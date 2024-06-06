Malibu Boats: Headwinds Deepen As Tommy's Lawsuit Alleges Delivery Scheme

Summary

  • Malibu Boats, Inc.'s financial performance has worsened, with deeper revenue declines than was previously guided for. Yet, margins have remained relatively strong.
  • Malibu Boats faces a lawsuit by Tommy's Boats alleging ~$100 million in fraudulent deliveries to boost the stock during industry turbulence. A class action lawsuit for securities fraud has also been filed.
  • Announced in February, the CEO stepped down, but a replacement has not yet been announced. The leadership shift is alleged to be related to the alleged fraudulent delivery scheme.
  • The Malibu Boats valuation continues to be attractive despite the significant risk as I anticipate a medium-term industry recovery.

Lightning striking ocean water

John M Lund Photography Inc

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has issued two quarterly reports since my previous article on the stock. The company’s demand continues to be distributed, and as a result, revenue declines have deepened into a weaker

