Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has issued two quarterly reports since my previous article on the stock. The company’s demand continues to be distributed, and as a result, revenue declines have deepened into a weaker level than I previously anticipated. Still, the company has continued to keep profitability at a fairly good level considering the weak revenues. A lawsuit has also been filed against Malibu Boats after my previous article, now acting as a significant threat to the investment with allegations of securities wrongdoing related to questionable sales.

On the 19th of January, I published an article on the company titled “Malibu Boats: Cheap And Positioned To Conquer Headwinds.” In it, I initiated Malibu Boats at Buy as the valuation seemed attractive considering the company’s good positioning for upcoming headwinds. Due to the weaker-than-anticipated financial performance and a significant lawsuit against the company alleging that the strong relative performance is in part fabricated, the stock has since returned a negative -28% compared to an S&P 500 (SP500) return of 12%.

My Rating History on MBUU (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Whirlpool has Deepened

Malibu Boats’ financial slump has gone deeper than was previously expected – in January after the Q1 report, the company still guided for sales to be down by high teens to low twenties percentages in FY2024. Since, the guidance has taken a massive hit into the current expected sales decline of -40% to -41% after Q3.

Revenues in Q2 and Q3 continued to deepen with -37.7% in Q2 and -45.8% in Q3, and operating margin profitability took a hit of 7.4 and 11.3 percentage points in the quarters respectively. Still, the trailing operating margin stands at a fairly good level of 13.5%, looking to see more declines but staying healthy with Malibu Boats’ great share of variable costs that make costs flexible.

A tough macroeconomic backdrop, higher interest rates, and dealership inventory management are still related as the main driver behind the wide declines, and the Covid pandemic’s wide demand peak also plays a part. Other boat manufacturers such as Marine Products (MPX) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) have reported similar revenue declines, and I believe that an eventual industry recovery will lift Malibu Boats’ revenues and margins well.

Tommy’s Boats’ Lawsuit Weighs on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats faces significant lawsuits. The company has been accused by a prior significant dealer working with the company, Tommy’s Boats, of falsely delivering nearly $100 million of high-margin boats that the dealer hadn’t ordered. The allegedly false deliveries are alleged to be made in a scheme to temporarily boost Malibu Boats’ market share in an incredibly weak powerboat market. The lawsuit was filed on the 10th of April in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Malibu Boats has commented on the lawsuit in a press release on the day following the filing of the lawsuit. In the comment, Malibu Boats communicates to intend to defend itself rigorously against the claims. The company claims that all the delivered boats were ordered by Tommy’s Boats, and that Malibu Boats has been in contact with Tommy’s Boats as it had become apparent that the dealer had been selling boats out of trust. According to Malibu Boats, the discussions didn’t result in a beneficial resolution, and the company ended the relationship with Tommy’s Boats as a result. Malibu Boats is currently working to mitigate any disruption in the business as the relationship with Tommy’s Boats has now ended, disrupting the dealership network.

In my previous article, I noted that Malibu Boats outperformed other publicly traded boat manufactures such as Marine Products and MasterCraft by a wide margin in Q1/FY2024. It now seems that the performance could have been partly fabricated if the claims made against Malibu Boats are found legitimate. The more recent performance seems to have been more in line with the industry with the Tommy’s Boats relationship ending, speaking against Malibu Boats’ greater positioning in the industry against headwinds that I previously noted.

Related to the lawsuit, a class action lawsuit has been filed against Malibu Boats for securities fraud. The lawsuit seeks to sue Malibu Boats for the alleged scheme involving fraudulent sales to Tommy’s Boats on behalf of Malibu Boats’ shareholders. Investors that have bought the stock between the 4th of November 2022 and 11th of April 2024 are encouraged in a press release to submit information about the transactions to Berger Montague as a part of the class action lawsuit. The search for the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit will have a deadline on the 28th of June.

Malibu Boats could face significant penalties and could potentially lose trust of some of the company’s dealership relations as a result of the lawsuit – the allegations now weigh significantly on Malibu Boats and act as a major risk to the investment.

Change in Leadership

Piling onto company news, Malibu Boats also announced previous CEO Jack Springer’s departure on the 20th of February. The company’s COO Ritchie Anderson was promoted to President, and the company’s Chair Michael Hooks was assumed as Executive Chair. The two should have assumed the interim Office of the CEO by the 17th of May, as no new CEO has been announced yet.

The leadership change seems to be related to the lawsuit against the company - the CEO change was mentioned in the press release about the securities fraud class action lawsuit as a mutual agreement between the company and Jack Springer, alleged by the class action lawsuit to be related to the scheme. I believe that Malibu Boats should be able to find a good successor for Springer even though there hasn’t been an announcement yet, and that the shift in CEO doesn’t affect the investment case. Still, the change does seem to tie into a significantly important lawsuit around the company.

The Stock Remains Undervalued

The weaker reported financials and the potential of fabricated sales weigh on my updated discounted cash flow model (DCF model) estimates. I now estimate revenues of $819.1 million in FY2024 compared to $1118 million previously. Afterward, I estimate a more dramatic recovery with gradual improvements beginning in FY2025 with a 6% growth, but accelerating into a 13% in FY2026 with revenues falling back closer to the long-term trend. From FY2019, the FY2026 revenues estimate a CAGR of 5.3%. Afterward, I estimate the growth to fade in steps into a perpetual growth of 2.5%, nearly in line with previous growth estimates.

I have kept my long-term EBIT margin and cash flow conversion estimates similar despite more short-term turbulence, as recent financials don’t show reason to doubt longer-term earnings.

The estimates put Malibu Boats’ fair value estimate at $55.76, 51% above the stock price at the time of writing. The estimate is down -25% from the previous estimate of $74.59. It must be noted that the updated valuation comes with a caveat, as the progress of the lawsuit could alter the investment case heavily.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 11.07% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

As Malibu Boats has continued to pay off debt, I now estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0% instead of the previous 5%. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.28% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I keep my beta estimate the same at 1.41. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 11.07%, up from 10.53% previously due to a lower debt estimate and a higher risk-free rate.

Takeaway & Closing Thoughts

Malibu Boats’ financial slump has widened with the industry’s continued weakness. The company has also found itself accused of falsified deliveries of nearly $100 million to Tommy’s Boats to appease investors in the currently weak industry, and also faces a class action lawsuit alleging securities fraud in the scheme. If Malibu Boats is charged, the company could face significant penalties and suffer relationship losses with other dealerships, also potentially falsifying my previous notation of the company’s relative strength in the industry. The company’s CEO has stepped down, and a replacement is still being looked for.

The Malibu Boats, Inc. investment is now more volatile, with the lawsuit posing a significant risk. With a lower stock price than previously, though, the stock remains undervalued as I still believe in a very likely earnings recovery. Unless the lawsuit very dramatically worsens the investment case, the stock still seems attractive, and I keep my Malibu Boats, Inc. rating at Buy.