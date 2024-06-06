Jetta Productions Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When things aren't going your way in the market, it can be difficult to stay the course. The longer the market disagrees with your assessment, the more difficult this kind of situation becomes. After all, time is limited in life and the more you spend holding a subpar position, the more you seem to be missing out on. However, in some cases, I believe that extreme patience can be well worth it. A good example where I think this applies involves Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

For those not familiar with the company, it focuses on servicing different types of vehicles such as commercial vehicles and off-highway equipment. It does this by selling axles, transmissions, drive train components, and other related products, all so that said vehicles can operate. Back in May of 2023, I wrote my most recent article about the company. In that article, I acknowledged that the firm’s share price was underperforming the broader market. However, lauded it for its sales growth even at a time when margins suffered. Because of how cheap the stock was, I could not help but to keep it rated a ‘buy’.

Since then, things have not gone the way I would have hoped. It is true that shares are up, but only by 9.3%. That pales in comparison to the 28.6% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Given this return disparity, you might think that the company was underperforming. In some respects, this would be an accurate description. But in others, such as revenue and cash flows, the picture has been mixed but generally positive. For the current fiscal year, management also remains optimistic. When you add on top of this just how cheap shares remain, I do believe that patience will end up rewarding shareholders quite well. So because of that, I'm keeping the company rated a ‘buy’ for the moment.

Shares look dirt cheap

A lot has happened since I last wrote about Dana. So it might be wise to touch on the financial journey the company has taken since then. For starters, for the 2023 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of $10.56 billion. This was 3.9% above the $10.16 billion the company generated in 2022. Although the company does have a history of making acquisitions, acquisitions and divestitures did not account for any of the change in revenue during this window of time. With the exception of a $9 million hit caused by foreign currency fluctuations, all of the company’s upside was attributable to organic growth. In particular, the firm benefited from a $491 million, or 16.1%, increase in revenue associated with its operations in Europe. $460 million of this increase was attributable to organic growth, with off-highway, mining, and construction demand resulting in strong growth. Management also said that light truck and medium/heavy truck production jumped nicely, expanding 16% and 17%, respectively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Not everything was great for the business. While the firm did benefit from a $136 million, or 9.8%, increase in revenue associated with the Asia Pacific region, both its North America and South America units took a hit. Labor strikes in the final quarter of 2023 and a reduction in light truck production levels, were instrumental in pushing total sales in North America down by $171 million. In South America, sales were down about 7.2%. If we exclude foreign currency gains, the decline would have been even worse at 8.6%. Management attributed this to a 32% plunge in medium and heavy truck production volumes.

With overall revenue rising, profits for the company improved, with the firm going from a net loss of $242 million to a net gain of $38 million. There are multiple reasons why such a drastic change occurred. For starters, in 2022, the company had goodwill impairment charges of $191 million. That compared to nothing in the 2023 fiscal year. Income tax expense was also drastically higher in 2022 at $284 million. That compared to the $121 million reported for last year. Other profitability metrics were mixed. Operating cash flow, for instance, fell from $649 million to $476 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, we get a slightly smaller decline from $450 million to $406 million. On the other hand, EBITDA for the business actually expanded from $700 million to $845 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Moving into the 2024 fiscal year, for which we only have the first quarter, the picture looks mostly better. Revenue of $2.74 billion came in 3.4% above the $2.64 billion reported the same time of 2023. Almost all of this growth came from light vehicle production, climbing an impressive 14.1% year over year from $962 million to $1.10 billion. Much of this strength occurred in North America, with revenue of $1.33 billion coming in 12.2% above the $1.18 billion reported one year earlier. Almost all of this growth was organic, with management attributing the upside in part to a full quarter of production on its full frame light truck customer program compared to the fact that production was only ramping up at the same time last year. Higher light vehicle engine production levels and what management describes as ‘conversion of sales backlog’ also contributed to this upside. Both Europe and the Asia Pacific region saw sales declines, with weakness in the construction, mining, and agricultural equipment markets negatively impacting sales in Europe, and a reduction in electric vehicle related product sales in Asia Pacific also took a toll on the business. In South America, however, revenue increased from $168 million to $184 million. Higher production volumes involving both medium and heavy vehicles helped in this regard.

The only weakness for the company from a profitability perspective involved net income. The business went from a $28 million profit in the first quarter of 2023 to a $3 million profit the same time this year. This was largely the result of a $29 million loss on the disposal of certain assets that, at the time, were being held for sale. But other factors, like a rise in interest expense from $34 million to $39 million, also contributed. Other profitability metrics, meanwhile, were stronger during this window of time. Operating cash flow went from negative $170 million to negative $102 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a rise from $134 million to $149 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $204 million to $223 million.

Although results have been largely mixed for a while, management seems optimistic about 2024. They expect revenue, for instance, to come in at between $10.65 billion and $11.15 billion. At the midpoint, this would be 3.3% greater than what the company saw last year. Earnings per share should be between $0.35 and $0.85. At the midpoint, that would imply net profits of $86.9 million. But in all honesty, the extreme range that management gave makes this estimate virtually worthless in my opinion. At the low end, we would be looking at net income of only $50.7 million. And at the high end, we would be looking at the figure coming in at $123.1 million. Other profitability metrics, however, don't have this problem. Operating cash flow is expected to be between $500 million and $550 million. Meanwhile, management expects EBITDA to be somewhere between $875 million and $975 million. No estimates were provided for adjusted operating cash flow. But if we take the midpoint for our operating cash flow and assume that adjusted operating cash flow will scale at the same rate year over year, this would give us a reading of $448 million.

Dana Incorporated

Besides providing just basic estimates, the company also provided more detailed estimates. In the image above, you can see the revenue bridge expected for 2023 to 2024. The company should benefit from organic growth of about $270 million year over year. That focuses only on its traditional products. Its electric vehicle organic growth, meanwhile, is supposed to add another $240 million to its top line. Offsetting this should be divestitures to the tune of $55 million, foreign currency fluctuations of $50 million, and changes in commodity prices to the tune of $60 million. That same image also shows a similar bridge taking us to the midpoint of guidance for EBITDA. Despite the increase in organic revenue associated with electric vehicle sales, profits should take a hit. This is not all that surprising to me. As I detailed in another article, the average price of an electric vehicle is rapidly falling compared to traditional vehicles. This is bound to put margin pressure on any company in this space. Fortunately, traditional organic products should increase profits by about $140 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. I also valued the firm using results from last year. It's wonderful to see a company trade in the low to mid-single digit range. Even relative to similar firms, the stock looks attractively priced. In the table below, I compared it to five similar enterprises. On a price to operating cash flow basis, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Dana Incorporated. But using the EV to EBITDA approach, our candidate was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Dana Incorporated 5.0 5.4 LCI Industries (LCII) 6.1 12.2 Patrick Industries (PATK) 5.6 9.5 Dorman Products (DORM) 12.3 11.0 Standard Motor Products (SMP) 5.7 7.3 Garrett Motion (GTX) 4.1 6.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Dana Incorporated is not exactly the best company out there. The company's financial results, particularly on the bottom line, are incredibly volatile. This does create some uncertainty, as well as additional risk. And it's likely because of these mixed results that shares have seen subpar performance compared to the broader market. Having said that, the stock is incredibly cheap, even using results from 2023. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to similar companies. Given this, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘buy’ is sensible and will pay off eventually.