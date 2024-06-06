Samsara Inc. (IOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2024 7:39 PM ETSamsara Inc. (IOT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.22K Followers

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Chang - Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sanjit Biswas - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Dominic Phillips - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley
Alex Zukin - Wolfe
Jacob Staffel - Goldman Sachs
Daniel Jester - BMO
Junaid Siddiqui - Truist
James Fish - Piper Sandler
Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Kirk Materne - Evercore

Mike Chang

Good afternoon, and welcome to Samsara's First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call.

I'm Mike Chang, Samsara's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Joining me today are Samsara Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Sanjit Biswas, and our Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Phillips.

In addition to our prepared remarks on this call, additional information can be found in our shareholder letter, press release, investor presentation, and SEC filings on our investor relations website at investors.samsar.com.

The matters we'll discuss today include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties described more fully in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, June 6, 2024, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events unless required by law.

During today's call, we will discuss our first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. We like to point out that the company reports non-GAAP results in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our press release and investor presentation.

We'll make opening remarks, dive into

Recommended For You

About IOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News