closest we can get is to the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF), a significantly larger and older fund with an identical focus on preferred securities but generally less of an emphasis on short-duration issues. When we look at the price ratio of PFLD to PFF, we find that the two funds have performed in a relative range to each other since 2020. Not much we can glean here in my view in terms of which is better than the other.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

One of the benefits of PFLD is that the short-duration nature of the portfolio of preferred securities gives it, in theory, a hedge against rising US interest rates. Another is that many of a preferreds fund’s distributions are eligible for QDI treatment and, therefore, have the potential for tax-advantaged income.

The negative? The concentrated exposure to the financial services sector that the fund has comes with sector-specific risks. Another potential drawback is the fund’s credit risk. Although the investment-grade focus and diversification across issuers help mitigate this risk, widening credit spreads during periods of stress can drag on the fund’s performance, as illustrated by its drawdown in the regional banking crisis in 2023.

Conclusion

For income investors riding out the market’s continual swings in interest rate volatility and on their chase for yield, the AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF is worth considering. The fund combines the valuable income of preferred securities with a focused approach on short duration. While I don’t suspect the Fed hikes rates going forward, it’s still worth considering if you remain nervous about where bonds go next and are looking for a different income stream.