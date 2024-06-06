The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.22K Followers

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Avenia-Tapper - Vice President, Investor Relations
Deirdre Mahlan - President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson
Jennifer Fall Jung - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Sean Sullivan - Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Peter Galbo - Bank of America Securities
Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan
Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's Duckhorn Portfolio Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the call over to Ben Avenia-Tapper, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Ben Avenia-Tapper

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Duckhorn Portfolio's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Deirdre Mahlan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairperson; Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer; and Sean Sullivan, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer.

In a moment, we will give brief remarks followed by the Q&A. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the third quarter ended April 30th, 2024, that went out at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern Time. The press release and an accompanying presentation are accessible on the company's website at ir.duckhorn.com, and shortly after the conclusion of today's call, a webcast will be archived for the next 30 days.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it and as such includes risks and

Recommended For You

About NAPA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NAPA

Trending Analysis

Trending News